Business
50 youth projects win M100k cash
MASERU – FIFTY small businesses owned and run by the youth were awarded M100 000 each last night.
The youths participated in the Standard Lesotho Bank, the Basotho Enterprise Development Corporation (BEDCO) and the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA)’s latest phase of the Bacha Entrepreneurship Project (BEP).
The project is meant to create business opportunities for the youths so that they create jobs, reduce poverty and social vulnerability.
Speaking at a ceremony to present the awards, Small Business Development Minister Machesetsa Mofomobe urged the youths to use the funds appropriately.
“Take really good care of it so that it can be beneficial to the country’s economy,” Mofomobe said.
India Penane, the CEO of BEDCO, said the youths should start businesses and make them sustainable.
She said they are filling the poverty gap.
”A lot is expected from you,” Penane said.
“You should stay strong,” she said.
She further encouraged those who participated but did not win not to lose hope but to keep looking for more opportunities that are coming.
’Makali Nathane, the deputy manager of Economy Diversification and Sustainability Project (EDSP), said they support the government’s efforts to create jobs for the youths.
Nathane said the focus on this project is on youths, especially women.
She said most of the businesses are managed by men so the project promotes women who are interested in entrepreneurship.
“The project’s purpose is to motivate people who want to start businesses,” Nathane said.
She said the focus is on the manufacturing sector, agriculture and tourism to promote enterprise development in different districts.
Lemphane Lesoli, the head of Enterprise Development at BEDCO, said “the money is meant for you to create jobs and help Lesotho overcome poverty”.
“You are one of a few people who are meant to improve the economy of this country,” Lesoli said.
“The marathon has started and I hope your shoulders are strong enough to do the hard work that awaits you,” he said.
The BEP competition saw 200 contestants selected from a 1 000 that applied but failed to make it to the shortlist.
Lesoli said the 200 were tested to see if they could meet the expected business intelligence.
He said 145 were then nominated and “this was not done through favouritism but out of their hard work”.
“This was ensured where their works were proofed and checked,” he said.
“Then finally 50 of them won.”
He said they will assign to the winners people who will guide then and teach them more about entrepreneurship.
One of the winners, Montši Montši who owns a company called Agrivest, thanked BEDCO for the opportunity which he said could change their lives.
“I believe the future of this country lies in the hands of the youths,” Montši said.
“I promise to start with producing 17 000 heads of cabbage to sell countrywide,” he said.
“This seemed too good to be true but I am more than honoured to experience it today.”
Sebabatso Mothabeng and Zahidah Lekhooa
Business
Driving growth in banking
MOLEFI Leqhaoe finds himself behind the driving wheel of the only fully Basotho-owned bank, the Lesotho Post Bank, at a time when the banking industry is undergoing a radical shift. The shift is driven by new competition from mobile money platforms, changing business models, and disruptive technologies among others. Leqhaoe does not only have to keep an eye on the business but also to guard it against politicians’ interference since the bank wholly belongs to the government. Our business reporter, Refiloe Mpobole, spoke to Leqhaoe about these subjects. Below are excerpts from the interview.
As you know very well that most government-owned institutions often do not succeed, were you not afraid when you joined the bank, fearing that you would fall in the same pit?
My team and I are here to take challenges. This is what keeps us going. When you look at the history of Lesotho banking, most of those banks failed because of poor corporate governance.
This is what kills most of the organisations, especially banks. That is why we need to be on top of our game. When we came in as new management, we wanted to initiate some changes and demonstrate to Basotho that Basotho are capable of running big institutions. This is also being portrayed through our engagement in several countries where we advise on good corporate governance.
We have to ensure that our potential customers are given a fair treatment in whatever they want us to do as the bank.
What safeguards have you put in place to ensure that you don’t go where these other banks went?
Look at why those banks failed. The major factor was politicians’ interference with their operations and they gave them loans they didn’t qualify for. In most cases, they were not even paying back. We offer loans to people who qualify and those who don’t qualify we guide them so that they can qualify. As corporate governance specialist, I know exactly what should happen.
Most members of my team are highly qualified in different areas so that they can advise the management.
What kind of problems did you encounter which would have been a threat to the stability of the bank? How did you overcome them?
First, there were no good corporate governance structures from executive up to the board. We had to ensure that the executive committee has supporting structures such as financing committee and other committees. This is so critical because we take people with different skills which fit into the executive committee.
