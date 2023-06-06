News
31 Basotho illegal miners feared dead
MASERU – THIRTY-ONE Basotho are feared dead in South Africa after a gas explosion in a disused shaft they were illegally mining last Thursday.
The police and emergency workers say it is too dangerous to conduct a rescue operation at the shaft at Harmony Gold Mine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident in a press statement yesterday.
“There is only one zama-zama (as illegal mine workers are called in South Africa) who has escaped death,” said the ministry.
The man who was rescued is recovering at Maluti Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Mapoteng.
The ministry said it is suspected that methane gas in the shaft could have caused the explosion.
“Experts have warned that it is too early to retrieve the bodies underground because it is believed that there is still a huge volume of methane.”
The ministry said Lesotho’s Consulate working together with the South African police and the Harmony Mine management is monitoring the situation.
It said the government will help repatriate the bodies.
Droves of young Basotho young men flock to South Africa to try their luck in the abandoned mines.
These young men are pushed by desperation and wretched poverty in Lesotho because many of them could not land proper jobs.
Although there are reports that some have made it big, it’s an adventure that often ends badly for many.
Twenty Basotho illegal mineworkers were found dead in Orkney, Northwest, in June 2021.
In 2009, about 38 Basotho men perished in an abandoned shaft in Welkom.
About nine of them were from the same village in Thaba-Tseka, Ha-Noko.
The total of men who had died in that shaft, some from Mozambique and Malawi, was 86.
Illegal gold mining is also said to be fuelling killings between the famo gangs in Lesotho.
The feuds over control of rich shafts have often led to gun fights that spill over to Lesotho.
Sometimes the men kill each other underground.
The South African police appear to have failed to stop people from entering the disused mines. Mines that own the shafts have resorted to private security guards whose impact is, however, limited
to disrupting makeshift gold processing plants by impounding equipment.
But the security guards say they are fighting a losing battle because their raids merely slow down the illegal miners.
Majara Molupe
News
Big protest next week
MASERU – SOME disgruntled Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) members are touting labour unions and other disaffected groups to join their protest march against Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government next week.
Plans for the protest have been gathering momentum since last week, with the members’ list of grievances growing. The members, whose numbers and influence in the party is not known, accuse the government of breaking its promises to curb spending, hire on merit and suspend a M5 000 fuel allowance for MPs.
They also allege that Matekane has been “captured” by people who are ill-advising him.
The march was supposed to be tomorrow but one of the organisers, Francis Ramosetle, said they had to postpone it to next week because they are still persuading other groups to join.
Ramosetle said so far several organisations have shown interest to join the protest whose agenda is “to show the Prime Minister that his government has been derailed”.
“We are currently in and out of meetings with different associations lobbying them to support the protest,” Ramosetle said.
He said they have invited the National Clothing and Textile Workers Union (NACTWU), the Independent Democratic Unions of Lesotho (IDUL), and the Maseru Route Transport Operators (MRTO).
BachaShutdown, a civic group that pushes for youth empowerment, has also been invited but says it will make a decision today.
Teachers’ associations have also been invited to join the protest.
The MRTO said they are yet to receive the letter. IDUL representatives were unavailable for comment while the NACTWU leadership said they received theirs but are yet to decide.
Ramosetle said the RFP-led government has diverted from its agenda and “is now hurting and disappointing many people who elected it”.
He said the government has reneged on its campaign promise to cancel the MPs’ fuel allowances.
Instead, he said, the government has published the Members of Parliament Salaries and Statutory Salaries gazette that includes the allowances.
Ramosetle, widely known as Thaba-Telle on social media, told thepost that the invited organisations “will soon declare that they are on board after our meeting scheduled for Thursday (today)”.
He said their march will be from Setsoto Stadium to the Moshoeshoe I Statue where they will hand over their letter of grievances to Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara.
“She (Justice Majara) is the leader of the House, this is her responsibility,” Ramosetle said.
Justice Majara is also the RFP deputy leader.
Ramosetle said Justice Majara, as leader of the House, should have seen to it that the fuel allowances are cancelled as per the RFP manifesto.
“One of our priorities while campaigning was to cut those allowances, we want it removed as soon as now,” he said.
“Most people ended up voting for the RFP after its leadership promised to cut all the unnecessary costs to prioritise job creation and other things.”
He complained that instead of cutting the positions in government, Matekane has added more.
Ramosetle said Matekane fired people in the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Home Affairs but hired more people in other ministries.
“They also expelled the principal secretaries in the name of reducing costs.”
He said if the party doesn’t immediately change course “the party will soon lose all its support and popularity because of bad decisions made to create opportunities for others while shutting doors for others”.
Teboho ’Molotsi, an RFP member from the Abia constituency who is also organising the protest, said they believe Matekane has been “captured” by people who are now sabotaging the RFP’s agenda.
“These people must stop surrounding our leader there, we now know he is not making decisions of his own,” Molotsi said.
’Molotsi said their gripe is that Matekane has created several positions in his office instead of reducing them.
“We will lobby and sensitise as many people as possible to hand over their letters of grievance to the Deputy Prime Minister,” ’Molotsi said.
Some people who claim to be RFP members have taken to social media to criticise the government for allegedly abandoning its election manifesto.
“We did not vote the RFP into power to do what it is doing now,” one post reads on Facebook.
“Cancel the fuel allowance or we cancel you,” another reads.
“Fulfil your promises.”
“Create jobs for all and not the selected few.”
