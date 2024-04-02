Business
Bank spearheads career expo
Standard Lesotho Bank will tomorrow host a career expo at the ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre for high school students who will sit for their final exams this year.
The 14th Annual Standard Lesotho Bank Career Expo was launched in Mokhotlong on Monday where the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) welcomed students in areas around the Polihali Dam construction site.
On Tuesday the expo was at the Butha-Buthe Community High School, yesterday it was at Assumption High School in Teya-Teyaneng while today it is in Quthing at Holy Trinity High School.
The five-day nationwide event is dedicated to connecting ambitious Basotho youths with exciting career opportunities.
Standard Lesotho Bank says it’s career expo “is a cornerstone of the bank’s commitment to empowering Basotho youth and shaping the future of Lesotho’s workforce”.
The 2024 edition of the event is the 14th where the bank is now the headline sponsor of this important expo that reaches about over 10 000 students countrywide.
The expo promises to be an even better offering where over 35 institutions of higher learning from Lesotho and South Africa as well as professional bodies will explain different career options to Basotho students.
Standard Lesotho Bank communications manager, Manyathela Kheleli, said students in Mokhotlong did not only learn about different engineering disciplines but got to appreciate engineering in action at Polihali.
He said it was a lifetime experience for students from Mokhotlong, “thanks to the collaboration with LHDA, who are fully responsible for the Polihali leg of the event”.
There were also motivational speakers from different professions in the bank and other selected institutions.
Key influencers in the football fraternity, former Likuena captain and now Corporate Responsibility Manager at Letšeng Diamonds, Tšepo Hlojeng, and former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard, Steve Lekoelea, are among the influencers that have been invited to address the students.
The event is a sponsorship initiative under Personal and Private Banking that is open to all youths, communities, and individuals, where the bank intends to use this event to drive the new Youth or student Customer Value Proposition and attract high school students to open accounts ahead of their enrolment into tertiary institutions.
The objective of this sponsorship is to first create an environment where future leaders of Lesotho will be nurtured and informed of top career choices that demonstrate various skills requirements for the growth of Lesotho’s economy.
Secondly, the career expo is a clear demonstration of the bank’s intention to put youths at the centre of its initiatives.
This position is shown by the bank’s initiative to not only develop special products for youths, such as the Youth Account but also through several initiatives that promote youth empowerment. These include the bursary scheme and the Bacha Entrepreneurship Project.
“We are more than a bank for our youths, but a good corporate citizen and a partner for the education for Basotho,” Kheleli said.
“We believe that as we grow our youths, they will become assets to this country and by extension, develop into a feeder market for our banking products when they enter the job market,” he said.
The bank has invested M150 000 towards sponsorship of the annual Career Expo.
Staff Reporter
Business
Ministry launches fresh industrialisation drive
A new policy to drive industrialisation in Lesotho was launched in Maseru this week.
The Lesotho National Industrialisation Policy 2024–2028 is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade.
The ministry says the policy seeks to accelerate economic diversification in the industrial base, enhance productivity and productive capacity for industrialisation and advance domestic and regional value chains for industrialisation.
It also seeks to promote and develop industrial clustering, promote inclusive industrialisation, support entrepreneurship development and strengthen business linkages.
The new policy will also seek to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, promoting technology adoption and innovation, services-based industrialisation, and stimulating agro-based industrialisation.
This is not the first time Lesotho has launched an industrialisation policy. Previous policies have all failed.
The first attempt was the 2015–2017 industrial policy, whose aim was to accelerate the industrialisation agenda and address key challenges facing the country.
The second one was the 2018–2023 policy, which after its unsuccessful execution during the three years of implementation, the government extended it to the National Strategic Development Plan Strategic Focus (2023/24-2027/28).
The new industrial policy’s target is set to activate implementation on innovation to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of domestic industries, create decent jobs and improve the welfare of Basotho.
Thabo Moleko, the Ministry of Trade Principal Secretary, said the implementation of the new policy is set to deepen economic growth, promote industrialisation and enhance competitiveness.
“The plan includes greater investment in industrial development with the intention to create employment and incomes while building on maintaining the existing industrial trade,” Moleko said.
Mamello Nchake, a consultant for the United Nations Economic Commission of Africa (UNECA), said the development goals of the industrial policy are set to ensure an achievable inclusiveness and equitable growth as they aim to create sector-led quality jobs for Basotho.
Nchake said the goals are meant to “develop and maintain enabled infrastructure that is critical to the private sectors and also to promote gender equality, environmental and climate risk management”.
“Moreover, the policy (will seek to) harness the collaboration with private sector firms to address common challenges and promote industrialisation,” she said.
The workshop discussed constraints that hindered the implementation of the 2018 – 2023 policy that undermined investment and trade opportunities.
The constraints include access to land for investment, inadequate provision of infrastructure, an outdated and a lack of appropriate regulatory environment, low productive capacity, market size and topological constraints, unstable macroeconomic environment, external factors, and over-dependency of trade preferences.
To address the strategic objectives, the previous industrial policies had proposed tax incentives for industrial development, trade policy and regional integration as the main vehicle for industrialisation and structural transformation.
They had also proposed mechanisms for policy coordination and implementation, institutional alignment and linkages.
However, several key challenges were identified in the implementation of the 2015-2017 industrial policy.
They included limited financial and investment capacity to effectively implement the industrial policy actions.
“Financing instruments are not aligned with the level of development needs of the private sector,” stakeholders heard at the workshop.
They also heard that there is “persistent dependency on few industries that poses risks in the face of global economic uncertainties and ever-changing consumer preferences”.