The sub-committees are helping the board to provide good oversight while the executive committee works on strategic issues. The operational committee is actually helping the executive committee to ensure that it provides strategic direction. This was so difficult to do because before one can make changes, there should be a change management process and a detailed one where everyone will have to understand and cooperate.
We overcame them through applying some strategy engagement and also by allowing people to raise their views. We listen a lot to ensure that everyone who is part of the team cooperates. Secondly, the business was driving itself which is also wrong because the business has to be driven by leadership.
We did not have the sales force. However, we managed to set up the sales force with a lot of experience, serving different customers. It was a long process before everybody could understand and feel that they were part of that initiative. But today I am glad that it is working. Thirdly, the core banking that we were using was too old.
This could not allow us to provide customers with needed products. We then changed our customers’ core banking to a modern one which allows us to have our customers’ needs in our systems. During its operational period, the bank had accumulated losses of around M187 million from 2005 to 2013. In 2013, it had a loss of M10 million. After changing the management in 2014, we started making a profit of M4.9 million.
Before the new management even the salaries of the staff were paid by the government, after the new management, the salaries are now being paid by the Lesotho Post Bank. From that time we have been growing gradually up until now when we are talking of M74 million audited profit.
This is all about hard work, and knowing the fundamental problem. Before the new management, the major challenge was fraud. There was a loan book of M23 million and M13 millions of it was fraudulent. Around M7 million was unpayable. Looking at our financial statement we had M17 million profits thereafter.
However, in the third year, we declined because we had to write off those debts. We had to be prudent to ensure that our financial statements are corrected. From there we took the upward trend. We got the directive to stop charging certain people and that made a knock of M20 million.
However, we came with a different strategy altogether. Every day after getting the report from different departments, I have to make more strategies on which direction we should take. This is because banking is very fast, it is very evolving, if we don’t take the right strategy when necessary, things change drastically.
If you are working in the banking sector, your team has to understand their everyday responsibilities because things can change drastically. Our balance sheet is now on M2 billion. Before the new management, the balance sheet was M297 million.
Do you want to see yourselves becoming a player as an international bank?
This is what we are currently looking at. Recently I was in South Africa trying to see whether our bank cards can be used internationally. This initiative needs a lot of focus. However, it is what we want to see happening this year.
We also want to see the Lesotho Post Bank as a development bank. We are looking after the unbanked and the under-banked. We are also looking at customers who can create economic activities. Looking at our mandate, this requires development. Right now we are looking at ensuring that Basotho who are working in South Africa are able to remit money to Lesotho.
We have seen that once we have done that, we will support our customers’ initiatives of getting money and transferring it into Lesotho. We are going to partner with other institutions abroad to remit money from South Africa to Lesotho. What we can only do is to combine our system to see how we can integrate them. Operating in other countries will not be easy.
We are also planning to remit money through our branch network more especially to SADC countries since we are part of SADC and I am sitting in the SADC board. We are also looking at being the lead bank to ensure that money remittances become convenient and easy for Basotho.
What have you put in place to cater for international remittances?
International remittances are an important factor in Lesotho. We also have a large group of Basotho working in South Africa.
This is our major objective as a bank to ensure our customers can use our services at their convenience through our bank cards. We are in the final stages with this one. However, it requires a huge infrastructure and money for its set-up. Around September this year, our bank cards will be operating everywhere.
The bank card is going to be the debit card which will allow customers to use them in every country. We are also working on introducing the credit card, once the process is complete, this will be open to every Mosotho.
There is stiff competition between the banks and mobile money platforms. What is the bank doing to meet the competition? Are you winning?
We have a Khetsi product and our e-wallet. Khetsi is the digital platform which deals with transferring money electronically. The only challenge we have now is to ensure that Khetsi penetrates every place in Lesotho. Our mobile money and improved services have helped us in increasing our customer base from 23 000 to 140 000 currently.
This says the technology we have implemented and the good governance has enabled us to attract more customers. What we have realised is that Basotho like the Lesotho Post Bank and what is required from us is to love them back and try to understand their needs. We still remain the cheapest bank in Lesotho and we want to remain there.
Business
M6 billion needed to maintain roads
MASERU – The Roads Directorate Director-General, Khasapane Kikine has bemoaned the state of Lesotho’s roads.
Kikine told a press conference on Tuesday that most roads have depreciated due to the inability of the government to maintain them.
He said most roads were designed to last for 15 to 20 years after their construction.
“However, it is required that such roads should be maintained over time to avoid severe depreciation,” Kikine said.
Kikine said as a department, they are responsible for the planning, development and maintenance of roads as defined in the regulations and carrying out quality assurance for all roads.
