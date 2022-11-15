business-pst
Entrepreneurship Network to host business expo
MASERU – THE Entrepreneurship Network (TEN) will hold an expo for local businesses from November 28 to December 2 at the Maseru Mall.
The TEN’s co-founder, Stephen Monyamane, said the purpose of the expo is to help upcoming businesses take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the local business sector to promote sustainability.
He said they plan to invite government ministries and institutions to share their vision for the next five years.
Monyamane said they want to equip the entrepreneurs to gear up for project around infrastructure development.
Through this expo, the Lesotho Millennium Development Agency (LMDA) through their Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact II project and the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) through Phase II project which will soon start, will be invited to reveal business opportunities necessary for such projects.
Over the next five years, Monyamane says they want to know which business opportunities Basotho should focus on based on the new government’s policies and projects that are in the pipeline.
“This will allow entrepreneurs to focus on businesses which will be useful in such projects,” Monyamane says.
He said they want to understand the landscape and challenges that businesses are facing.
After realising that most of the businesses are not formally registered, they invited the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to sponsor their initiative of a boot camp in the past.
The boot camp took two years from 2018.
All the four commercial banks and service providers such as accountants, marketing consultants and lawyers were invited.
“Entrepreneurs get the first one year of free services in respective of their needs,” he says.
He said in the first unit, more than 60 out of 100 entrepreneurs realised the need for these services and they grew well enough to afford paying for their businesses.
However, due to Covid-19, more than half out of 100 entrepreneurs failed to attend the second unit.
“Those service providers which are part of SMEs now have paying clients over the sponsored SMEs,” he said.
Monyamane said when Covid-19 hit, Standard Lesotho Bank and First National Bank introduced a M1 million Covid-19 Relief fund for entrepreneurs who opened bank accounts with them.
About 20 entrepreneurs benefited from the share of M2 million.
Monyamane said since the organisation was established, they have injected over M6 million to over 2 200 entrepreneurs.
He said over 60 percent are still running while 40 percent failed.
“We live in an era where decisions are made through facts and data,” he said.
He said this project, although it won’t generate any tangible benefits, will allow them to easily attract investors in the near future.
Despite the achievements, he said they heavily rely on companies and corporates to sponsor their events.
He said because of the Covid-19-induced difficulties, many projects don’t have enough capacity to finance their activities.
So they have to find creative ways of bringing out value on limited resources.
Monyamane called for companies and government collaborations so that they can reach more people and make a great impact.
“The majority of people who venture into businesses are driven by poverty,” he says.
He said they want to take out the survival mindset to business mind set to build sustainable businesses.
TEN is a non-profit organisation which seeks to build the ecosystem of sustainable businesses which are investor-ready.
Refiloe Mpobole
business-pst
973 graduate from Limkokwing University
MASERU – Prime Minister Sam Matekane last Thursday told the 973 graduating students at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology to keep their focus.
“Make sure that you stay upright because you know your destination,” he said.
Matekane told the graduands that they should always remember that they are the “hope to take this country to the next level”.
“There will always be difficulties along the way,” he said.
He wished them good luck in their endeavours.
The graduation ceremony was held at the Lehakoe Sports and Recreational Centre.
This was their first physical graduation ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Present at the event was Queen ’Masenate Mohato Seeiso alongside Prime Minister Matekane as guests of honour.
The university chairman from Malaysia, Dato Raja Aznil, congratulated the class of 2022 graduates and welcomed them on their new journey.
This year’s theme “Designing your future”, assured the 973 new graduates to take on their future with confidence.
The Vice-Chancellor of Limkokwing University, Advocate Tefo Macheli, said the university has churned out job creators instead of job seekers as well as future leaders of the economy.
All the graduates came from six different faculties of the university.
The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training, Dr John Oliphant, said Lesotho is waiting to see how these graduates will contribute towards the country’s future development.
Out of the 936 students who formed part of the graduating class of 2022, 593 were part of an internship programme, out of which 40 were placed in-house at the Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Platform (LEAP) and 553 of them went for internship in the industry.
The LEAP programme is an initiative by Limkokwing University, which advocates for interns to learn more about the industry.
LEAP also helps the interns learn how to establish their own businesses.
It also delivers industry-ready and fully employable graduates who will in the near future undertake leadership roles in industry.
The university said this year’s graduates also included students from the newly introduced Tvet programme which was launched in 2020 and has been running successfully for two years now.
The Tvet programme consists of five Certificates in Innovative Travel and Tourism, Certificate in Business Information Technology, Certificate in Graphic Design, Certificate in Marketing and Certificate in Architectural Technology.
Keith Chapatarongo
Business
Firewood-cooked traditional meals
MASERU – LESOTHO, like other countries across Africa, has seen people abandon their traditional lifestyle for modern trends. This includes feeding patterns.
But for Thapelo Koloko and his partner, Motumi Khoabane, the development has presented itself as an opportunity to draw people back to their roots — and what better way to do it but through food.
Heritage and cultural re-orientation is the hallmark of their restaurant business.
Ba-oroa-tsatsi Firewood Foods restaurant is situated at a busy place next to Sefateng taxi rank at Seapoint, Maseru.
Business set-ups of this nature are rare particularly in urban areas in Lesotho. This particular business prides itself in using firewood for cooking.
For many Basotho entrapped in fast foods, the traditional dishes served by Ba-oroa-tsatsi Firewood Foods have come as a relief.
The idea of forming a restaurant emanated from the abundant proceeds of agricultural produce from their farm at Sehlabeng called Ba-oroa-tsatsi Agri-business project.
“At some point we harvested potatoes in large quantities and resolved to open a restaurant,” said Koloko.
