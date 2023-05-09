News
Agony for midwives
LERIBE– WHEN labour pains began for ’Mabakuena* late last year, her loved ones sensed disaster. The nearest health centre, Khabo Clinic, was 10 kilometres away and the only way to get there was by foot – a two-hour long walk.
So, to buy time, the women who were accompanying her to the clinic tied a stone on her lumbar spine.
Basotho believe that such a practice delays the labour process.
A woman who had accompanied her tried calling Mom & Baby services for a car without success.
The Vodacom Mom & Baby service is a free mobile health intervention that provides Vodacom subscribers with maternal, neonatal and child health information designed to encourage good health practices among pregnant women, mothers, partners and caregivers.
When that failed, that was when she thought of loading a heavy rock on ’Mabakuena’s lower back to delay the labour process at least until they could reach the clinic.
They called a village health worker who kept informing the clinic about the challenges and also asking for a car that never came.
The village health worker too believed in the stone ritual and they walked to the clinic with the expectant mother who was about to deliver.
A midwife who helped the woman told thepost last week that they were shocked when ’Mabakuena arrived, especially because she went into labour once the stone was removed as she entered the clinic.
The story was narrated during a media tour of clinics as part of International Midwives Day commemorations to be observed worldwide tomorrow and organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Lack of access to health services because of long distances between some villages and clinics is putting many lives in danger, especially pregnant women who struggle to cover the long distances.
Such challenges inspired one villager, ’Mantabejane Ntabejane, to become a village health worker.
Ntabejane said she helped herself give birth to her first child 45 years ago because she stayed far from the clinic.
She is now part of several village health workers assisting people in over 50 villages that access services at Khabo Clinic. She became a community health worker in 1993, a voluntary role she took after getting basic training on health issues.
It is not only in Khabo where patients have to walk long hours to reach the nearest health centre. Rather, it is the norm in many mountainous and foothill regions, from Mohale’s Hoek to Leribe along the eastern side of the Maloti-Drakensberg ranges.
Tlaleng Motaba, a midwife since 2019 at St Denis Health Centre in Leribe, says the clinic serves 53 villages and people living in two of them, Ha-Makepe and Ha-Pentše, walk for three to four hours to access services.
Worsening the situation, the clinic suspended antenatal services in October last year because of drug shortages.
“Sometimes it happens that I am alone at the clinic so I have to manage everything. I have to do all I can by all means to bring joy to the mother,” Motaba told thepost.
Motaba recalled a case in which a pregnant woman did not go for an ultrasound scanner so they both did not know that she was expecting twins.
“I was awe-struck and happy at the same time,” she said.
“What shocked me was that I wasn’t aware that she was giving birth to twins and it was my first experience of helping someone deliver twins. At the end, I was excited because those girls were healthy and alive and there were no complications.”
She described her first experience as scary because she remembered the times in nursing school when she would watch midwives deliver small-sized babies who were already dead.
She said in another case, a baby was coming out buttocks first instead of head first and the mother had to be taken for quick surgery at a hospital.
In another case, the baby came out with crossed legs.
“I was told that abnormalities rarely happen and I was scared and afraid,” she said, adding that most women do not listen to instructions from midwives.
“You will tell a woman to breathe and instead of breathing she closes her legs and sits on her bums,” she said.
“Those things stresses you more than anything because my expectation is to receive a healthy baby so I have to be kind and tell the woman the risks of not following my instructions. This profession needs a kind, patient and praying person so that she can try as much as possible for everything to be good and normal,” she said.
Motaba added, “Sometimes you have to be tough on them to show the danger of not following instructions.”
She advised women that taking care of episiotomy requires them to “boil water, pour in a clean plastic bath tub, pour salt and wait for some time for water to be warm, then sit on it”.
“After a while, they should take a clean cloth and pad. They must avoid using tight panties, avoid sitting for a long time, avoid walking for long distances unnecessarily, carrying heavy things and sleeping on the bed because when they stretch their legs, stitches will cut and cause delays in recovery.”
Motaba urged authorities to provide essentials such as transport for staff, ambulances for patients, drugs and heating systems.
Motaba said community health workers are an essential pillar of the public health system who help with services such as accompanying their patients to the clinic and providing them with health education.
Lahlewe Kao, a midwife who worked at Tsatsane Clinic in Quthing before she was transferred to Khabo in 2019, said she won’t forget a day a woman in labour shocked her.
“Everything was still fine through labour but after delivery, that woman’s placenta retained and all attempts of removing it manually failed. We do not have a readily available car at the clinic, so I called M-mama (Vodacom’s sponsored car) but all the cars they had contracted failed to help,” Kao said.
