A chance for rejuvenation

WHEN the obituary for the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is eventually written, it will probably read as follows: Here lies a once great party brought to its knees by bitter internal wrangles.

Added to its cause of its demise would be a staggering failure by the leadership to manage disputes and plan effectively for succession.

The cause of the LCD’s demise can be traced to as far back as 12 years ago. It was then that a fierce succession battle between warring factions began.

The party failed to manage the wrangle, leading to a bitter split.

The feeling within the party at that time was that the then party leader, Pakalitha Mosisili, had overstayed in office and that he needed to relinquish power to a younger lieutenant to take the party forward.

When Mosisili could not take it anymore, he packed his bags and formed the Democratic Congress (DC). That departure delivered a mortal blow to the LCD from which it has never recovered.

While Mothetjoa Metsing is a generally affable character, he comes nowhere close to the charisma of Mosisili, a leader who was generally credited with crafting pro-poor policies such as old age pensions and free primary school education.

In fact, Mosisili was seen as “the darling of the rural masses” for years. He was the glue that held the LCD together.

The defection this week of senior LCD officials, led by ousted secretary general Teboho Sekata, would seem to have delivered yet another telling blow against the once great party.

Coupled with its shambolic performance in last October’s general election where the party failed to win a single constituency seat, it would seem the LCD has lost its aura and is now on its knees.

Basotho no longer see the party as a viable alternative on the market-place of ideas.

It is now seen as a lethargic, clueless entity that is out of touch with voters’ needs.

Metsing, mortally damaged by allegations of sleaze, is seen as yesterday’s man. The party has lost its oomph and it will take a miracle for it to make any real gains in the next election in 2027.

If the LCD is to make itself relevant again, it will need to overhaul its leadership structures and re-invent itself. That is a big ask.

Having been at the helm for over a decade, Metsing should consider passing the baton to a younger, much more energetic leader to take the party forward.

It would be sad if Metsing, like other “big men” in Lesotho politics, seeks to hold on to power beyond his current term. We have seen that happen in other political parties in Lesotho. The results have not always been good.

A living example is that of Monyane Moleleki at the Alliance of Democrats (AD). He had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, out of the leadership chair at the AD. Such humiliation was totally unwarranted.

If Metsing wants to avoid a similar fate, he must start a magnanimous process of grooming a successor and handing over power to a successor.

Chances of the LCD winning back power alone are almost zilch. The best it can hope for is to come in as a coalition partner or continue to act as a strong opposition party. The new government, led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane needs a strong opposition to keep it in check.

That is why it is critical that there is rejuvenation in the LCD so that we do not have a strong ruling party that begins to act as a “one party state”.