Comment
A chance for rejuvenation
WHEN the obituary for the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is eventually written, it will probably read as follows: Here lies a once great party brought to its knees by bitter internal wrangles.
Added to its cause of its demise would be a staggering failure by the leadership to manage disputes and plan effectively for succession.
The cause of the LCD’s demise can be traced to as far back as 12 years ago. It was then that a fierce succession battle between warring factions began.
The party failed to manage the wrangle, leading to a bitter split.
The feeling within the party at that time was that the then party leader, Pakalitha Mosisili, had overstayed in office and that he needed to relinquish power to a younger lieutenant to take the party forward.
When Mosisili could not take it anymore, he packed his bags and formed the Democratic Congress (DC). That departure delivered a mortal blow to the LCD from which it has never recovered.
While Mothetjoa Metsing is a generally affable character, he comes nowhere close to the charisma of Mosisili, a leader who was generally credited with crafting pro-poor policies such as old age pensions and free primary school education.
In fact, Mosisili was seen as “the darling of the rural masses” for years. He was the glue that held the LCD together.
The defection this week of senior LCD officials, led by ousted secretary general Teboho Sekata, would seem to have delivered yet another telling blow against the once great party.
Coupled with its shambolic performance in last October’s general election where the party failed to win a single constituency seat, it would seem the LCD has lost its aura and is now on its knees.
Basotho no longer see the party as a viable alternative on the market-place of ideas.
It is now seen as a lethargic, clueless entity that is out of touch with voters’ needs.
Metsing, mortally damaged by allegations of sleaze, is seen as yesterday’s man. The party has lost its oomph and it will take a miracle for it to make any real gains in the next election in 2027.
If the LCD is to make itself relevant again, it will need to overhaul its leadership structures and re-invent itself. That is a big ask.
Having been at the helm for over a decade, Metsing should consider passing the baton to a younger, much more energetic leader to take the party forward.
It would be sad if Metsing, like other “big men” in Lesotho politics, seeks to hold on to power beyond his current term. We have seen that happen in other political parties in Lesotho. The results have not always been good.
A living example is that of Monyane Moleleki at the Alliance of Democrats (AD). He had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, out of the leadership chair at the AD. Such humiliation was totally unwarranted.
If Metsing wants to avoid a similar fate, he must start a magnanimous process of grooming a successor and handing over power to a successor.
Chances of the LCD winning back power alone are almost zilch. The best it can hope for is to come in as a coalition partner or continue to act as a strong opposition party. The new government, led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane needs a strong opposition to keep it in check.
That is why it is critical that there is rejuvenation in the LCD so that we do not have a strong ruling party that begins to act as a “one party state”.
Comment
IEC must engage political players
THE issues raised by the Democratic Congress (DC) Youth League over the manner in which the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ran last October’s general elections merit close attention.
The temptation would be to dismiss these concerns as the rambling of a group of overzealous party youths still smarting from last year’s election defeat.
However, a close reading of their letter which the youth league wrote to the IEC this week would suggest they are genuinely concerned about the integrity of the elections and the future of democracy in Lesotho.
The DC’s National Executive Committee has since added its voice that it will boycott November’s local government elections unless the IEC apologises for its misdemeanours in last October’s election.
The statement by the youth league comes amid allegations that the DC has not fully come to terms with its devastating loss in last October’s general elections.
The occasional jabs at Prime Minister Sam Matekane and his government would seem to support such an assertion.
After reading the letter, it is quite clear that DC and its youth league feel genuinely aggrieved by how the IEC ran last year’s elections. It is quite a sober statement, free from emotion.
Apart from a simple apology from the IEC, the DC youth league is demanding transparency in how elections are run in Lesotho so that they do not produce contested outcomes in future.
That to us, is a fair demand.
The DC says a large section of their supporters were disenfranchised after their names were “transferred to different voting locations without their knowledge” while others were transferred to entirely different constituencies.
The party feels that these administrative errors were so huge as to tilt the electoral outcome and affect the integrity of the entire electoral process.
The DC Youth League is also not happy with how the IEC blundered when it allocated Proportional Representation (PR) seats.
Yet in spite of all the errors, what appears to have miffed the DC youths is the apparent lack of remorse by the IEC. It says the Commission has not bothered to apologise to the political parties and Basotho following the mistakes.
If it fails to apologise the League says it will conclude that the “current IEC has no interest in holding free and fair elections” and “will request (its) removal from office on the grounds of incompetence before the Local Government elections are declared”.
In the interests of democracy and political stability, it would only be fair that the IEC robustly engages political parties in Lesotho.
Where there have been mistakes, the Commission must address these so that it retains the trust of all political players. Trust is a key tenet of any electoral process.
It would be unfortunate if political parties were to lose their confidence in the IEC as the adjudicating authority on elections in Lesotho.
We however do not subscribe to the thinking that the IEC was out to manipulate the election results in favour of any single political party. We also do not think there was any gerrymandering of constituencies to engineer a predetermined election result.
What we saw after the October elections appeared to be genuine technical errors by the IEC. In any case, such genuine errors need to be acknowledged promptly so that there is no suspicion that the electoral body was in bed with any of the key parties that contested the elections.
Comment
Matekane’s winter of discontent
THE government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane faces a winter of discontent after trade unions last week rejected a six percent wage increment for the private sector.
The proposal was part of recommendations that had been put forward by the government’s Wages Advisory Board.
Trade unions have angrily described the proposed six percent wage increase as a “pittance” and vowed not to accept any increase below 20 percent.
That is likely to put the trade unions on a collision course with the Matekane-led government that has been in office for just six months.