The RFP’s spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said the allowances have been there since the Pakalitha Mosisili era.
“We are disappointed with our members who now speak the same language as the opposition parties,” Shelile said.
“They must stop listening to the enemy.”
Shelile said former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had about 40 assistants while Moeketsi Majoro had 29.
“What is new here? The Prime Minister will just analyse and see how many workers he needs,” he said.
He added that the only new thing in the gazette is the 2.5 percent salary increment for the MPs.
He said the government is working hard to cancel the M5 000 allowance.
“We have not dumped our promise to cancel it.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Paramedics college calls for blood donation
The College of Paramedics and Fire Engineering celebrated the Emergency Services Day by starting a blood donation campaign. The college rector, ’Makhotso Matsepe, told thepost earlier today that they deal with emergencies most of the time and saw the extent to which many people lose blood during accidents.
Matsepe has called on people of goodwill to donate blood. The first to donate blood at the campaign hosted by the Pioneer Mall were her students. She said many people are afraid to donate blood because they are very sensitive about their health statuses to be exposed. Others, she said, lack knowledge and understanding about blood transfusion.
Liketso Mokhothu
News
Qamo disowns police statement
MASERU – QAMO Matela says he never surrendered himself to the police but went there to seek protection from the angry community.
Matela, who is from Ha-Mabote, is facing a murder charge. He is accused of killing his wife, ’Mahlompho Matela (nee Rethabile Mofolo) who succumbed to her bruises and died in a Bloemfontein hospital in 2021.
Matela has flatly denied making any statement at the Mabote Police Station.
Instead, he told the court through his lawyer Advocate Lepeli Molapo that there were threats directed against him on social media by people who said he had murdered his wife.
He said he went to the police station to seek protection from the police who gave him a document to sign, which he said its contents were not his statement.
This he said in a trial within a trial where his lawyer, Advocate Molapo, pleaded with the court not to accept a statement provided by the investigating police officer, Inspector Moeketsi.
Advocate Molapo told the court that his client did not voluntarily make the statement to the police but was forced to sign a document which was already written.
“He did not voluntarily hand himself over to the police station,” he said, adding that he went there following his advice.
Advocate Molapo said his client was already getting threats on social media that he was behind his wife’s death and as such, deserved to die too.
“He approached the police for protection,” the court heard.
Matela told the court that he never made a statement before any police officer at the Mabote Police Station.
He said he was forced to sign a document which was presented to him by Inspector Moeketsi.
The court was told that Matela never had a conversation with Inspector Moeketsi.
“All he did was to sign that document as he was forced to do so under duress,” the court heard.
Matela said he was threatened by the police.
To add more woes to his ordeal, he was told if he did not sign that document, he would be placed in a room where he would talk even if he did not want to.
“Moeketsi told me that if I did not sign that document, he would make sure that he opposes my bail if I could apply for one,” he said.
He further told the court that he was surprised when he learned that the document he signed was a fabrication which was alleged to be his.
When asked where Inspector Moeketsi got the information regarding his wife’s death, Matela said he did not know.
However, he told the court that he had a close friend called Lekhooa Monaleli who was always by his side.
He said he believes it could have been Monaleli who told the police what had happened.
Matela told the court that Lekhooa was interrogated before him at the police station.
He told the court that it was Lekhooa who told the police what had happened.
While the court narrated to him what had been said in the statement, Matela said those were not his words.
“That is Inspector Moeketsi’s version, not mine. I do not know anything about that,” he said.
When Advocate Peleha Joala cross-examined him, he denied everything.
Advocate Joala argued that there was no way Inspector Moeketsi could have known that Matela had taken his wife to the doctor and that she had been helped by her friend Selloane.
He told Matela that the statement showed that he went to Bloemfontein to get his car repaired and that he had checked on his wife telephonically.
Matela agreed that he went to Bloemfontein but denied telling Inspector Moeketsi about such a trip.
He said it was Lekhooa who told the police about the trip.
“The fact that he was interrogated before me, it’s possible that he told the police that,” Matela said.
He said since Lekhooa knew everything about him and his family, it is highly possible that what appeared in that statement had come from him.
Matela said even the version that he and his wife went to the doctor who asked him what had happened and that he had told him that he had beaten his wife also came from Lekhooa.
Matela said he never talked to the doctor.
Advocate Joala told the court that even in the doctor’s statement it also appeared that he talked to Matela advising him that beating his wife would not bring a solution to his problem.
The doctor’s report said he advised Matela to instead seek help.
Advocate Joala argued that the court should accept that Matela volunteered to give the police a statement of what had happened.
’Malimpho Majoro
Big protest next week
Likuena drawn in Group C
Paramedics college calls for blood donation
Seema saves Chippa United
Qamo disowns police statement
RFP documents ‘vanish’ at court
Youth behaviour and development
Curfew knocks out night businesses
Journalists are an endangered species in Lesotho
31 Basotho illegal miners feared dead
The widows of famo music
Battle for Golden Boot
Job losses shock labour federation
Mokhachane builds tombstone for late teammate
Push for mediator to drive reforms
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Three gunned down in mistaken identity
-
News3 weeks ago
Blind woman wins M500 000 compensation
-
News3 weeks ago
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
-
News3 weeks ago
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
-
Uncategorized3 weeks ago
M7 million deal for PS’
-
News3 weeks ago
Nurses back at work
-
News3 weeks ago
Matekane courts chiefs
-
Business1 month ago
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum