South African convicted for smuggling diamonds

MASERU – A 46-year-old South African woman, Levodia Lena Mogaecho, has been fined M10 000 by the Maseru Magistrates’ Court for illegally possessing nine diamonds.

Mogaecho appeared in court on Tuesday before Magistrate M S Rantšo who found her guilty after her own plea.

She was arrested last Friday at the Maseru border gate when she was about to leave the country to her Bloemfontein home when the police searched her and found the diamonds.



The prosecution says the diamonds were worth M118 000.

According to the evidence given in court the police went to the border gate acting on a tip-off and they started searching people at random.

Men were searching men while women were searching women.

The policewoman who approached Mogaecho asked her to remove her shoes and she found the nine rough diamonds wrapped in a small plastic bag.



When she asked Mogaecho to produce any licence giving her permission to be in possession of the diamonds, she did not have any.

Mogaecho was then charged with the illegal possession of diamonds.

The Police Headquarters Diamond and Drugs Unit found that the diamonds were of different carats and colours.

Mogaesho pleaded with the court to be lenient with her saying she was a first-time offender.

“I will not repeat it again, I am sorry,” she pleaded with Magistrate Rantšo.

Staff Reporter