Another identified problem is limited investment climate that makes it costly for foreign firms to invest in Lesotho.
It was also observed that a shortage of specialised education and skills crucial for growth of industries impact the ability of firms to adopt advanced technologies and improve productivity and the productive capacity.
Stakeholders also heard that there is limited global competitiveness and access to global markets.
Lesotho’s industries, they heard, particularly textiles and garments, face competition from other low-cost manufacturing countries.
The country is also spooked by poor coordination between the implementing agencies due to a lack of a clear implementation framework.
Khahliso ’Molaoa
Business
Start-up companies win big
TEN start-up companies were awarded about M130 000 each as capital at a ceremony held at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology yesterday.
The companies include Rosemore Couture, Techno Map ICT Company, Nkhekhe Innovative Solutions, Travel Tag Lesotho, Weekly Observer Electronic Newspaper, Media Lab Multimedia, and Green Lovers.
The awards were given under the Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Platform, part of higher education institutions and corporations and companies that spearhead incubation programme for start-ups.
These Enterprise Support Organisations are from the Limkokwing University through its LEAP, the National University of Lesotho’s Innovation Hub, Basotho Enterprises Development Cooperation (BEDCO), The Entrepreneurs Network (TEN), and Gem Institute.
Each of these organisations was awarded M1.9 million, totalling M9.5 million.
The initiative sprang from Lesotho’s acquisition of a loan from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank to execute the Lesotho Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion (CAFI) Project.
CAFI’s purpose is to enhance the availability of business support services and financial products for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, with a special emphasis on women and youths.
Limkokwing’s Enterprise Support Organisation manager, Lisema Ramaili, said the ceremony marked “a significant milestone into our journey and highlights the impactful work we are doing to support entrepreneurship and economic growth”.
“It also marks a significant step forward in our allegiance to foster innovation and entrepreneurship,” Ramaili said.
“I look back in all the journeys that we have travelled, from application to this programme, consolidating our proposals,” she said.
Limkokwing University’s Vice Chancellor, Advocate Tefo Macheli, said it is good that the small businesses are being helped to stand on their own as Lesotho marks its 200th anniversary.
Advocate Macheli said Limkokwing and the government awarded more than M1.2 million to small businesses.
“The Limkokwing University of Creativity Technology and innovation in cooperation with the Lesotho government made history that small Basotho enterprises are supported,” Advocate Macheli said.
“It has always been a challenge to the youths to start or have their own businesses because they were not supported financially” he said.
He said the Lesotho government is working hard to promote small Basotho enterprises which has not been happening in the past.
The university also provides business space with all necessary resources like water and electricity for its students in the understanding that “students are fresh from school and do not have any means of funds to have their own resources”.
Moleboheng Rose Molatelle, co-founder of Rosemore Couture, said that they first filled application forms with their business ideas and bankable business plans.
“Very fortunately I was among the top 20 that were to pitch and was able to meet the requirements,” Molatelle said.
Rosemore Couture is a clothing company.
Molatelle said the company needs equipment to grow its clothing footprint in the market.
“We need to go on with the production and add more workers so that at end of the day we could have a big company,” she said.
Staff Reporter
Business
Khemisi bags the big prize
HOA Hlamatseha is a Sesotho expression that means lots of riches. Econet Telecom Lesotho is running a campaign by that name.
This week, Mamiki Khemisi struck the jackpot after she won the M150 000 prize during the Hoa Hlamatseha #EconetBlueOceans campaign for January.
The winner, from Masowe in Maseru, was announced at an event held at the Sefika Complex on Monday.
The Hoa Hlamatseha campaign allows customers to participate in a series of engaging activities, ranging from sending SMSs to opting-in as they purchase data or calling bundles.
Each participation earns customers points, contributing to their overall tally and increasing their chances of winning the grand prize.
Beyond being a celebration of connectivity, the campaign demonstrates Econet’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and shared joy.
“This campaign, a hallmark of Econet Telecom Lesotho’s commitment to celebrating and giving back to its loyal customer base, represents a culmination of joy, generosity, and community spirit,” ’Mapusetso Ntšekhe, Econet’s General Manager for Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience, said.
Ntšekhe said Econet recognises the importance of cultivating lasting relationships with its customers and understands that customer loyalty goes beyond the quality of service alone.
She added that by organising such campaigns, the company aims to foster a sense of belonging and appreciation among its customer base.
“Handing over this M150 000 grand prize winner for the month of January symbolises Econet’s dedication to make a meaningful impact in the lives of its customers and the broader community,” Ntšekhe said.
“In a world where communication is crucial, Econet is not only bridging the digital gap but also creating a bridge of shared joy and celebration,” she said.
Khemisi joins a distinguished list of individuals who have been positively touched by Econet Telecom Lesotho’s commitment to excellence and innovation in Lesotho’s rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.
Her selection as the grand prize winner serves as a testament to her loyalty and the enduring bond between Econet and its valued customers.
“I’m overwhelmed and equally excited to be announced by Econet as the winner of the M150 000 grand prize,” Khemisi said.
She further noted that “this amazing reward for my involvement in the campaign will be essential towards establishing a juice bottling company that’s already in the pipeline in partnership with my mom”.
By unveiling staggering cash prizes of M100 000, M150 000 and M200 000, Econet is setting a new standard for corporate generosity aimed at alleviating challenges faced by individuals and families in tough economic times.
In addition to the grand prizes, Econet customers also have the chance to walk away with M500 in daily prizes, M2 000 in weekly prizes, and smartphones.
Staff Reporter
