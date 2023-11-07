Business
A fitness festival in Butha-Buthe
LESANA Financial Services held a physical fitness event for its clients in Butha-Buthe last weekend.
The event saw Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane playing football with other clients.
Other dignitaries at the event were Sports Minister Pitso Lesaoana, MPs Karabo Pholosa and Jooma Dada who are from the Butha-Buthe district.
The Lesana CEO, Seabata Ntelo, said the main reason for the event is to show the Lesana clients how grateful they are that they chose to work with them.
“Seeing the honourable participating in the games is such an honour and for that as Lesana we are forever grateful,” Ntelo told thepost in an interview.
“It has been years reminiscing how we should give back to our clients and the only thing we thought best is in physical fitness,” he said.
“We call our event the Wellness Day because we want to improve the clients’ health.”
He said the event was for the northern region mainly Leribe, Butha-Buthe and Mokhotlong districts, although Mokhotlong could not make it because of the distance.
“The games that our clients engaged in were mainly football and volleyball,” he said.
“We started firstly with a three kilometre fun walk from Butha-Buthe main circle to Likileng and people enjoyed it because lately we hardly take a walk.”
He said Likila and Linare (Butha-Buthe people and Leribe people) did not enjoy good relations and this event brought them together.
“The spirit of the games was shown with togetherness, we saw nothing besides that.”
“Games were played fairly and the networking was really good,” he said.
The winners of the competition were given prizes and the hosts, Butha-Buthe, only managed to win in football while Leribe took all the victories in volleyball and netball.
Lesana offers affordable loans up to a maximum of M250 000 payable for over 48 months to Lesotho civil servants.
Alice Samuel
A new account for youths
A new account to guarantee the youth financial freedom was launched by Standard Lesotho Bank this week.
Future Flex for Youth account will help the youth to make smart economic decisions for the future.
The idea is to help youths be financially intelligent so that they make better decisions for themselves.
Under the Future Flex Account, clients will enjoy free monthly data, free internet banking or mobile banking transfers and free monthly bill payments.
Holders will also enjoy free ATM withdrawals, saving account and free Point of Sale (POS) transactions.
Teboho Sello, Standard Lesotho Bank Head of Personal Banking, said they still have a lot planned for youths in the near future.
The account is targeted at youths between the ages of 16 and 27 who want to build a better future themselves. They will receive financial education, career advice, internship and exposure to the world of work and development.
To open an account, a client will only need to bring along with them their source of income, and identity card at any Standard Lesotho Bank branch countrywide.
“We knew from a distance that youth is an important part of our population and the future of our country hinges upon younger people,” Sello said.
He said they understood the youth’s needs from a distance and they took steps to meet them half-way.
“We were actually motivated to go back and develop a value proposition that answers their needs so that they can build that flex and achieve what they want,” he said.
The Future Flex account is different from other accounts by the fact that it is actually meeting the needs of young people following a survey that Standard Lesotho Bank conducted.
The bank is also bringing newly designed debit cards for the youth.
“No bank charges, no monthly management fee but they will start accessing the lifestyle benefits when they start paying the monthly management fee,” he said.
To make things juicier they offered a prize of M1 000 to the audience that participated by giving comments or asking questions during the webinar.
Mokhasu Notši walked away with that prize.
Notši told thepost that he was delighted to win the prize which came as a big surprise for him.
“They have helped me a lot because it arrived at a most critical time. All thanks to Standard Lesotho Bank,” he said.
He talks about Future Flex account as “a very important platform that responds to the needs of the youth”.
“The general accounts are a bit expensive for us in terms of charges because already we don’t get enough money,” Notši said.
Notši said the fact that this new account will enable the user to access free withdrawals will help them save the little they have.
Alice Samuel
Lesotho bans poultry imports
AGRICULTURE Minister Thabo Mofosi has temporarily banned imports of all poultry and poultry products from South Africa due to a bird flu outbreak.
