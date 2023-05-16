News
An epidemic of rape
QACHA’S NEK – LURED to a veld under the guise of friendship, a young mentally disabled 18-year-old woman ended up enduring horrific sexual assault by multiple men that left her mortified.
The case is now before the Qacha’s Nek Magistrate’s Court where several young men have been convicted on rape charges.
Appearing in the same court was a 55-year-old man from Mpharane in Qacha’s Nek, accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his village.
The two cases are a just a tip of the iceberg, as mounting cases of rape put Qacha’s Nek under the spotlight.
For the past seven months, the Qacha’s Nek magistrate’s court has heard at least one rape case almost every week. Police last year announced, without providing statistics, that Qacha’s Nek was recording the most cases of sexual assault, with perpetrators being mostly people close to the victims.
In the case of the mentally disabled 18-year-old woman, three young men and a boy – two of whom claimed to be boyfriends of hers – took turns to rape her last month.
The young men are Sello Mpela, 22, Lereko Mabusela, 19, and Mohloki Koatsi, 18, together with a 15-year-old boy from Mosafeleng village.
Witnesses told the court that Koatsi went to the victim’s home and asked her to accompany him to herd cattle in a veld.
Koatsi and Mpela told the court that they were boyfriends of the woman and that she agreed to go with Koatsi to the veld because of that relationship.
But a witness said while Koatsi and the victim were sitting in the fields, Mpela, Mabusela and the minor boy arrived and started to rape her one after the other.
A passer-by saw this and went to the woman’s home to report the incident. He also reported to the village chief.
The woman went back home and did not tell her parents about the ordeal, but bathed andcarried on ith her chores like nothing had happened, the court heard.
The chief called a public gathering to interrogate the young men. They denied raping her, claiming that it was consensual sex. The chief ordered his men to drive them to the police.
Even in court they were adamant that it was consensual sex.
Her mother told the court that the woman suffers from mental health issues, intimating that the young men could have taken advantage of the condition.
The men are awaiting sentence in the Qacha’s Nek prison, while the boy was released to his parents’ custody pending the completion of the case.
Appearing in the same court, Seabata Ntsane Ramabele from Mpharane in Qacha’s Nek who is 55-years-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison without an option of a fine for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his village last month.
The court heard that Ramabele arrived at the girl’s residence and found her alone.
The court heard that the elderly man forced the girl to take off her clothes before rubbing his private part on the girl’s thighs.
A woman passing by saw the incident and sent an alarm to other members of the community.
The man was then taken to a police station before being hauled before the courts.
The same court is seized with the case of Hlomellang Seliane, 31, of TJ in Qacha’s Nek, who faces a charge of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl from the same village.
Witnesses told the court that Seliane was caught red-handed while fondling the girl. The girl said this was not the first time the man was involved in such conduct.
All these cases were before Resident Magistrate ’Mampho Mokoena and prosecuted by Tsotang Maile.
Authorities and residents say the cases are tarnishing the image of Qacha’s Nek. Some of the cases are so gruesome that even locals are living in fear.
Take last year’s rape and murder of Nki Tlali, a 38-year-old mentally retarded villager in Motse-Mocha, just outside Qacha’s Nek town.
Her lifeless body was found by her relatives dumped by the road, naked.
Thabo Tlali, her brother, expressed sadness that there haven’t been any arrests in the matter.
“We are not happy as the Tlali family and we want justice for our sister,” he said.
Barely a year ago, the lifeless body of a two-year-old Matšeliso Ramolibeli was found in a donga on the slope of a mountain towering her village.
The toddler had gone missing two days earlier from her village of Ha-Sekake. She was under the care of her 75-year-old grandmother while the mother was at work in South Africa.
The toddler was playing with others in the village and when others went back to their homes, she was nowhere to be seen.
She was found by herdboys dumped at Lekhalong la Mosoke, some metres away from the village. The police’s preliminary probe found that the girl could have been raped and suffocated. A neighbour, a man in his 50s, was taken by the police for questioning in connection with the heinous crime.
Males are not spared the scourge, although they make a tiny minority of victims.
The horrific rape of a nine-year-old boy who was intoxicated before being sodomised by a 53-year-old Makhetha Sello of Ha-Mohlapiso in Qacha’s Nek is one of such cases in the district.
The court sentenced the man to only four years in prison for intoxicating two boys and raping one of them. The second boy managed to escape.
The first boy was so drunk that he could not run for his life and the man took advantage of his state to rape him at knife-point.
