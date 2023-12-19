Big cheer for Limkokwing job creators

LIMKOKWING University of Creative Technology last Friday celebrated its alumni who have started successful businesses in Lesotho.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Tefo Macheli said it is important to note that they have been working hard “to produce entrepreneurs and job creators not job seekers”.

Advocate Macheli said the university is proud that over 12 000 of the alumni have actually penetrated the industry, they have created a lot of things.

“We encourage institutions of higher learning to ensure and adapt to this kind of learning that prioritise creation of entrepreneurs,” Macheli said.

“Entrepreneurship as something that anyone can start but only if they have a heart and passion to transform and innovate but most importantly to want to partake in the economy,” he said.

“Psychological and mental strength is another crucial component of a successful entrepreneur because most of our youth give up when things don’t go right.”

The Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP) manager, Lisema Ramaili, said the university offers students “every opportunity to get the best academic qualifications as well as a variety of activities that develop their talents through industry-related projects to enhance their business skills”.

“Our main objective is to provide the industry with employable graduates who will in time show up their leadership skills,” Ramaili said.

“We do this through the internship programmes and for this year it will commence in February 2024 and will run until June. We are making a call to the industry to accommodate our students,” she said.

Speaking at the celebration, the FNB Head of Marketing and Communications, ’Masakoane Hanyane, said “the first step is the hardest but all a person needs is financial discipline and commitment”.

“No one will be willing to invest in your business if you lack one of those,” Hanyane said.

She said many, when they see money coming in, forget to separate their personal life and that of business.

“The best way is to find someone to guide and mentor you,” she said.

A successful alumnus, Nthabiseng Mohanela, who is also the founder of Noma Pads Foundation, said days like this must be celebrated.

Mohanela told thepost that it is during this kind of meetings that people get to collaborate and network with people who can help them grow.

“We also get a chance to talk about a whole lot of things that challenge us in this journey of being an entrepreneur,” she said.

However, Mohanela believes that the country needs exhibition places where they can showcase their talent and creativity so that a lot of people get to know what they have to offer.

Mpolai Makhetha