We can only expect mass job stay-aways with trade unions pushing the government to accede to their demands.
That is a recipe for social upheaval for a government that had promised so much in seeking to improve Basotho’s economic fortunes.
The trade unions are not giving the government any time to settle. But that was to be expected.
In his desperate attempt to woo voters, Matekane might have over-promised during last year’s election campaigns. And now the bill for making daring electoral promises is due.
We are not surprised though that disillusionment has quickly set in. These are desperate times for workers after being buffeted by hardships for decades.
That is why the workers are growing frustrated. That anger could soon explode.
While Matekane has promised to generate jobs and improve the people’s living conditions long term, desperate Basotho want results now.
That is to be expected because we live in an era of instant gratification.
However, if Matekane bows to the trade unions’ demands, he risks collapsing a private sector that has been wobbling following the devastating impact brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The textile sector, which is the second biggest single employer after the government, is in distress. It has been hemorrhaging jobs since Covid-19 broke out.
With the private sector in distress, the government cannot railroad hefty salary increases. If it does, that could sound the death knell for a private sector that is already on its knees.
Matekane is therefore caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place. His populist electoral message is coming back to bite him.
He will need to do a balancing act to keep the workers and investors happy.
That will not be easy.
It is clear that this is a matter that Matekane cannot just leave to the Wages Advisory Board. He will at some point need to provide leadership to placate the angry unions.
He will need to persuade the unions to buy into his long-term vision for Lesotho. It would appear Matekane has a plan to transform Lesotho.
He will need to convince the unions that the plan will work. How he persuades them to be patient will test to the limit his leadership acumen.
Matekane will need to immediately improve the investment climate to allow more investors to come into Lesotho. That will be key to growing the private sector which will in turn create better paying jobs for Basotho.
He will need to support youth-driven enterprises to create jobs.
Lesotho needs a new “Jobs Indaba” to discuss how the government working in consultation with the private sector can create a platform to create jobs.
All this must be premised on the belief that the engine for economic growth remains small businesses that have been in survival mode for the past three years.
Comment
The big test for Rapapa
THE election of Professor Ntoi Rapapa as the new leader of the Alliance of Democrats (AD) comes as no surprise to us at thepost.
Rapapa, who was Monyane Moleleki’s deputy in the AD, registered a thumping victory over his mentor at an elective conference in Maseru last weekend.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for Moleleki who had built an aura of invincibility within a party he had formed six years ago.
For Moleleki, this might have been the ultimate betrayal by a man he had patiently groomed as his mentee for years.
As we have argued in our previous editorials, the thumping defeat is yet another painful reminder to Moleleki that it is now time to pack his bags and go.
If Moleleki does not heed the voice of protest from his party faithful, he risks further humiliation from party hawks who wanted him out by all means necessary.
Moleleki should not subject himself to such humiliation. As an elder statesman, he can still play a constructive, fatherly role behind the scenes, mentoring the new generation of leaders in the AD.
On the other hand, the rise of Rapapa could be seen as a vote for the future by the party faithful. So much is expected from Rapapa.
As a tried and tested academic, Rapapa can contribute immensely in shaping the direction of Lesotho at policy level.
At the party level, Rapapa must quickly banish the greenhorn tag. He also must move swiftly and shed off the perception that he was a sell-out who was in haste to chase his boss and political godfather out of a party he formed.
Rapapa has nothing to apologise for. He played his politics well and clearly outwitted Moleleki. The man simply tapped at the anger against Moleleki after he presided over the party’s worst electoral defeat in general elections last year.
There was also a feeling within the AD that Moleleki had overstayed as party leader and that it was now time for a new leader, with a fresh leadership style, if the party was to be rejuvenated.
But after outwitting Moleleki, Rapapa will soon be confronted by the big mess in the AD. He is inheriting a party that is bitterly divided and that has been in terminal decline. His is a party that has been weakened by high profile defections in the last year. He will need to work harder to reunite a party and set it on a fresh trajectory of growth.
Rapapa’s leadership acumen will therefore be tested to the limit.
But while Rapapa is working to consolidate his grip on power, he will need to watch his back. The Moleleki camp and like-minded fellows who feel aggrieved might regroup and fight back. To ensure that he concentrates on key issues of growing the party, Rapapa will need to reach out to the Moleleki camp and strike a ceasefire deal now that elections are over. We believe their interests are mutual.
As a keen student of history, Rapapa must learn the lessons from Lesotho’s bitter past. If he fails to reunite the party, he will go down the annals of history as the party leader who presided over the first split in the AD.
That will mar his legacy.
Unlike Moleleki who had a long, outstanding history in politics as a sail, Rapapa will have to prove himself amid many ‘doubting Thomases’ who are not sure if the party is now in good hands.
Soldier killer jailed 31 years
Zimbabwean nurse murdered
Afri Ski to reopen after legal battle
Aumane on massive SR recruitment drive
Sekata defection hits LCD hard
Mokhothu wants PAC chairperson out
Agony for midwives
Mohlomi finds fame abroad
Malnutrition grips Qacha’s Nek
A chance for rejuvenation
Urban planning and economic growth
Images of Africa
Minister pledges to improve Labour Code
DC Women’s League backs Mokhothu
Big debate on pension funds
Weekly Police Report
DCEO raids PS’
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
Musician dumps ABC
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Mokeki’s road to stardom
-
Business2 months ago
LEC to switch off households over debts
-
Business2 weeks ago
Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum
-
News2 months ago
The beauty queen of Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Bumper payout for former mineworkers
-
Sports1 month ago
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
-
Business2 weeks ago
Lesotho’s first tractor assembly plant
-
News2 months ago
Moleleki challenged