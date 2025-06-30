Bank champions Basotho businesses at symposium

MASERU – STANDARD Lesotho Bank partnered with XPORT, a local trade consulting company that specialises in global commodity sourcing, especially from China.

The Bank was stepping forward as a catalyst for change on the recent China Sourcing & Global Trade Symposium, an empowering initiative designed to help Basotho businesses source directly from Chinese manufacturers, cut import costs, and unlock new frontiers in international trade.

This dynamic event is part of a broader mission: to ignite opportunity, inspire entrepreneurship, and give rise to a new generation of globally-minded Basotho business leaders.

At its core, the symposium is more than a workshop: it is a gateway to global markets, led by those determined to drive Lesotho forward.

As a trusted financial services provider and a champion of progress, Standard Lesotho Bank continues to lead from the front. Its involvement reflects a deep, long-standing commitment to powering local enterprise, fostering self-reliance, and creating real, measurable impact in Lesotho’s economy.

“We are not just connecting Basotho to markets, we are equipping them to compete and thrive,” said Manyathela Kheleli, Brand and Marketing Manager, Communications and Sponsorships at Standard Lesotho Bank.

“By opening the door to direct sourcing from the world’s manufacturing powerhouse, we are helping businesses and individuals reduce costs, build resilience, and realise their full potential.”

Standard Lesotho Bank’s ability to empower trade is bolstered by its alliance with the Standard Bank Group and its close working relationship with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), one of the world’s biggest bank and a shareholder at Standard Bank Group.

These powerful connections enable SLB to deliver cutting-edge China Trade Solutions, complete with a full range of Trade Finance products that help local businesses navigate international transactions with confidence and clarity.

“Our role is to lead with purpose; to break down barriers and build bridges for Basotho entrepreneurs,” Kheleli added.

“With the right tools and support, there is no limit to what they can achieve. We turn possibility into opportunity for the businesses that power Lesotho’s economy.”

With unwavering resolve, Standard Lesotho Bank remains more than a bank , it is a bold enabler of growth for Basotho businesses, a partner for growth, and a proud champion of Lesotho’s economic transformation.

Staff Reporter