Mokhotlong farmers open lodge
MOKHOTLONG – WOOL and mohair farmers in Mokhotlong are slowly moving to the tourism industry after the government disrupted their business through policy mishaps in the last five years.
Under the government of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, the farmers were forced to sell their produce to the Thaba-Bosiu Wool Centre that was run by a by a Chinese businessman, Stone Shi.
It was a move that was to soon infuriate farmers countrywide as Shi failed to pay.
Five years after that controversial policy, the Mokhotlong’s wool and mohair district’s committee, which consists of 17 shearing centres, have now joined hands to build the Wool and Mohair Lodge to provide accommodation for tourists.
The lodge, although not yet fully fledged, is operational on a self-catering basis.
It opened its doors in 2019, shortly after the government intensified the crusade to force everyone to sell their wool and mohair to Shi.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC)-led government had created a wool trade monopoly for Shi, who collected a lot of wool and mohair from the farmers countrywide and later failed to pay.
The crusade to force farmers to channel their produce to Shi was led by Tefo Mapesela, who was the then Trade Minister, and Chalane Phori who was the Minister of Small Business Development.
Mapesela was the ABC spokesman while Phori was, and still is, the party’s deputy chairman.
Mapesela, then the Mokhotlong MP, has since defected from the ABC to found his Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) which lost last Friday’s election dismally.
Farmers say they starved and sank deeper into poverty after the government failed to pay them.
Some farmers could no longer afford to take their children to school while others were left by their shepherds to seek employment in South Africa.
Other farmers are still owed while others were underpaid, they claimed.
“The situation was unbearable,” Aaron Moketa, Chairman of Moremoholo stud, said.
“Some had strokes while others died of heart attacks,” he said.
“We struggled a lot with the problems we had with the government,” he said, adding that “it had always been our forefathers’ plan and wish to have this”.
Moketa said they were extremely happy to have implemented this project, at long last. If things go south, Moketa said they would have “something to fall back on”.
These farmers invested a staggering M2 million to build a 20-roomed lodge comprising bedrooms, dining hall, kitchen and a hall.
Each centre contributed M50 000 annually. It took the farmers a year and four months to build the lodge. Moketa said they are going to use this project to help them navigate their way out of poverty.
At the beginning, only 17 centres were involved and now the figure has risen to 19. Moketa said their journey has not been an easy one.
He said they had toiled to make the project a success. He said the project became a success through strong leadership. One of the recent achievements is that they drilled boreholes at the lodge.
“We want to develop the place in order for it to be sustainable. It is through developments that we could achieve that,” he said.
Moketa said their aspiration is that the incoming government lead them to greener pastures and not meddle in the affairs of wool and mohair farmers.
What happened in the past, Moketa said, “should only remain in history books”.
Their wish is to see the government fishing around for investors to develop farmers and not the brokers because they have learnt the hard way.
Moketa said the Basotho National Party (BNP) through the leadership of the late Chief Leabua Jonathan built the shearing centres and allowed farmers to run them.
And since then all things were operating well for the farmers under successive governments.
For him, all hell broke loose under the coalition government led by the ABC.
Other parties in the coalition were the Basotho National Party (BNP), the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) which all performed dismally last Friday.
“They handled our wool and mohair with cruelty and we have forgiven them because now we are the same,” Moketa said.
“We are all going to wear the gumboots and head to the fields,” he said.
The Thaba-Ntšo Shearing Centre Chairman, Tieho Maqhama, said the major problem that they faced was to see the previous government violating their rights as farmers.
Maqhama said the ABC-led government robbed them of their livelihood. Worst of all, they were left unpaid after their produce was taken to Shi.
“This led to a major setback for us because we got divided as farmers,” he said.
He said it took time for them to come together and work collaboratively again. Another problem that they faced was that of climate change especially when there was snowfall.
Maqhama said although the snowfall occurs regularly, they never get used to it as it affects them badly as they have to keep their sheep and goats in safer places some days.
The chairman of Senqu Shearing Centre, Pheello Moloi, shared the same sentiments about climate change citing that they would have snowfall in winter only. But now they also have it in summer.
“These days, he said, due to climate change, snowfall could happen in October, something that did not happen in the past,” he added.
Moloi further said in the case of climate change, sometimes there is no rain due to drought and this affects their animals because they have nowhere to graze.
