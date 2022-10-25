Business
Storm over new tourism levy
MASERU – THE Association of Lesotho Hotels and Hospitality says it is not happy with the introduction of the new tourism levy as they will be laden with more work to collect the levy.
The levy has now been revised from the initial five percent to 1.5 percent.
The Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) yesterday spoke about the new tourism levy requirements which became effective on October 1.
The chairperson of Lesotho Hotels and Hospitality Association (LHHA), Tsunyane Tšotetsi, said tourism players will be obliged to collect the levy.
He said those who fail to abide with the new law will be prosecuted.
However, he said there are no incentives stipulated or initiatives to assist them.
He said instead they are going to incur more costs of hiring people who will work on the administration of the levy.
“The initiative is good but the approach has not been correct,” he said.
Tšotetsi said they do not feel like they are part of this initiative.
He said the decisions were taken without their input.
He said the overall structure of the initiative does not consider the private sector.
Instead it is focused on generating revenue for the government.
He said about 50 percent of the money which will be raised through the tourism levy will go directly to the government.
He added that timing was also wrong because the tourism sector is still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If the government already does not have money, who do they expect to come as our clients,” he said.
He said when they wrote to the LTDC in May they were directed to submit their concerns through the Lesotho Council of Tourism (LCT).
However, he said the LTDC decided to ignore all their concerns.
“They only attended the price issue where the amount was revised down,” he said.
Tšotetsi said one of their major issues was the representation in the tourism levy committee where they have one seat through the LCT.
He said this initiative began with terms which do not suit the private sector.
“Instead this is the initiative of the government to collect the levy,” he said.
According to the head of Finance and Administration at the LTDC, Thetso Thamae, the tourism levy is one of the taxes which countries decided to venture into.
This was to generate income for the development of the tourism sector.
Thamae said the tourism levy board will be responsible for the administration and management of tourism levy while the LTDC will keep the money in a separate account.
50percent of the levy collected will be allocated in the development of the sector and 30 percent will be for the administration at the LTDC.
Thamae said ten percent will go directly to the Ministry of Tourism for the establishment of new laws.
He said the law has already been implemented from October 1. Thamae called for other entrepreneurs to come on board.
The Chief Executive Officer of LTDC, Retšelisitsoe Nko, said it has been 15 years since the government has been working on this law.
He said the introduction of a tourism levy was meant to support the development of the tourism sector so as to reach international standards.
He said they are seeking to make a contribution to the government revenue. He said the initiative will help create jobs for Basotho.
“We are not seeking to hurt the entrepreneurs but to improve the industry,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Bank sets up career clinic for staff
MASERU – Standard Lesotho Bank (SLB) has introduced a career clinic to its staff members toimprove their skills and identify where they can be most useful.
The Human Capital Business Partner at Standard Lesotho Bank, Bataung Mosesi, said as the bank evolves with regard to the strategy and the external environment, they also believe that it is crucial for their employees to diversify too.
“Therefore, we invited several institutions to guide them on how to plan their career into short-term and long-term goals,” Mosesi said.
“This network will help the staff to know what the institutions have,” he said.
The Chief Executive of Standard Lesotho Bank, Anton Nicolaisen, said as the bank it is important to support their staff to build their careers.
He said they are seeking to help their staff build their skills and develop their careers.
“We are not only doing this for our staff but mostly for our customers,” Nicolaisen said.
“It is important to build local talent and skills in the banking sector,” he said.
“The world is evolving and we are in the era of continuous learning.”
He said it is important for the staff to acquire new skills.
He said this initiative further supports the learning institutions in the country.
Nicolaisen said they are going to take the lessons they picked during the career clinic to help their staff further their studies.
The Institute of Development Management (IDM)’s Principal Consultant for Business Development, Tšo Sechaba, said the institution was established in three countries –Botswana, Lesotho and
Eswatini – to bridge the gap between the graduates and the workforce.
Tšo said they introduced short-courses in three streams of human resource management, public health management, and business information resource management.
He said in 2012, they further introduced the long-term courses.
He said before the Covid-19 pandemic, they had several institutions of which they were providing short-term courses to their staff.
