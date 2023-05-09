News
Aumane on massive SR recruitment drive
MASERU-THE newly elected deputy leader of the Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) Tlohelang Aumane says he is ready to go on a massive recruitment drive to grow the party.
He was speaking after he was elected the SR deputy leader at the party’s elective conference held in Khubetsoana last weekend.
“We need a formula that brings voters in,” he said.
Aumane told thepost this week that they want to build the SR brand so that the party’s leader, Advocate Teboho Mojapela and the party, are trusted and liked in Lesotho.
To achieve that mandate, he said, will require that they not be too rigid as a party so that creative minds that join the party are given the space to shine and help promote it as an alternative.
The SR currently has just two seats in Parliament.
“We just have to look at the campaign infrastructure and how the party intends to govern if elected into office,” Aumane said.
He said Advocate Mojapela is clear on his vision to fight corruption, promote the rule of law and equitable distribution of wealth.
He said they want to educate Basotho, especially young people, while also listening to them about the problems that exist in society so that the solutions they propose are data-driven.
Aumane said the SR has been consistent in its messaging and it just needs to develop detailed policies to address the country’s problems.
The party’s constitution provides for the establishment of a policy committee and a policy conference. He said the two will help them to connect with the voters successfully.
Advocate Mojapela won the Motete constituency in the last general elections and his party also bagged one PR seat.
Aumane, who has a history of hobnobbing from one party to another, this time pledged to stay in the SR adding that the party will be his permanent home.
“They have trusted me and I now have to reciprocate. I have pledged loyalty, commitment and dedication to the party,” he said.
Majara Molupe
News
Soldier killer jailed 31 years
MASERU-A famo music gangster who was convicted for the 2017 murder of a soldier at the Maseru border gate was yesterday slapped with a 31-year jail sentence.
High Court judge Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese sentenced Motlatsi Rantaoana to 20 years in prison for the murder of Private Katleho Seliane at the border post.
The judge also sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of Private Halekhethe Nkonyana who survived the shooting.
She also gave him a further year for the illegal possession of a firearm.
The judge however acquitted Rantaoana for the murder of a street vendor, Moeketsi Makhabane, because the crown failed to provide convincing evidence that it was him who killed the man.
However, Justice Ralebese said Rantaoana’s prison terms will run consecutively, meaning he will be in prison for an effective 31 years.
She said the fact that Rantaoana has been in prison ever since his arrest immediately after committing the crimes would not make her reduce the time he will spend in prison.
She said Rantaoana voluntarily decided to be kept in prison for his own protection, fearing that he would be killed if he was released on bail.
Justice Ralebese said that decision had nothing to do with the court as he voluntarily went to prison.
Private Nkonyana, who survived after he was shot, said he was very pleased with the sentencing.
He however told thepost that he remains “very much traumatised”.
“I felt sorry for him as he never thought he would be sentenced to 31 years,” Private Nkonyana said.
“Somehow, I am pleased but deep down I am traumatised as I have suffered a lot,” he said.
He said he spent the whole year of 2018 without going to work as he was still nursing wounds caused by Rantaoana.
“I have an operation which I am still nursing even today,” he said.
Private Nkonyane said he can now have some rest as justice has been served for him and his loved ones.
Rantaoana rejected an offer by the courts to release him on bail saying he feared that soldiers would abduct and kill him as they had done to three men whom they suspected were his friends.
Nine soldiers are facing three counts of murder and abduction in the High Court after they allegedly abducted, killed and drowned Khothatso Makibinyane, his uncle, Paseka Pakela, and Lekhoele Noko.
All three were working at a construction site in South Africa.
Trouble for them began after they were suspected of having had a hand in the fatal shooting of a soldier at the Maseru Bridge in May 2017.
Private Nkonyana was injured in the shoot-out.
The soldiers, who were in plain clothes, had approached a group of young men and wanted to search them after they suspected that they were carrying unlicensed firearms.
Makibinyane and his uncle Pakela were members of a notorious famo music gang called Phula-Bobete (Eaters of boiled blood).
As the soldiers tried to disarm the gangsters, a gun-fight ensued.
It is said members of the new group thought the soldiers were members of a rival gang.
Although Makibinyane and Pakela were part of the gang, there was no evidence that they took an active part in fighting the soldiers.
The police later released them without pressing any charges.
However, their families have said soldiers abducted them and their bodies were later retrieved from Mohale Dam.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Zimbabwean nurse murdered
MASERU-A Zimbabwean nurse who was running a clinic in Upper Thamae was found murdered in her home yesterday.
Veronica Shavi, 67, was running the Hope Clinic for years. She moved to Lesotho from Zimbabwe some 15 years ago.
