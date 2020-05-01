We’ll turn the corner, says Rammoneng

MASERU-Lioli midfielder Mohau Rammoneng is confident ‘Tse Nala’ will return to form and challenge for Econet Premier League honours next season.



The Teyateyaneng giants endured a disappointing 2019/20 campaign before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus.

Lioli were fifth in the league at the time but only had eight wins with seven losses from their 19 league games. ‘Tse Nala’ were also knocked out of the Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) Top 8 at the quarterfinal stage by Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) in February.



Overall, it had been a tumultuous season which saw three coaches take charge of ‘Tse Nala’ with the latest being Morena Ramorebodi who was hired in January.

However, despite the struggles and an apparent growing gap to league-leading rivals Bantu and Matlama, Rammoneng insisted Lioli can return to being title contenders as soon as next season.



The former Liphakoe star said Lioli are aware this campaign has not gone according to plan and that makes them determined to improve next term.

“This season (winning) the league is out of our reach but we have plans as a team, we will compete,” Rammoneng said.



“The players and the technical team have goals and plans and winning trophies is one of the reasons I joined the club.”

Rammoneng had not been at Lioli for long when football was postponed indefinitely having joined from Liphakoe on the final day of the January transfer window.



The 24-year-old was a coup for Lioli after his impressive displays for Liphakoe over a number of seasons.

Affectionately known as Mido, Rammoneng dragged the Quthing side to premiership promotion in 2015 and then inspired their stay in the top-flight since then.



His splendid form earned him national team recognition.

Rammoneng was first called up to the Lesotho squad in 2015 for the COSAFA Cup and in recent years has become a regular fixture in the Likuena set-up.

The combative midfielder also captained the national Under-20 side.

However, despite enjoying individual success at Liphakoe, trophies eluded Rammoneng and he said he joined Lioli to win silverware.



“My biggest achievement at Liphakoe was being in the (LNIG) Top 8 but Lioli is a team that is always challenging for all the trophies and I want to win,” Rammoneng said.

“I needed a change of scenery, I had been at Liphakoe for a long time and I needed to challenge myself,” he added.

Rammoneng said moving to a new club in the middle of the season wasn’t easy but he is now settling well in Teyateyaneng.



He said things are different at Lioli which has more financial muscle than most clubs in the country.

“The only problem I had is adapting, I have been in Liphakoe’s set-up for a long time and there are things that are done here that we didn’t do over there. However, the senior players and the technical team have been helping me settle,” Rammoneng said.



“Things like club tracksuits; we didn’t have them at Liphakoe. I was used to that and I forgot sometimes that there is attire here (at Lioli) and the senior players have been there to help with things like that.”

Rammoneng arrived at Lioli shortly after the club confirmed the hiring of Ramorebodi as coach and both will be hoping to help inspire a turnaround for ‘Tse Nala’ when football action returns.



The five-time league champions are without a league title win since 2016 and they haven’t claimed a trophy since the 2018 Independence Cup.

Rammoneng said he has enjoyed working with Ramorebodi and he is relishing the challenge of establishing a role for himself in the team.

“From the junior national teams I played mostly as a defensive midfielder but I am comfortable in all positions in the midfield,” Rammoneng said.

“My role (at Lioli) varies depending on the opponent and the game-plan.”

Tlalane Phahla