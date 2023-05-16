News
Blind woman wins M500 000 compensation
MASERU – THE Ombudsman, Advocate Tlotliso Polaki, wants parliament to force the government to pay M501 543 to a blind Quthing woman after she lost her property almost 20 years ago.
The Ministry of Agriculture demolished Nonotice Memane‘s house and built its own in her yard in Maqokho, Quthing district, in 2004 without her consent.
Advocate Polaki says despite numerous directives to compensate Memane, the ministry has refused to comply.
He now wants parliament to intervene and compensate the woman.
The Ombudsman has directed that Memane should be paid M501 543 as compensation for her loss.
In a report sent to parliament this week, Advocate Polaki found that Memane’s three houses were demolished by the Ministry of Agriculture to pave way for the construction of the Agricultural
Resource Centre without her consent and knowledge.
He found that the sickly Memane was not at home but living with her son in another area after she became partly blind and in her absence the local council and the chief reallocated her property to the government.
Advocate Polaki said her son, Dingilizwe, said no one was at home when the ministry took over the property. He had taken his mother to hospital.
He went to Maqokho to find out from the authorities what had happened. He was told by members of the local council that they did not know what had happened for the ministry to take his mother’s site.
When he approached the contractor he told him that he only got a contract to build on the site and knew nothing more.
The village chief told him that the ministry said they he had given consent, despite that the property did not belong to him.
He was advised to go to the higher council at Tele.
From the discussion, it shows that the Tele council’s secretary, Lebeoana Makoa, was the one who said the site was allocated to the council by the family.
In Lesotho chiefs no longer allocate land but it is the duty of the local community council.
“Dingilizwe asked which family was being referred to, but he was not given a clear answer on that aspect,” the Ombudsman said.
“He requested to see the relevant documents but Lebeoana (Makoa) informed him that they had been sent to the head office in Maseru,” he said.
“He stated that the council refused to give him the minutes of the meeting in which the issue of the site was discussed.”
Dingilizwe then proceeded to the Quthing District Council and later to the District Administrator where he was advised to sue.
Dingilizwe did not have documents proving his mother’s ownership of the property but he told the Ombudsman that he was the fourth generation from the family member who was first allocated the site.
He further stated that as far as he could remember no one had Form Cs in that area.
A Form C is a document proving ownership of land.
He brought one Motsamai Ralepolesa as his witness who confirmed that the site belonged to his parents and to their parents before them.
Ralepolesa was born in 1942 and he told the Ombudsman that Dingilizwe’s father had inherited the property from his parents who had also inherited it from their parents.
Ralepolesa was able to narrate Dingilizwe’s genealogy to the Ombudsman.
The ombudsman’s further investigations led to the area chief of Ha-Tlatlametsi, Chief Maama Mashapa, who said he was the one who allocated the site to the ministry “after consultation with some family members”.
Chief Mashapa told the Ombudsman that he had decided to allocate the site to the ministry after it had rejected the one he had given on grounds that it was too remote from the community.
He said he consulted Dingilizwe’s uncle, Moeketsi Memane and his wife Mathonzi who told him that Memane had no problem with the site being allocated to the ministry.
He also said the homestead was derelict, which Dingilizwe disputed saying there were three houses on the site and they had furniture and other household items inside.
The Ombudsman found that the household items found in the house were kept with some relatives when the ministry demolished Memane’s houses.
The Ombudsman’s final finding was that “nobody came forward claiming that the site in question did not belong to the Memane family” except the ministry.
“The complainant’s assertion was more convincing that the site belonged to his mother even though there were no legal documents to that effect,” the report reads.
He also found that the local community council unlawfully reallocated the land to the ministry.
Parliament is expected to direct the Minister of Agriculture, Thabo Mofosi, to abide by the Ombudsman’s findings and compensate Memane.
Nkheli Liphoto
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
MASERU– In an effort to curb the rampant increase of homicides in Lesotho, the Minister of Police Lebona Lephema has announced a 10:00pm-4:00am curfew, effective Tuesday May 16, 2023. Failure to comply with the curfew attracts a 2 years imprisonment or a fine.
Staff Reporter
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
MASERU – A Kolonyama midwife, ’Mamalibeng Ralenkoane, who allegedly neglected a woman during labour has been deleted from the nurses’ register for the next six months.
The woman went on to deliver her baby by herself without professional assistance.
In another case the secretary-general of the Lesotho Nursing Council (LNC), ’Mamonica Makhoswonke Mokhesi, has also been deleted for violating a patient’s privacy.
The LNC’s disciplinary chairman, Advocate Rapapa Sepiriti, said Ralenkoane had committed an act of serious misconduct and deserved severe punishment.
Advocate Sepiriti ruled that Ralenkoane “should not be seen anywhere attending (to) patients”.
Ralenkoane was working as a midwife at the Little Flower Health Centre in Kolonyama, Leribe, when ’Mateboho Letlala was admitted there for labour in August 2020.
Letlala told the panel that Ralenkoane took her to the examination room and later left her despite that there were signs that she could give birth anytime.
“At 19:00 pm Ralenkoane examined the patient but left her unattended and the patient had to deliver on her own,” Advocate Sepiriti said in his verdict.