Her daughter, Miriro Shavi, had just returned from Zimbabwe when she stumbled on her mother’s lifeless body on the bed.
The police confirmed that the nurse was found strangled on her bed yesterday morning.
Miriro told thepost last night that they had been staying in Lesotho with her mother for over a decade.
“We are four in the family,” Miriro said.
“We are two sisters and two cousins,” she said, adding that they were raised by the deceased under one roof.
Her mother’s car was found dumped somewhere in Qoaling, and Miriro believes t those who are behind the killing will be identified.
Police confirmed the unfortunate incident to this publication last night.
Police deputy spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said nurse Shavi “had marks of being strangled around her neck”.
“Her motionless body was found wrapped on her bed,” Insp Mofoka said.
Inspector Mofoka said they are investigating the murder.
She said the deceased’s daughter had last talked to her mother the previous night at around 8pm as she left Zimbabwe for Lesotho.
When she arrived at their residential home in Upper Thamae, she found that the gate was still locked and that raised serious concerns because her mother would often wake up early in the morning.
She then called a man who usually assists them with some family errands to help her break the gate.
Police said the two found out that the house was also locked.
She said they broke the door too only to be met with items that were scattered all over the room.
They later stumbled over the body of the deceased.
Her valuable items such as mobile phones, laptop and undisclosed amount of money were taken away.
She said her silver BMW car was also missing but was later found abandoned near the police station in Qoaling.
Insp Mofoka said no arrests have been made so far but they are working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.
The death of Shavi has sent shockwaves to the people of Upper Thamae where she was regarded as a valuable member of her community.
Majara Molupe
News
Afri Ski to reopen after legal battle
MASERU
Afri Ski Mountain Resort will reopen after a High Court ruling put an end to a bruising shareholders’ battle that had forced the resort to close for months.
The battle started earlier this year when Wessel Jacobus Bosman, the founding shareholder, sued his partners after a dispute over shares.
Bosman wanted the High Court to interdict Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd from claiming ownership of the iconic resort.
He argued that Serene Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd had not paid the full amount for his 999 shares in the resort. Although he cited several individuals, companies, banks and other government entities, the crux of Bosman’s case was against Serena Gaze Trading 800 (Pty) Ltd, the company to which he sold his shares.
The shares were sold in several tranches.
He argued that because the shares had not been fully paid for, he remains the majority shareholder of the resort. He also said the change of shareholding had not been legally confirmed by registration with the Company Registry and issuance of share certificates. Bosman also wanted the court to nullify the share sale agreement signed in 2007.
In February this year, Justice Hopolang Nthane issued an interim order.
Arguments were heard in March.
Bosman’s temporary reprieve however ended this week when Justice Nthane dismissed his application with costs. The judge said the critical issue was whether Bosman had sold his shares in the resort.
He ruled that there was ample evidence that Bosman sold his shares and was paid.
That evidence, the judge added, was in the form of share certificates as well as sale and transfer agreements showing that Bosman willingly sold his shares.
He said it was telling that Bosman’s lawyers handled the sale.
Curiously, these were the same lawyers that were representing Bosman in his bid to overturn the sale.
“The applicant surely cannot be allowed to somersault and renege from agreements he voluntarily entered into and pursuant to which share certificates reflected as “fully paid shares” were issued by his own current firm of attorney,” the judge said.
He said it was important to note that despite his allegations of being robbed of his shares, being side-lined from management and being denied his dividends, Bosman had remained silent for more than 12 years.
The judge said Bosman conceded that he was happy with the way the resort was managed until November 2022 “when certain demands were made from him”.
Advocate Thabo Lerotholi, one of the resort’s directors, announced the reopening at a press conference last week.
Advocate Lerotholi however said the skiing part of the resort will not be open this year.
Lerotholi said the resort, like many areas of Mokhotlong, gets its electricity supply directly from South Africa and is thus affected by regular load shedding.
“As you may know, producing artificial snow is a complex process that mainly depends on a reliable supply of electricity” Lerotholi said.
Lerotholi said they could have made alternative means of energy were it not for the income loss they suffered due to an abrupt closure by a court order in February 2023.
Bosman started the resort in 1999 alongside Nkuebe Nathanel Masupha.
Bosman had 999 shares while Masupha had one.
Bosman still owns two properties inside the resort, including a restaurant known as Sky Restaurant and a residential property.
Following the judgement Bosman is reported to have arrived at the resort and knocked off an access control boom gate in defiance of a security officer who wanted him to register as per the protocols of the resort.
Advocate Lerotholi said the resort’s management has since opened a case of malicious damage to property with the Butha-Buthe police.
Staff Reporter
