ACE Maseru basks in glory

ACE Maseru were crowned the champions of the Nedbank 8 on Saturday after defeating Quthing LMPS 3-1 at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena. ACE Maseru, who are headed to the Vodacom Premier League after winning the A Division South Stream, went into the competition as hot favourites.

In the end, their ruthless dispatching of the Quthing LMPS showed why many bet on them in the tournament featuring the top eight teams from this season’s first division campaign.

They are on their way to Premier League next season after their first-ever promotion and they say they have no plans to come back to A Division.

The champions are preparing to face the winners of North Stream Limkokwing University on Sunday in the Nedbank Championship.

They could become the second team after Machokha to win their stream, the top 8 as well as the championship. They have already played Limkokwing in the quarter finals and beat them 2-1, they are now aiming for the double over the North Stream winners.

ACE Maseru were by far the most entertaining team in the competition an in each game showed why they are now a Vodacom Premier League team. It’s not just about winning for them, it’s how they do it.

They like to have the ball, and play expansive style of football. Head coach Mofihli Makoele said they want the ball to touch every blade of the grass and reach every part of the ground.

He said he knew North Stream teams would not make it far in the competition as the South Stream teams are ahead of them. He was not shocked to see that only one Sehenehene reached the semi-finals, while the other three Limkokwing, Lilemela and Mzamane were knocked out in the quarter finals.

Sehenehene went on to finish third and went home with bronze medals. They defeated Likhopo 3-2 on penalties in third place play-off after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The final was an all-South Stream show piece.

“The football played in the Premier League is different to the one we play here, we have to start preparing and playing against Premier League teams. I am sure you saw even the way they play, they just put the ball in front of them and run, we don’t play like that. We want to hold it get behind them and score,” he said.

Makoele was critical of the football other teams play and said the quality of coaching in the A Division needs to be improved.

“We don’t care about the way we play football here at home, I think it’s just us, Majantja and Likhopo who make sure the ball goes to every part of the ground until it gets to where we want it. Some just kick it, in other words we don’t care to improve football. I think our A Division, LEFA has to work on the coaches there is a problem,” he said

“What happens here at home is that you just play your own game, you don’t care how other teams play but we are saying we are going to play so it doesn’t help us,” he continued.

Makoele made a surprising admission that he has not watched the Premier League teams and therefore had no idea what to expect. He said he has only seen Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) play once and there was nothing to write home about. However, he said they will be playing the Premier League teams during the preseason to prepare themselves.

Normally in the preseason, as teams are still trying to get back their fitness and testing out new season. Sometimes one may not get a clear picture of what to expect in the new season, especially newly promoted teams. Both ACE Maseru and Limkokwing will take Swallows and Galaxy’s spots in the Premier League, both teams their relegation fate was sealed last week.

“We did not play Premier League teams, we need to learn about them and watch them. I was not watching them I think I have only seen LCS and there was nothing scary but we have to play them and see where to fix and improve,” he said.

Nedbank 8

ACE Maseru (M25 000, gold medals and trophy)

Quthing LMPS (M20 000 and silver medals)

Sehenehene (M15 000 and bronze)

Likhopo M13 000All quarter-finalists will each receive M10 000

Individual awards

Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Rasebetsane Khosholo (ACE Maseru) M2 000

Top Goalscorer of the tournament: Lebohang Chocholo (Mahlaseli) M2000

Player of the Tournament: Rorisang Maine (ACE Maseru) M2000

Nedbank Championship

Sunday (Bambatha)

ACE Maseru vs. LU FC (14:00)

Tlalane Phahla