He said the Covid-19 pandemic affected farmers because the prices of medicines and products went up and the borders were also closed. This therefore frustrated their movement.
Through their collaboration as farmers in the district, they have secured a market internationally. Moloi said they are also known by lots of buyers because of this collaboration.
And it is easier to get donors because of their partnership. This association was established in 1972.
’Mapule Motsopa
Artistes cry foul over discrimination
MASERU – Lesotho’s artistes are seething with anger after local political parties hired top South African entertainers to perform at last weekend’s rallies a few days before a key election.
Heavyweight stars such as Vusi Thembekwayo, Somizi Mhlongo, Teboho Moloi and DJ Maphorisa, Press and Ba2cada were brought in to wow the crowds as parties geared up for the polls.
But this has sparked a fierce backlash from local artistes who felt sidelined by the political parties.
According to the Global Rate Card of Vusi Thembekwayo, for the keynote speaker services in an African country including Lesotho, he charges M89 000 for 45 to 60 minutes excluding tax and M213 000 for four to eight hours.
DJ Maphorisa has also been pinpointed by South African media charging over M65 000 within the country, which increases depending on the place of venue. Lesotho’s artistes say the money paid to foreign artistes could have been used to support more local entertainers.
A local DJ, Shabba Kena, said it has become a norm that during rallies, “our political parties do not regard the local artistes”.Kena said he was once hired by one of the political parties in 2017.
He said he submitted a quotation of M11 500 for his system and the DJ services. However, they negotiated down to M9 500.
He said despite the lower price which was already negotiated, he was not paid. He said after a year, the party then paid him in small instalments.
Kena said international artistes have their standard prices which they always insist on. They cannot even come if payment is not fully made, he said.
He said the local artistes are being negotiated to play without any deposit. Kena said the entertainment industry is seriously neglected by political parties in Lesotho including the government.
He said big events which are being held in the country such as Letofe and the ’Maletsunyane Braai Fest, prefer international artistes over local artistes. He said local artistes are also contributing to this exploitation by accepting such low prices.
“I currently rely on South Africa gigs. South Africa even gives us more recognition than our country,” he said.
Actor Tseko Monaheng said in South Africa they are treated equally with other artistes in terms of payment and recognition.
“In Lesotho we are regarded as just funny people who are enticing people, not comedians,” Monaheng said.
“The prices (we get in) South Africa are way more than Lesotho’s prices,” he said.
“We have been battling with this money issue for a very long time but nothing has changed.”
He mentioned one incident where one of his colleagues in South Africa was invited to offer MC services at a rate of M10 000 and the very same event organisers approached and offered him M1 000.
“Basotho do not have respect for each other.”
He said customers claim that the South African artistes attract more numbers and make a good marketing for their businesses.
South Africa, he argues, “has set the platforms for the entertainment industry to grow while our government has failed the industry”.
The spokesperson of RFP Mokhethi Shelile said “the issue of the economy is about what people want and what can be provided in a certain economy”.
“You need an artist who is famous and loved by the people,” Shelile said.
“Our local artistes have not reached that yet,” he said.
He said even the prices are determined by the amount of influence the artist has on people.
“We are not sidelining any one,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Mamoth introduces ‘legal will’ package
MASERU – Mamoth Funeral Service has introduced a policy which incorporates the writing of wills for clients and provision of a lawyer in case of a dispute over who should benefit from the policy.
The policy is called Lefa, which means inheritance in Sesotho. This was after 45 percent of funeral policy clients were involved in nasty legal battles during and after funerals of relatives who died without wills.
The insurance company made this announcement last week during the launch of two new funeral policies. The General Manager of Mamoth Funeral Services, ’Matlotliso Ntebele, said they are often faced with disputes over who has the right to bury dead relatives.
“Our wills benefit will help mitigate and reduce these disputes and ensure that the surviving family receives what the deceased would have wanted them to receive,” Ntebele said.
In cases where there is a dispute over who has rights to bury the dead relative, Ntebele said the corpse is often kept in the mortuary for weeks, and sometimes months, pending legal battles in court.
“This is never ideal for a grieving family,” she said.
Ntebele said there are many instances where people die without a will and there are disputes over who is entitled to what including who will be responsible for the funeral or who has rights to bury the dead, or who is entitled to inherit the estate.