Tšo said currently, they have individuals who take short-term and long-term courses.
“However, more than 90 percent of our students in the short-term courses are working,” he said.
He said he found this programme by Standard Bank to be a good move.
Tšeliso Lemphane, Credit Banker at Standard Lesotho Bank, said they are excited to get this kind of guidance on how they can upgrade their skills in different departments.
“This was an eye-opener,” he said.
He said he discovered that there are so many courses which are relevant in his field which can help him to improve his skills.
He said the courses are also convenient for people who are working.
He then encouraged the bank to continue with this good initiative.
He said one of the major challenges in the workforce is that they get too comfortable with what they have, not taking into consideration the importance of upgrading their skills.
Refiloe Mpobole
Mokhotlong farmers open lodge
MOKHOTLONG – WOOL and mohair farmers in Mokhotlong are slowly moving to the tourism industry after the government disrupted their business through policy mishaps in the last five years.
Under the government of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, the farmers were forced to sell their produce to the Thaba-Bosiu Wool Centre that was run by a by a Chinese businessman, Stone Shi.
It was a move that was to soon infuriate farmers countrywide as Shi failed to pay.
Five years after that controversial policy, the Mokhotlong’s wool and mohair district’s committee, which consists of 17 shearing centres, have now joined hands to build the Wool and Mohair Lodge to provide accommodation for tourists.
The lodge, although not yet fully fledged, is operational on a self-catering basis.
It opened its doors in 2019, shortly after the government intensified the crusade to force everyone to sell their wool and mohair to Shi.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC)-led government had created a wool trade monopoly for Shi, who collected a lot of wool and mohair from the farmers countrywide and later failed to pay.
The crusade to force farmers to channel their produce to Shi was led by Tefo Mapesela, who was the then Trade Minister, and Chalane Phori who was the Minister of Small Business Development.
Mapesela was the ABC spokesman while Phori was, and still is, the party’s deputy chairman.
Mapesela, then the Mokhotlong MP, has since defected from the ABC to found his Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) which lost last Friday’s election dismally.
Farmers say they starved and sank deeper into poverty after the government failed to pay them.
Some farmers could no longer afford to take their children to school while others were left by their shepherds to seek employment in South Africa.
Other farmers are still owed while others were underpaid, they claimed.
“The situation was unbearable,” Aaron Moketa, Chairman of Moremoholo stud, said.
“Some had strokes while others died of heart attacks,” he said.
“We struggled a lot with the problems we had with the government,” he said, adding that “it had always been our forefathers’ plan and wish to have this”.
Moketa said they were extremely happy to have implemented this project, at long last. If things go south, Moketa said they would have “something to fall back on”.
These farmers invested a staggering M2 million to build a 20-roomed lodge comprising bedrooms, dining hall, kitchen and a hall.
Each centre contributed M50 000 annually. It took the farmers a year and four months to build the lodge. Moketa said they are going to use this project to help them navigate their way out of poverty.
At the beginning, only 17 centres were involved and now the figure has risen to 19. Moketa said their journey has not been an easy one.
He said they had toiled to make the project a success. He said the project became a success through strong leadership. One of the recent achievements is that they drilled boreholes at the lodge.
“We want to develop the place in order for it to be sustainable. It is through developments that we could achieve that,” he said.
Moketa said their aspiration is that the incoming government lead them to greener pastures and not meddle in the affairs of wool and mohair farmers.
What happened in the past, Moketa said, “should only remain in history books”.
Their wish is to see the government fishing around for investors to develop farmers and not the brokers because they have learnt the hard way.
Moketa said the Basotho National Party (BNP) through the leadership of the late Chief Leabua Jonathan built the shearing centres and allowed farmers to run them.
And since then all things were operating well for the farmers under successive governments.
For him, all hell broke loose under the coalition government led by the ABC.
Other parties in the coalition were the Basotho National Party (BNP), the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) which all performed dismally last Friday.
“They handled our wool and mohair with cruelty and we have forgiven them because now we are the same,” Moketa said.
“We are all going to wear the gumboots and head to the fields,” he said.
