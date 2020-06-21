Youth Games could be postponed

MASERU-The 2020 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games set for December in Maseru could be postponed to next year if the Covid-19 situation does not improve, the Minister of Gender and Youth, Sport and Recreation, Likeleli Tampane, has said.



The minister was speaking to reporters at the Lesotho Football Association’s (LEFA) headquarters yesterday.

Tampane said a final decision on the games will be made next month during the AUSC’s ministerial conference which comprises sports ministers from the southern Africa region.



Tampane warned that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no group training is allowed and athletes can only train individually.

The Region 5 Youth Games feature 11 sporting codes being athletics, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, netball, football, judo, tennis, swimming, taekwondo and volleyball.



Tampane said she has been in contact with her counterparts in Botswana who have warned Lesotho to be careful with how it proceeds with training activities and Region 5 Youth Games preparations because it is winter.

“We are going to meet in July as the SADC region and if the situation does not improve the (Region 5 Youth Games) might be postponed to 2021,” Tampane said.



“At the moment we cannot practise and we advise athletes to train on their own because of the COVID-19,” she added.

“I was speaking to someone in Botswana who said because it is winter here and COVID-19 likes cold we have to be careful, but the infrastructure will continue, we will build the grounds (for the Region 5 Youth Games),” the minister said.



However, even though the Local Organising Committee for the Region 5 Youth Games continues with their office work, confidence is low the showpiece will continue in December as scheduled.

South Africa, which is one of the participating countries, is heavily affected by the coronavirus. Tampane warned that the virus is real and people must not think it is not in Lesotho.



The country has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far with two of those having fully recovered.

Testing continues and Lesotho is yet to record any deaths.

Tlalane Phahla