Death, she said, is an eventuality for all of us. And wills are a necessity for every adult with a family or property.
To deal with the existing problem, they thought of introducing new upgraded products into the existing products they offer. These two new policies, Lefa and Pula, are developed on the principle of taking care of their members through three stages of their life cycle, during life, at death and after death.
Through these new products, Ntebele said they have already generated about 20 jobs and they are seeking to create 200 more within a year. She said these are the first policies in the country which have the cash back of 10 percent of the client contribution over five years.
“We cover you even when you are still alive,’’ she said, adding that they also introduced a three month premium waiver for the family after death.
Ntebele said Lefa policy offers services to a family of two spouses and a maximum of six children at M260. She said the policy also offers the cash compensation of M7 000 and M500 airtime.
She said the policy further offers a will, funeral director, service contents, dome casket, tombstone, executive hearse, two family cars, three gazebos, podium, eight stanchion poles, service kit, 100 chairs and a tent, among others.
Ntebele said their second product, Pula which covers the whole family at a cost of M80 offers the cash compensation of M2 000 and M100 airtime.
Ntebele said they also offer a flat lid coffin, gazebo at the graveyard, church trolley service kit, 50 programmes and transport.
The Chief Executive Officer of Mamoth Group, Advocate Phelane Phomane, said these new products have come forth through the collaboration of Mamoth Group and Liberty Life Lesotho to meet Basotho’s needs.
The Managing Director of Liberty Life Lesotho, Makhakhe Maliehe, said Liberty Insurance has been in operation in Lesotho since 2015 to distribute life insurance solutions to Basotho.
He said they agreed to the partnership so that all the solutions could be found in one platform. Maliehe said they want to create a system which will allow the clients to get all solutions in one space.
Refiloe Mpobole
New push to revive tourism sector
MASERU – THE Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) says it has already begun collecting the tourism levy since August 18.
The LTDC says it hopes the number of businesses will increase as time goes by.
However, they cannot ascertain how many businesses they will have registered by the end of the year.
This was disclosed by the Head of Strategic Marketing Tebello Thola on Tuesday during the celebration of Tourism Day.
Thola said the 108 enterprises are a milestone for the Lesotho tourism industry.
He said the tourism sector was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Despite all these challenges tourism has been striving to promote and market the tourism industry globally,” Thola said.
“This means the tourism levy is doing quite well and we are expecting to collect (more) revenue,” he said.
He said the tourism levy is aimed at capacity building, training, and promoting Lesotho as a tourism destination globally, regionally, and locally.
He encouraged other businesses in the tourism industry to come forward and register.
Thola said they developed a strategic vision in 2013.
He said the corporation’s strategic plan aims at bringing forth the strategies which will help to promote Lesotho as a tourism destination, especially locally.
In addition, he said they have realised that during the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions were put in place to hinder movement.
“However, there were a lot of adventurous activities by the private sector to promote tourism,” he said.
Thola said they are working hard to ensure that there is road access to ’Maletsunyane waterfall so that the place can be easily reached.
On the other hand, the Assurance and Compliance Specialist, Advocate Makhetha Motšoari, said the idea is to rethink tourism to see how it can create jobs for all and bring communities together.
Advocate Motšoari said it is also about showcasing how tourism can generate growth in Lesotho and a positive transformation in the lives of the people of Lesotho.
He said the focus for this year has to be on reviewing the growth and increase of the tourism sector, rethinking and redeveloping tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advocate Motšoari said tourism needs to be protected and promoted by spreading awareness of sustainable tourism as well as supporting legislation that promotes sustainable tourism.
“As we rethink tourism and make it sustainable for all relevant sectors, we should also look at the relations between different stakeholders such as tourists, government, local community, and businesses,” Advocate Motšoari said.
One of the stakeholder representatives from the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), Tšepang Hatasi, said in 2018 the LTDC conducted a study that revealed that the tourism revenue of Lesotho was about M815 million per year.
He said after textile and the government, tourism tends out to be the biggest employer.
“This shows that tourism can be a sustainable backbone in the country and it needs to be taken seriously,” Hatasi said.
He pledged that the LNDC is going to collaborate strongly with the LTDC to ensure that the tourism industry is revived and strengthened.
Refiloe Mpobole