The court heard that the boy woke up in the morning with a painful backside and he could not walk properly.
The executive director of the Lesotho National Federation for the Disabled, Advocate Nkhasi Sefuthi, described “the high rate at which disabled women in this country are being raped and killed” as concerning.
“Cases like this are so many in Lesotho because in our country disabled people are taken for granted and whatever they say is not taken seriously,” Sefuthi said.
“This, as a result, gives the perpetrators the chance to rape disabled people knowing that people will not believe them when they report the cases,” he said.
Sefuthi said cases of sexual assault and murder of people with mental health related issues is worrying.
“The government should allow justice to be done to all people whether disabled or not,” said Sefuthi.
“We have many cases of women with disabilities who are being raped and killed, this is a big challenge in our country,” he said, adding that “this is happening time and again because women living with disabilities are easy targets to the perpetrators”.
“Even in court their evidence is taken for granted, it is still not easy for people living with disabilities to be given justice because of the stigma accompanying their disabilities.”
Dr Mahali Phamotse said it was sad that she has often come face-to-face with cases of women abuse and inequality in almost every ministry she has worked in.
“I started as a Minister of Education, and I saw reports of teachers raping their students flood in,” she said.
“I became Minister of Justice and it came to my attention that 90 percent of offenders are on sexual offence charges and when I was the Minister of Gender the statistics were horrific.”
“This is very worrying and some level of commitment is required from all of us to put a stop to women abuse and inequality,” she said.
According to a United Nations study conducted in 2015 Lesotho has the highest rape rate in the world, with 61 percent of women reporting having experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.
The country had a rate of 88.6 rape cases per 100 000 inhabitants in 2011, according to a UN report.
Lesotho has the sixth highest murder rate in the world, according to a recent World Population Review report.
The global average murder rate is seven per 100 000 people, found the report, and Lesotho had a rate almost six times higher at 41.25.
The Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) last year confirmed that the reformatory is mostly populated by young rapists, the majority being initiation school graduates or herd boys.
The LCS said ignorance of the law is another problem. She said most bemused inmates claimed they were not even aware that their actions were illegal when they committed the offences.
Another Principal Rehabilitation Officer, Nemase Fobo, said some inmates are men who would have abducted women in what they believe to be a customary elopement.
Others commit rape due to sad “childhood experiences,” said Fobo.
Fobo said most of sexual assault or rape cases that are recorded are often of men aged between 18 and 35-years-old.
Thooe Ramolibeli
News
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
MASERU– In an effort to curb the rampant increase of homicides in Lesotho, the Minister of Police Lebona Lephema has announced a 10:00pm-4:00am curfew, effective Tuesday May 16, 2023. Failure to comply with the curfew attracts a 2 years imprisonment or a fine.
Staff Reporter
News
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
MASERU – A Kolonyama midwife, ’Mamalibeng Ralenkoane, who allegedly neglected a woman during labour has been deleted from the nurses’ register for the next six months.
The woman went on to deliver her baby by herself without professional assistance.
In another case the secretary-general of the Lesotho Nursing Council (LNC), ’Mamonica Makhoswonke Mokhesi, has also been deleted for violating a patient’s privacy.
The LNC’s disciplinary chairman, Advocate Rapapa Sepiriti, said Ralenkoane had committed an act of serious misconduct and deserved severe punishment.
Advocate Sepiriti ruled that Ralenkoane “should not be seen anywhere attending (to) patients”.
Ralenkoane was working as a midwife at the Little Flower Health Centre in Kolonyama, Leribe, when ’Mateboho Letlala was admitted there for labour in August 2020.
Letlala told the panel that Ralenkoane took her to the examination room and later left her despite that there were signs that she could give birth anytime.
“At 19:00 pm Ralenkoane examined the patient but left her unattended and the patient had to deliver on her own,” Advocate Sepiriti said in his verdict.
“Clearly the blame has to be put at the door of Ralenkoane,” he said.
Adv. Sepiriti ruled that she should be deleted with immediate effect for 12 months, half of which was suspended.
“During these six months period, Ralenkoane is prohibited in any way from attending patients and this judgment should be delivered at her place of work,” he said.
Letlala in her testimony said by the time Ralenkoane arrived, she was already having severe labour pains and was told to go to the labour ward for assessment.
She said when she stepped down the labour bed Ralenkoane said to her: “Ua seke ua tatela ho hema empa molomo oa popelo o buleile ka 3cm’ (meaning she seemed to be in a hurry yet the cervix had opened by 3cm only).