“Clearly the blame has to be put at the door of Ralenkoane,” he said.
Adv. Sepiriti ruled that she should be deleted with immediate effect for 12 months, half of which was suspended.
“During these six months period, Ralenkoane is prohibited in any way from attending patients and this judgment should be delivered at her place of work,” he said.
Letlala in her testimony said by the time Ralenkoane arrived, she was already having severe labour pains and was told to go to the labour ward for assessment.
She said when she stepped down the labour bed Ralenkoane said to her: “Ua seke ua tatela ho hema empa molomo oa popelo o buleile ka 3cm’ (meaning she seemed to be in a hurry yet the cervix had opened by 3cm only).
“I was so surprised because I could feel I was very close to delivering because this was my second child and I could say I have experience,” she said.
She said she told the nurse that she needed to use the toilet but was instructed to use a pan instead.
“As she left me on the bed pan I could not stand from the pan as the pains were severe. I called for help but to no avail,” she said.
She said the moment she got energy to stand from the bed pan she saw blood, she called her but there was no response.
“Ralenkoane promised to come after two hours but there were no instructions on what to do in case I needed help prior to two hours,” she said.
“I wheeled myself to the bed and sat on it, still calling to no avail.”
She said while still alone, her membranes raptured and the time of birth came and the baby was delivered.
“The child did not fall as I was able to hold him,” she said.
She phoned her aunt who told her to find s scissor to cut the umbilical cord.
She said she bled a lot and ran out of energy, then Ralenkoane arrived at around midnight.
“When she came in she asked where the baby was and I pointed to where I had put him where he clamped the cord,” she said.
She said it was then that she got assistance.
The investigator for Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), one Nteso, told Advocate Sepiriti that his findings were that “the mother’s life was in danger as she was found having bled heavily and tired and the baby’s life was also in danger from prolonged exposure which could lead to hypothermia and brain damage”.
“Ralenkoane was not there for the mother until she delivered in the absence of the midwife, this is a case of negligence,” he said.
However, in mitigation Ralenkoane said this was her first time to appear before the panel and has been a nurse for more than nine years.
She said she has two children to support and she has already been punished by the clinic as she was dismissed and that she has policies and loans.
She pleaded with the panel to have mercy on her.
In another case Mokhesi who was the Secretary General of LNC was also deleted from the register for two years after she was found guilty of sharing a patient’s picture on social media without their consent.
She was accused of defamation of character and violating the patient’s privacy by posting pictures of the injuries he had incurred.
’Malimpho Majoro
Nurses back at work
MASERU -NURSES who have been on strike since Monday are set to resume work this morning after the government started paying their salaries.
The nurses went on a go-slow last week but escalated to a full-fledged strike on Monday after the government delayed their salaries. Some nurses claimed they had not been paid since March.
Morephe Santi, the secretary general of the Lesotho Nurses’ Association (LNA), said they have started telling members to go back to work after the government said the salaries will start reflecting in their accounts last night.
The strike has inflicted huge reputational damage on Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government which came to power on promises of efficiency.
Minister of Public Service Richard Ramoeletsi blamed the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for the delay in April salaries.
Ramoeletsi told parliament last week that the two financial management systems were unable to reconcile, leading to delays in salaries.
But that explanation was little consolation for patients who bore the brunt of the strike.
At least 20 expectant mothers at Machabeng Hospital in Qacha’s Nek were told to go home because nurses could not help them.
Some of the women were later admitted at Tebellong Hospital, a facility under the Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL).
“We were staying at the hospital’s roundavel awaiting our time to go to labour but on Thursday afternoon (last week we were called by the nurses and they told us to go to other hospitals or go back home,” said Maretlotliloe Mpeli, who is heavily pregnant.
She said the nurses told them that they could not work on empty stomachs.
’Matlotla Poling, 19, from Ha-Rankakala said she had to call her parents because she did not have any money to either go back home or to Tebellong Hospital.
The Machabeng Hospital management declined to comment, referring thepost to the ministry’s headquarters in Maseru.
Ministry of Health spokesperson, ’Mateboho Mosebekoa, said Machabeng Hospital “did not expel the expecting mothers but merely sent them back home”.
“Due to the ongoing strike by doctors countrywide …they decided to take those women to the places where they would get help,” Mosebekoa said.
There was similar anguish at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
“The strike has affected all the departments including the kitchen, maternity, and emergencies, but the managers are on duty,” said ’Makananelo Sepipi, the hospital’s spokesperson.
Sepipi said managers were forced to hold the forte “because some sections cannot be left unattended utterly due to their importance”.
“The operations are happening in the emergency section, even though they do not operate in a normal way.”
She said patients whose operations were scheduled for this week were sent back home.
Santi, the LNA’s secretary general, blamed the government for the chaos caused by the strike.
Santi said as much as the government likes to call them an essential service they do not prioritise their ministry.
“They do not appreciate us, it is like they do not see the importance of our job,” Santi said.
“The government turns a blind eye to the fact that our working environment alone can put us at risk of contracting diseases.”
“Now we are not able to buy food and other necessities.”
Nkheli Liphoto & Thooe Ramolibeli