“I called the hospital (Motebang Hospital) and was promised an ambulance but it did not come.”
Kao said after some time, the patient provided her brother’s number who came and she was referred to Motebang.
“This was my most challenging delivery ever.”
Kao said the pressure of work sometimes makes concentration difficult.
“Shortage of staff (currently there are only four midwives at the clinic) and pressure leads us to not focus like we are supposed to,” she said.
Thabo Makhakhe, a male midwife at Matlameng Clinic, said he cannot forget the day he delivered a stillborn.
“Monitoring was fine, the woman was still on the right process but after delivery, the baby did not cry or show any sign of life,” Makhakhe said.
“I was dumbstruck and did not know what to do or say to that woman. It’s not easy to forget that day,” he said.
Nearly all midwives in clinics that we visited had one complaint – staff shortages.
Statistics released in May last year show that Lesotho had 3 214 nurses and midwives and 3 253 nursing assistant professionals for a population of over two million people.
In 2021, the then Health Minister Nkaku Kabi acknowledged the critical shortage of nurses at health facilities and the need to hire more staff.
“Before I took office as minister, I thought I was going to fire all the alleged reckless and careless nurses and doctors because of what I saw in the media,” Kabi told a local weekly then.
“But when I got here, I realised that one nurse takes care of more than 50 patients,” he said.
“It makes it difficult for these nurses to effectively assist patients because if one nurse is in the maternity ward assisting a delivering mother it would be difficult for him or her to assist any other patient even when it is an emergency,” he said.
The UNFPA selected Leribe and Berea districts for the media tour after reviewing the Maternal Death Review Report (2015), that has shown that the highest number of maternal deaths occurred in Maseru (Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital) where 102 women lost their lives as a result of complications of delivery or inadequate care during pregnancy.
Relebohile Tšepe
Soldier killer jailed 31 years
MASERU-A famo music gangster who was convicted for the 2017 murder of a soldier at the Maseru border gate was yesterday slapped with a 31-year jail sentence.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese sentenced Motlatsi Rantaoana to 20 years in prison for the murder of Private Katleho Seliane at the border post.
The judge also sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of Private Halekhethe Nkonyana who survived the shooting.
She also gave him a further year for the illegal possession of a firearm.
The judge however acquitted Rantaoana for the murder of a street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, because the crown failed to provide convincing evidence that it was him who killed the man.
However, Justice Ralebese said Rantaoana’s prison terms will run consecutively, meaning he will be in prison for an effective 31 years.
She said the fact that Rantaoana has been in prison ever since his arrest immediately after committing the crimes would not make her reduce the time he will spend in prison.
She said Rantaoana voluntarily decided to be kept in prison for his own protection, fearing that he would be killed if he was released on bail.
Justice Ralebese said that decision had nothing to do with the court as he voluntarily went to prison.
Private Nkonyana, who survived after he was shot, said he was very pleased with the sentencing.
He however told thepost that he remains “very much traumatised”.
“I felt sorry for him as he never thought he would be sentenced to 31 years,” Private Nkonyana said.
“Somehow, I am pleased but deep down I am traumatised as I have suffered a lot,” he said.
He said he spent the whole year of 2018 without going to work as he was still nursing wounds caused by Rantaoana.
“I have an operation which I am still nursing even today,” he said.
Private Nkonyane said he can now have some rest as justice has been served for him and his loved ones.
Rantaoana rejected an offer by the courts to release him on bail saying he feared that soldiers would abduct and kill him as they had done to three men whom they suspected were his friends.
Nine soldiers are facing three counts of murder and abduction in the High Court after they allegedly abducted, killed and drowned Khothatso Makibinyane, his uncle, Paseka Pakela, and Lekhoele Noko.
All three were working at a construction site in South Africa.
Trouble for them began after they were suspected of having had a hand in the fatal shooting of a soldier at the Maseru Bridge in May 2017.
Private Nkonyana was injured in the shoot-out.
The soldiers, who were in plain clothes, had approached a group of young men and wanted to search them after they suspected that they were carrying unlicensed firearms.
Makibinyane and his uncle Pakela were members of a notorious famo music gang called Phula-Bobete (Eaters of boiled blood).
As the soldiers tried to disarm the gangsters, a gun-fight ensued.
It is said members of the new group thought the soldiers were members of a rival gang.
Although Makibinyane and Pakela were part of the gang, there was no evidence that they took an active part in fighting the soldiers.
The police later released them without pressing any charges.
However, their families have said soldiers abducted them and their bodies were later retrieved from Mohale Dam.
’Malimpho Majoro
Zimbabwean nurse murdered
MASERU-A Zimbabwean nurse who was running a clinic in Upper Thamae was found murdered in her home yesterday.