Koloko has used his educational skills as well as his experience of dealing with food processing to run the restaurant.
“The business is managed by us, the co-founders due to our knowledge in product development and marketing.
“The exposure and experience dealing with food and beverages has positioned us as entrepreneurs that are skilled in accelerating the business.
“Our popularity in the space of youth development and youth economic empowerment advocacy and being a regular speaker at local events that are geared towards educating Basotho about the history of foods and herbs has helped us draw a lot of customers,” said Koloko, a trained accountant from Botho University.
The name Ba-oroa-tsatsi traces its origins to the fond affiliations of the founders to promote the black race, particularly Sesotho speaking groups.
History has it that the place where Basotho originate from is termed Ntsoanatsatsi, therefore it had been safe to conclude that the people who originate from there are Ba-oroa-tsasi, according to the founders’ perception.
Koloko strongly upholds the virtues of being a Mosotho and is guided by the adage that one cannot know where they are headed to if they do not know their history.
On their menu is a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
There are provisions for indigenous beverages and foods that are often provided on certain occasions or on order.
“We are a cultural-based restaurant that strives to serve ordinary, unique, occasional fashion food and beverages in town.
“We offer bakery products such as buns, bread and pizza as well as fast foods that include chicken wings, chips, food wraps, braai, stews as well as beverages like slushies, milkshake, khemere, cocktails, wines, ciders and vodka and milkshake.
“Popcorn, candy floss are also part of the fun foods we provide.
“The restaurant doesn’t entirely use gas and electricity to process the cooked meals, instead, firewood is mostly used.
“We cater for mini occasional events such as birthdays, graduation celebrations and business meetings,” he said.
Among the many services that the restaurant provides as a courtesy treat are free Wi-Fi, photoshoot, library and traditional games such as morabaraba.
On request, customers are given access to free streaming of music from online handles.
The restaurant is primarily built with wooden materials that include pallets.
For aesthetics purposes, the wood has also been used to furnish the place and is chipped into different shapes and sizes to make tables, chairs, benches and stools.
The view inside the restaurant is eye catching and evokes one’s spirituality with attachment to Mother Nature.
“Our primary customers are residents of Seapoint and surrounding areas. Also, people who come to do shopping in town pass by this place and enjoy the deliciously cooked meals.
“Ba-oroa-tsatsi serves people who want to feast on healthy breakfast, lunch or dinner while at the same time embracing the traditional atmosphere.
“People also come in groups from different social and business backgrounds and get an opportunity to dine and enjoy in a relaxed environment,” he said.
Running a thriving business hasn’t been a walk in the park, said Koloko.
“Management entails being able to plan, lead and control. This is vital for the smooth running of the business.
“Managers need to use both creativity and problem solving skills in order to create and implement plans to help a business to prosper.
“Managers need to create plans for new product roll-outs or business restructuring.
“Their leadership and communication skills come in handy to interact effectively with the business’s employees and customers.
“They will be confident and respectful while offering employees support when needed.
“Their ability to multitask and manage stress will stand them in good stead as they oversee multiple operations of the business,” said Koloko.
Calvin Motekase
Business
Storm over new tourism levy
MASERU – THE Association of Lesotho Hotels and Hospitality says it is not happy with the introduction of the new tourism levy as they will be laden with more work to collect the levy.
The levy has now been revised from the initial five percent to 1.5 percent.
The Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) yesterday spoke about the new tourism levy requirements which became effective on October 1.
The chairperson of Lesotho Hotels and Hospitality Association (LHHA), Tsunyane Tšotetsi, said tourism players will be obliged to collect the levy.
He said those who fail to abide with the new law will be prosecuted.
However, he said there are no incentives stipulated or initiatives to assist them.
He said instead they are going to incur more costs of hiring people who will work on the administration of the levy.
“The initiative is good but the approach has not been correct,” he said.
Tšotetsi said they do not feel like they are part of this initiative.
He said the decisions were taken without their input.
He said the overall structure of the initiative does not consider the private sector.
Instead it is focused on generating revenue for the government.
He said about 50 percent of the money which will be raised through the tourism levy will go directly to the government.
He added that timing was also wrong because the tourism sector is still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If the government already does not have money, who do they expect to come as our clients,” he said.
He said when they wrote to the LTDC in May they were directed to submit their concerns through the Lesotho Council of Tourism (LCT).
However, he said the LTDC decided to ignore all their concerns.
“They only attended the price issue where the amount was revised down,” he said.
Tšotetsi said one of their major issues was the representation in the tourism levy committee where they have one seat through the LCT.
He said this initiative began with terms which do not suit the private sector.
“Instead this is the initiative of the government to collect the levy,” he said.
According to the head of Finance and Administration at the LTDC, Thetso Thamae, the tourism levy is one of the taxes which countries decided to venture into.
This was to generate income for the development of the tourism sector.
Thamae said the tourism levy board will be responsible for the administration and management of tourism levy while the LTDC will keep the money in a separate account.
50percent of the levy collected will be allocated in the development of the sector and 30 percent will be for the administration at the LTDC.
Thamae said ten percent will go directly to the Ministry of Tourism for the establishment of new laws.
He said the law has already been implemented from October 1. Thamae called for other entrepreneurs to come on board.
The Chief Executive Officer of LTDC, Retšelisitsoe Nko, said it has been 15 years since the government has been working on this law.
He said the introduction of a tourism levy was meant to support the development of the tourism sector so as to reach international standards.
He said they are seeking to make a contribution to the government revenue. He said the initiative will help create jobs for Basotho.
“We are not seeking to hurt the entrepreneurs but to improve the industry,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
