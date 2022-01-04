Central Bank donates tablets to schools

MASERU – THE Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) yesterday donated 40 electronic tablets to students with dual sensory impairment at St Catherine’s and Mount Royal High Schools.



Speaking at a handover ceremony, CBL Governor Dr Rets’elisitsoe Matlanyane said her bank has a corporate social responsibility programme through which it gives back to the community every year.

Dr Matlanyane said even during tough economic times, her bank always makes it a point to give back especially to communities that are marginalised.



Amongst the many initiatives that the bank supports are issues that focus on human development, social development, environmental protection, good governance and economic development.

“We often focus on areas where there is a need that will benefit the country and mostly our efforts go towards the vulnerable groups of our societies,” Dr Matlanyane said.



“We receive tons of requests for assistance every year, which we are never able to answer all,” she added.

Education, she said, is one of the key things the bank focuses on as it is a critical tool to building a better future for Basotho.

Therefore it is important that every child despite their disability or background should have access to education.

“We mostly donate to schools more than any other part of our society,” she said.



With these gifts they hope that their intervention will enable students with sight and hearing problems to continue learning and be technologically empowered especially because online learning is preferred during this Covid pandemic.



“It is our hope that with the aid of these tablets, learners will also be able to attend classes without missing them,” Dr Matlanyane said.

Each school will get 20 tablets.

Dr Matlanyane said the doors to her offices remain wide open should there be a shortage as they did not have the exact number of the students in need.

She said it is their aim to see all students having their own tablets that they will use to ease the learning process.



On behalf of Mount Royal High School, Sister Marianna Mohleleng said they enroll all students including those with sight and hearing disabilities.

Mohleleng said in 2022 her school will have a total of 101 students with sight and hearing disabilities.

“We are truly grateful that the CBL deemed us worthy of these gifts that we have been yearning for, for so many years,” Mohleleng said.

She said the tablets will contribute significantly towards educating the students



Reverend Xana said St Catherine’s has been enrolling students with sight and hearing disabilities since 1978.

He said his school currently has an enrolment of 37 students with sight disabilities whose learning experience will be enhanced through the aid of the donated tablets.



“We are truly humbled by this act of kindness from the CBL. This Christmas will certainly be one to remember for us,” Xana said.

He said the school is still grappling with complexities of educating students with sight problems

Lemohang Rakotsoane.