Why women’s game is in decline

MASERU-Four years ago, basketball was one of the most followed sports in the country after football.

There was a palpable buzz around the game and each weekend Lehakoe Recreational Centre was a place to be.



KTA All Stars, Bashana Baheso (BBH), Lichocha Shooting Rifles (LSR) were always the main talking points and not only in the men’s game, but in women’s basketball as well.



Lichocha were the heavyweights and they dominated the women’s division winning the league for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017.

Today, however, Lichocha sit in sixth place in the women’s league.

They are nowhere near a title challenge and, this season alone, Lichocha have forfeited five games which are more than any team in the National Basketball League (NBL) women’s league.

At least Lichocha still have a team.



The women’s side of old rivals KTA All Stars has now been defunct for two years with no indication if it will ever be resuscitated and the same goes for BBH.

All in all, women’s basketball has taken a massive hit and seen a noticeable decline from where it was four years ago when the game seemed to be gaining traction in Lesotho.



Tornado 98ers (T98ers), Institute of Development Management (IDM), Wolves and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) are some of the newest teams that have joined the women’s league but nothing is the same.



This season there have been a total of 13 forfeits in the women’s division, more than double the number of forfeitures in the men’s league where six games have not been played.



This week thepost caught up with Ratšolo Molupe, a respected former executive member of the Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA) executive committee, and he explained that the instability of the NBL as a whole is contributing to the decline of the women’s game.

For the past two years the NBL, which is Lesotho’s only basketball league, has faced problems ranging from a lack of finances, a shortage of tournaments, to a change in the leadership regime.



Molupe said, in general, the growth of women’s basketball in Southern Africa is already a concern and having a local league that is unstable doesn’t help the situation.

“Mozambique is doing well, Zimbabwe is trying but even South Africa is struggling,” Molupe told thepost.



“For the past two years the (NBL) has not been stable and there was the change in regime; they are trying but there are problems,” he added.

“Women already have problems with their commitments that keep them busier than men and the league not being stable doesn’t help. For men basketball is a hobby, it’s something they love, it’s a place where they can meet and just talk,” Molupe said.



The drop in the number of women’s teams in the NBL says it all.

In 2016 there were 12 teams in the league. Today, the number is down to 10.

Molupe pointed out that the women’s game faces distinct challenges that don’t affect men’s basketball. Women, for example, have societal pressures and obligations that are placed on them which don’t seem to apply to their male counterparts.



“Some women get married (and) they have babies, some are in relationships and such things can affect the commitment to the game and when the league isn’t stable it totally affects the energy and motivation of players,” he said.



“The men’s teams have the same problems but I think men love basketball, it is their hobby.”

Molupe said women’s games are normally scheduled during the day in winter so the players involved can go home on time, however, the disadvantage is that women’s games are played in front of fewer fans.

This only increases the challenge for NBL to cultivate a fan base that really cares about women’s basketball.



Molupe said, like men, women would also like to be watched and be cheered on and he said playing in front of empty stands affects motivation.

“The financial problems of the (LBA) association do not help as they are not able to host events for women and this is impacting badly on the game,” Molupe added.



“Women rely on being coached, they cannot play on their own, they always want support, and normally what happens in the men’s team affect the women’s team,” he said.

Molupe is a founding member of KTA All Stars. He is one of Lesotho’s most successful players having won the NBL men’s title in 2012, 2014 and 2016 and he helped mould KTA women’s team.

However, KTA had to disband their women’s side two years ago because of a lack of players.



“KTA had to stop their women’s team and look at Shooting Rifles, it is a team that won the championship three times in a row and they have forfeited more games this season. You can get players from high school but they are still young and they are unable to compete in the women’s league,” Molupe noted.



LBA spokesperson Hopolang Hoala cited work commitments as a reason the women’s game has declined.

At the beginning of every season teams are required to have 15 players on their roster when they register for the NBL campaign. This season, however, teams have often failed to field the required number of five players to play a match.



Hoala said the LBA is now caught between a rock and a hard place because if a team forfeits more than three games in a season the LBA constitution’s says the team must be kicked out of the league.

However, the LBA has had to relax its rules because of the dwindling number of players in women’s basketball.

Hoala said the LBA must go out and get women to join and play the game of basketball.



“Some teams have forfeited their games because they didn’t have enough numbers to start a game and the main reason why so many games were forfeited is because some players were not able to make it to matches due to the different work commitments they have,” Hoala said.

“The women’s teams are struggling as it is and we have been lenient with them because after three forfeits a team has to be kicked out but we have been lenient on that,” Hoala added. “We have to start working hard and encouraging women to join basketball.”

Tlalane Phahla