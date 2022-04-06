Big smiles for man who coined ‘something kaofela’ tag

MASERU – “SOMETHING kaofela!”

To a native Mosotho, that is highly illogical. But the phrase has sent social media users in Lesotho agog.

Now telecommunications giant, Econet Telecom Lesotho, (ETC), has also caught on the bug using the expression for marketing purposes.



In the video clip, Hlaheng, tells a man that he is looking after thirty-something sheep kaofela.

It was a hilarious clip that has now paid dividends for Hlaheng after Econet built him a new two-roomed house in Leribe.

Although Hlaheng, 39, gave an honest answer of how many sheep he was looking after, the man who took the video felt it was rib-tickling and shared it widely in October last year.



‘Something kaofela’ soon became a hit phrase in town and Econet used it to promote its airtime bundles, touting customers to enter a competition that ended on March 12.

As payback to Hlaheng for coining the “something kaofela” phrase, the communications company then built him a house, which they handed over to him two weeks ago.



Hlaheng, who has become something of a celebrity in Lesotho, was happy to receive his new house.

The Public Relations Officer at Econet Lesotho, Puleng Litabe, said as a company they thank God for being able to go through with the project until they finished it.

“I strongly believe he (Hlaheng) deserves all of this and more,” Litabe said.



Econet Telecom Lesotho Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Plaatjies, said the company has been giving back to the community through the Higher Life Foundation since 2011.

Plaatjes said they build a house for a vulnerable Mosotho every year as part of their project to give back to the community.



Hlaheng was the second beneficiary of the programme.

Now that Econet has built him a two-roomed house, his new nickname is Ka Likamoreng (In other rooms) because he jokingly boasted that he will no longer live in a one-roomed hut.

“We are now calling each other Motho oa ka kamoreng,” Tsotang Leliea, his friend said breaking into laughter.