However, within the total of 7 000 road networks in the country, about 6 000 road networks are under their authority.
He said this year, the roads have depreciated massively from 2010.
“The conditions for our paved roads have deteriorated to fair which will in turn be poor,” he said.
“For our unpaved roads, the conditions are very poor.”
Kikine said M6 billion is required immediately to maintain roads.
However, he said for the current budget, they were allocated M440 million only for maintenance and construction of roads.
“We could have at least been given M1.1 billion to improve the roads to functional level,” he said.
Kikine explained that for a paved roads network, the immediate technical need is M2 billion where M296 million is needed for light reseals and reseals.
He said in total M1.8 million of paved roads should be resealed as preventive measures to deter further deterioration.
He mentioned that a further M1.8 million is needed for heavy rehabilitation.
He also said for unpaved road networks, M3 million is required for immediate technical needs.
He said M2 million is needed for gravelling of 1 703 kilometre-road network.
He said M1.8 million is needed to upgrade unpaved roads to paved standards.
Kikine said their main priority is to maintain the road network from Maputsoe to Butha-Buthe, Maseru City main arterial roads, Maqhaka to Hleoheng, Butha-Buthe to Oxbow, Mafeteng to Quthing and Mount Moorosi.
He further said they are planning to improve access to main towns, key border posts, and the productive sector.
He said to improve road safety and advance mobility to reduce congestion and vehicle operational costs, they have also planned to construct interchanges and secondary corridors.
However, Kikine said in the current capital budget of M4.4 billion, M270 million is allocated for construction of the Marakabei-Monontša road and M79 million will go for Mpiti to Sehlaba-Thebe.
He said M50 million has been assigned for the maintenance of paved roads while another M50 million is for unpaved roads across all the districts of Lesotho.
“Half of this money will pay the loan for the previous year,’’ he said.
He said in the Road Fund budget, “the budget was increased to M110 million where the road network from Ha-Malesaoana to Buthe-Buthe will be maintained”.
However, he said the money needed for maintenance of that network is M170 million.
A budget of M84 million from the World Bank will be used for the maintenance of bridges.
Refiloe Mpobole
Business
57 percent price hike for fertilizer
MASERU – FARMERS should brace themselves for a shocking 57 percent fertilizer price hike this year, thepost heard this week.
Agriculture Minister Letsitsi Mokomatold parliament yesterday that the price of a 50kg bag of fertilizer could shoot from the current M160 to M368.
That price would still be subsidized by the government. Without the subsidy a bag of fertilizer could cost as much as M920, a price way beyond the reach of an ordinary Mosotho farmer.
The government is subsidizing agriculture inputs by 60 percent in an endeavor to ensure food security nationwide.
“The prices are high due to the imported nitrate that is used to manufacture the fertilizers,” Mokoma said.
“It is imported from Russia only, therefore it is now expensive.”
Most countries, especially the west, have slapped Russia with trade sanctions and many big wholesalers and retailers have removed Russian-made products from their shelves.
The price hike comes as a direct result of the sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine on February 24.
The sanctions are designed to make it hard for the Russian Federation to buy and sell their products outside their country.
They include a ban on Russian airplanes and private jets.
The other countries like the United Kingdom have also put a 35 percent tax on some imports from Russia while the United States has banned all Russian gas and oil.
“Those who have interest in farming for winter should come and buy fertilizer at Ha-Foso,” Mokoma said.
He said hunger and starvation are likely to be rampant due to the inability to plant in time.
He recalled that the past summer cropping was unsuccessful due to heavy rains.
“It made it hard for the farmers to curb the pests and other cropping diseases,” he said.
He also promised that they would make preparations for the coming summer cropping.
Nkheli Liphoto
Taxi strike averted
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
Tsehlana mourned
Matelile man battered to death over gun
Big trouble for AD
The rise of endometriosis
50 youth projects win M100k cash
Likuena in ‘Group of Death’
Why I joined Matekane
71 Basotho illegal miners rescued
Time to reform prison services
Nedbank Top 8 is back
Pipe dreams
The business of sweets
Squabbles rock RFP
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Kamoli threatened
Musician dumps ABC
NSS agent shot dead
Defections rock AD
MP charged with stock-theft
DPP wants foreign judge
‘Rowdy’ MP in trouble
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Rebel ABC MPs face ouster
Trending
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
-
News3 weeks ago
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
-
News1 week ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News2 weeks ago
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
-
News1 week ago
Kamoli threatened
-
News1 week ago
Musician dumps ABC