The highly infectious bird flu has struck several provinces in South Africa, affecting major chicken farms.
There are reports that South Africa has culled 7.5 million birds, between 20 and 30 percent of its production chicken stock.
Mofosi issued a directive revoking all import permits for poultry and poultry products with immediate effect.
“Our vets are consulting with their counterparts in South Africa,” Mofosi said in a televised announcement.
“They will say when the permits will be restored once imports are considered safe.”
One of the major poultry producers in South Africa, Astral Foods, reported that it is heading for a massive loss as the stock of poultry will come under severe strain.
Shoprite shops have been limiting customers to two 5kg packs of chicken since last week.
Makhalema Poultry Farm manager, Rethabile Makhalema, imports poultry chicks from South Africa every month for reselling and keeping for egg production in Lesotho.
He says Lesotho should brace itself for a massive shortage of poultry products.
Makhelema said this is the second month the delivery has failed due to the outbreak of bird flu.
“There will be no delivery of poultry chicks,” Makhalema said.
He said several South African companies have told him that they cannot deliver.
“Very soon we will have to retrench some workers since there is no work anymore,” Makhalema said.
“In the coming weeks, the production of eggs will decline,” he said.
“If the situation remains unchanged, the production of eggs will ultimately stop.”
Namibia has also banned imports from South Africa.
The bird flu outbreak comes as South Africa’s chicken industry is already grappling with power shortages which have hit their production.
Chicken is the most imported meat in Lesotho.
In the 2019/2020 season chicken constituted 81.1 percent of meat imports from South Africa.
Pork was 15.8 percent, beef 2.3 percent and mutton 0.7 percent.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says “Although avian (bird) influenza (flu) A viruses usually do not infect people, there have been some rare cases of human infection with these viruses”.
It says “Illness in humans from bird flu virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death”.
Staff Reporter
Botho University to move to new campus
BOTHO University Lesotho will move to its new campus in Ha-Abia, Pena-Pena, in June next year.
At the moment, the university is located at the Maseru Mall.
The university’s management told stakeholders at a meeting in Maseru yesterday that M73 million has been set aside for the construction of the Maseru campus.
The details of the move are contained in the university’s Sustainability and Social Impact Report of 2022.
The yet to be built campus will have suitable classrooms that will suit the students and the collaborative setting.
Botho Vice-Chancellor Dr Sheela Raja Ram said it is an honour to celebrate nine years of existence in Lesotho.
“Botho has over 2 000 students and 100 staff members,” Dr Raja Ram said, adding that they are hoping to have five more job opportunities and more students.
She said 97 percent of Botho Alumni who have joined the workforce are doing exceptionally well in their different work environments.
Dr Raja Ram said they have experienced considerable growth in Lesotho and they have empowered 97 percent of their alumni to start businesses.
“They have told us that their time at the university was worthwhile,” she said.
Botho University began operations in Botswana 26 years ago and is registered in four more countries which are Lesotho, Namibia, eSwatini and Uganda.
Next year, the university will be completing full 10 years of existence in Lesotho.
“The greatest thing we had acquired in Lesotho is that we found new land,” Dr Raja Ram said.
For her, the dramatic statistics showed that the students were happy with the knowledge that they had acquired at the university.
“Ninety percent of our graduates were so thrilled about their results at Botho,” she said.
Dr Raja Ram said they are a digitised university that works with technology to produce tech-savvy graduates.
At the height of Covid-19 pandemic, the university had to completely switch to online learning.
The classes were done on online platforms through the help of technology.
No student missed lectures and everything moved smoothly, Dr Raja Ram said.
Botho Pro Vice-Chancellor, External Relations and Lesotho Campus, Golekanye Setume, said the students have to learn freely.
“We are a digital university and we use powerful systems which are digitised,” Setume said.
He said the university produces vibrant students where 97 percent of their graduates will recommend others to them.
Alice Samuel