Veronica Shavi, 67, was running the Hope Clinic for years. She moved to Lesotho from Zimbabwe some 15 years ago.
Her daughter, Miriro Shavi, had just returned from Zimbabwe when she stumbled on her mother’s lifeless body on the bed.
The police confirmed that the nurse was found strangled on her bed yesterday morning.
Miriro told thepost last night that they had been staying in Lesotho with her mother for over a decade.
“We are four in the family,” Miriro said.
“We are two sisters and two cousins,” she said, adding that they were raised by the deceased under one roof.
Her mother’s car was found dumped somewhere in Qoaling, and Miriro believes t those who are behind the killing will be identified.
Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this publication last night.
Police deputy spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said nurse Shavi “had marks of being strangled around her neck”.
“Her motionless body was found wrapped on her bed,” Insp Mofoka said.
Inspector Mofoka said they are investigating the murder.
She said the deceased’s daughter had last talked to her mother the previous night at around 8pm as she left Zimbabwe for Lesotho.
When she arrived at their residential home in Upper Thamae, she found that the gate was still locked and that raised serious concerns because her mother would often wake up early in the morning.
She then called a man who usually assists them with some family errands to help her break the gate.
Police said the two found out that the house was also locked.
She said they broke the door too only to be met with items that were scattered all over the room.
They later stumbled over the body of the deceased.
Her valuable items such as mobile phones, laptop and undisclosed amount of money were taken away.
She said her silver BMW car was also missing but was later found abandoned near the police station in Qoaling.
Insp Mofoka said no arrests have been made so far but they are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.
The death of Shavi has sent shockwaves to the people of Upper Thamae where she was regarded as a valuable member of her community.
Majara Molupe
Afri Ski to reopen after legal battle
MASERU
Afri Ski Mountain Resort will reopen after a High Court ruling put an end to a bruising shareholders’ battle that had forced the resort to close for months.
The battle started earlier this year when Wessel Jacobus Bosman, the founding shareholder, sued his partners after a dispute over shares.
Bosman wanted the High Court to interdict Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd from claiming ownership of the iconic resort.
He argued that Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd had not paid the full amount for his 999 shares in the resort. Although he cited several individuals, companies, banks and other government entities, the crux of Bosman’s case was against Serena Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd, the company to which he sold his shares.
The shares were sold in several tranches.
He argued that because the shares had not been fully paid for, he remains the majority shareholder of the resort. He also said the change of shareholding had not been legally confirmed by registration with the Company Registry and issuance of share certificates. Bosman also wanted the court to nullify the share sale agreement signed in 2007.
In February this year, Justice Hopolang Nthane issued an interim order.
Arguments were heard in March.
Bosman’s temporary reprieve however ended this week when Justice Nthane dismissed his application with costs. The judge said the critical issue was whether Bosman had sold his shares in the resort.
He ruled that there was ample evidence that Bosman sold his shares and was paid.
That evidence, the judge added, was in the form of share certificates as well as sale and transfer agreements showing that Bosman willingly sold his shares.
He said it was telling that Bosman’s lawyers handled the sale.
Curiously, these were the same lawyers that were representing Bosman in his bid to overturn the sale.
“The applicant surely cannot be allowed to somersault and renege from agreements he voluntarily entered into and pursuant to which share certificates reflected as “fully paid shares” were issued by his own current firm of attorney,” the judge said.
He said it was important to note that despite his allegations of being robbed of his shares, being side-lined from management and being denied his dividends, Bosman had remained silent for more than 12 years.
The judge said Bosman conceded that he was happy with the way the resort was managed until November 2022 “when certain demands were made from him”.
Advocate Thabo Lerotholi, one of the resort’s directors, announced the reopening at a press conference last week.
Advocate Lerotholi however said the skiing part of the resort will not be open this year.
Lerotholi said the resort, like many areas of Mokhotlong, gets its electricity supply directly from South Africa and is thus affected by regular load shedding.
“As you may know, producing artificial snow is a complex process that mainly depends on a reliable supply of electricity” Lerotholi said.
Lerotholi said they could have made alternative means of energy were it not for the income loss they suffered due to an abrupt closure by a court order in February 2023.
Bosman started the resort in 1999 alongside Nkuebe Nathanel Masupha.
Bosman had 999 shares while Masupha had one.
Bosman still owns two properties inside the resort, including a restaurant known as Sky Restaurant and a residential property.
Following the judgement Bosman is reported to have arrived at the resort and knocked off an access control boom gate in defiance of a security officer who wanted him to register as per the protocols of the resort.
Advocate Lerotholi said the resort’s management has since opened a case of malicious damage to property with the Butha-Buthe police.
Staff Reporter
