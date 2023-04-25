Bank launches infrastructure & construction forum

MASERU – STANDARD Lesotho Bank (SBL) launched the country’s first Infrastructure and Construction Forum where players in the industry can meet and exchange ideas.

Speaking at the launch at ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre on Tuesday, Standard Lesotho Bank CEO, Anton Nicolaisen said they want construction and infrastructure to be at the centre of Lesotho’s development.

He said they see huge “possibilities ahead for the growth of this industry and all those that are involved in it”.

This, Nicolaisen said, will be for the benefit of the industry itself, the wider economy and every Mosotho in this country.

“We are motivated and committed to being a real partner for growth for Basotho with this event,” Nicolaisen said.

“We have set the stage for people to converse, consult and network with peers,” he said.

“And as your trusted partners we have committed to make this conference an annual event.”

Nicolaisen said they appreciate the fact that Basotho businesses are partnering with the bank.

“We have been proudly banking Basotho for more than 25 years in our current format,” he said.

The old Lesotho Bank had been supporting Basotho for many years before Standard Bank Group bought the majority shares.

Nicolaisen said their role is to change lives and make a difference in people’s lives.

He said they want to give their customers confidence so that they can realise their dreams.

The Standard Bank Group has been operating on the African Continent for 160 years.

He said they feel the business is in their DNA.

Over the past couple of decades, the Standard Lesotho Bank group has been involved in various landmark construction developments across the continent.

Nicolaisen said these developments improved the lives of the people.

As the Standard Bank Group, Nicolaisen said they have a powerful purpose.

He said Africa is their home and they drive her growth.

So as the team they firmly believe that they could bring this powerful purpose to the people of the Lesotho.

Nicolaisen said they see themselves driving the growth in Lesotho and understanding their communities and their customers.

He said they have the ability to provide financial solutions that meet every one’s needs, especially in the construction sector.

He said they have the expertise, a knowledgeable team of bankers and the ability to drive the construction ecosystem.

Alice Samuel