“I was so surprised because I could feel I was very close to delivering because this was my second child and I could say I have experience,” she said.
She said she told the nurse that she needed to use the toilet but was instructed to use a pan instead.
“As she left me on the bed pan I could not stand from the pan as the pains were severe. I called for help but to no avail,” she said.
She said the moment she got energy to stand from the bed pan she saw blood, she called her but there was no response.
“Ralenkoane promised to come after two hours but there were no instructions on what to do in case I needed help prior to two hours,” she said.
“I wheeled myself to the bed and sat on it, still calling to no avail.”
She said while still alone, her membranes raptured and the time of birth came and the baby was delivered.
“The child did not fall as I was able to hold him,” she said.
She phoned her aunt who told her to find s scissor to cut the umbilical cord.
She said she bled a lot and ran out of energy, then Ralenkoane arrived at around midnight.
“When she came in she asked where the baby was and I pointed to where I had put him where he clamped the cord,” she said.
She said it was then that she got assistance.
The investigator for Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), one Nteso, told Advocate Sepiriti that his findings were that “the mother’s life was in danger as she was found having bled heavily and tired and the baby’s life was also in danger from prolonged exposure which could lead to hypothermia and brain damage”.
“Ralenkoane was not there for the mother until she delivered in the absence of the midwife, this is a case of negligence,” he said.
However, in mitigation Ralenkoane said this was her first time to appear before the panel and has been a nurse for more than nine years.
She said she has two children to support and she has already been punished by the clinic as she was dismissed and that she has policies and loans.
She pleaded with the panel to have mercy on her.
In another case Mokhesi who was the Secretary General of LNC was also deleted from the register for two years after she was found guilty of sharing a patient’s picture on social media without their consent.
She was accused of defamation of character and violating the patient’s privacy by posting pictures of the injuries he had incurred.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Nurses back at work
MASERU -NURSES who have been on strike since Monday are set to resume work this morning after the government started paying their salaries.
The nurses went on a go-slow last week but escalated to a full-fledged strike on Monday after the government delayed their salaries. Some nurses claimed they had not been paid since March.
Morephe Santi, the secretary general of the Lesotho Nurses’ Association (LNA), said they have started telling members to go back to work after the government said the salaries will start reflecting in their accounts last night.
The strike has inflicted huge reputational damage on Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government which came to power on promises of efficiency.
Minister of Public Service Richard Ramoeletsi blamed the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for the delay in April salaries.
Ramoeletsi told parliament last week that the two financial management systems were unable to reconcile, leading to delays in salaries.
But that explanation was little consolation for patients who bore the brunt of the strike.
At least 20 expectant mothers at Machabeng Hospital in Qacha’s Nek were told to go home because nurses could not help them.
Some of the women were later admitted at Tebellong Hospital, a facility under the Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL).
“We were staying at the hospital’s roundavel awaiting our time to go to labour but on Thursday afternoon (last week we were called by the nurses and they told us to go to other hospitals or go back home,” said Maretlotliloe Mpeli, who is heavily pregnant.
She said the nurses told them that they could not work on empty stomachs.
’Matlotla Poling, 19, from Ha-Rankakala said she had to call her parents because she did not have any money to either go back home or to Tebellong Hospital.
The Machabeng Hospital management declined to comment, referring thepost to the ministry’s headquarters in Maseru.
Ministry of Health spokesperson, ’Mateboho Mosebekoa, said Machabeng Hospital “did not expel the expecting mothers but merely sent them back home”.
“Due to the ongoing strike by doctors countrywide …they decided to take those women to the places where they would get help,” Mosebekoa said.
There was similar anguish at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
“The strike has affected all the departments including the kitchen, maternity, and emergencies, but the managers are on duty,” said ’Makananelo Sepipi, the hospital’s spokesperson.
Sepipi said managers were forced to hold the forte “because some sections cannot be left unattended utterly due to their importance”.
“The operations are happening in the emergency section, even though they do not operate in a normal way.”
She said patients whose operations were scheduled for this week were sent back home.
Santi, the LNA’s secretary general, blamed the government for the chaos caused by the strike.
Santi said as much as the government likes to call them an essential service they do not prioritise their ministry.
“They do not appreciate us, it is like they do not see the importance of our job,” Santi said.
“The government turns a blind eye to the fact that our working environment alone can put us at risk of contracting diseases.”
“Now we are not able to buy food and other necessities.”
Nkheli Liphoto & Thooe Ramolibeli