The Thaba-Ntšo Shearing Centre Chairman, Tieho Maqhama, said the major problem that they faced was to see the previous government violating their rights as farmers.
Maqhama said the ABC-led government robbed them of their livelihood. Worst of all, they were left unpaid after their produce was taken to Shi.
“This led to a major setback for us because we got divided as farmers,” he said.
He said it took time for them to come together and work collaboratively again. Another problem that they faced was that of climate change especially when there was snowfall.
Maqhama said although the snowfall occurs regularly, they never get used to it as it affects them badly as they have to keep their sheep and goats in safer places some days.
The chairman of Senqu Shearing Centre, Pheello Moloi, shared the same sentiments about climate change citing that they would have snowfall in winter only. But now they also have it in summer.
“These days, he said, due to climate change, snowfall could happen in October, something that did not happen in the past,” he added.
Moloi further said in the case of climate change, sometimes there is no rain due to drought and this affects their animals because they have nowhere to graze.
He said the Covid-19 pandemic affected farmers because the prices of medicines and products went up and the borders were also closed. This therefore frustrated their movement.
Through their collaboration as farmers in the district, they have secured a market internationally. Moloi said they are also known by lots of buyers because of this collaboration.
And it is easier to get donors because of their partnership. This association was established in 1972.
’Mapule Motsopa
Artistes cry foul over discrimination
MASERU – Lesotho’s artistes are seething with anger after local political parties hired top South African entertainers to perform at last weekend’s rallies a few days before a key election.
Heavyweight stars such as Vusi Thembekwayo, Somizi Mhlongo, Teboho Moloi and DJ Maphorisa, Press and Ba2cada were brought in to wow the crowds as parties geared up for the polls.
But this has sparked a fierce backlash from local artistes who felt sidelined by the political parties.
According to the Global Rate Card of Vusi Thembekwayo, for the keynote speaker services in an African country including Lesotho, he charges M89 000 for 45 to 60 minutes excluding tax and M213 000 for four to eight hours.
DJ Maphorisa has also been pinpointed by South African media charging over M65 000 within the country, which increases depending on the place of venue. Lesotho’s artistes say the money paid to foreign artistes could have been used to support more local entertainers.
A local DJ, Shabba Kena, said it has become a norm that during rallies, “our political parties do not regard the local artistes”.Kena said he was once hired by one of the political parties in 2017.
He said he submitted a quotation of M11 500 for his system and the DJ services. However, they negotiated down to M9 500.
He said despite the lower price which was already negotiated, he was not paid. He said after a year, the party then paid him in small instalments.
Kena said international artistes have their standard prices which they always insist on. They cannot even come if payment is not fully made, he said.
He said the local artistes are being negotiated to play without any deposit. Kena said the entertainment industry is seriously neglected by political parties in Lesotho including the government.
He said big events which are being held in the country such as Letofe and the ’Maletsunyane Braai Fest, prefer international artistes over local artistes. He said local artistes are also contributing to this exploitation by accepting such low prices.
“I currently rely on South Africa gigs. South Africa even gives us more recognition than our country,” he said.
Actor Tseko Monaheng said in South Africa they are treated equally with other artistes in terms of payment and recognition.
“In Lesotho we are regarded as just funny people who are enticing people, not comedians,” Monaheng said.
“The prices (we get in) South Africa are way more than Lesotho’s prices,” he said.
“We have been battling with this money issue for a very long time but nothing has changed.”
He mentioned one incident where one of his colleagues in South Africa was invited to offer MC services at a rate of M10 000 and the very same event organisers approached and offered him M1 000.
“Basotho do not have respect for each other.”
He said customers claim that the South African artistes attract more numbers and make a good marketing for their businesses.
South Africa, he argues, “has set the platforms for the entertainment industry to grow while our government has failed the industry”.
The spokesperson of RFP Mokhethi Shelile said “the issue of the economy is about what people want and what can be provided in a certain economy”.
“You need an artist who is famous and loved by the people,” Shelile said.
“Our local artistes have not reached that yet,” he said.
He said even the prices are determined by the amount of influence the artist has on people.
“We are not sidelining any one,” he said.
Refiloe Mpobole
