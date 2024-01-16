Christmas cheer for orphanage

CHRISTMAS came early for orphans housed at the ’Malibuseng Orphanage in Maseru East after Limkokwing University of Creative Technology handed over a newly refurbished home to the children.

The house was renovated by two construction companies, EL Condor Construction and Eagle’s Construction.

The home, that accommodates 32 orphans, also received groceries from the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) during the handover ceremony for the house.

’Malibuseng Orphanage was established in 2008 targeting abandoned children, double orphaned children and those living with HIV/AIDS.

This initiative is part of the Limkokwing University’s Heal the World Foundation that was set up by the late Professor Lim Kok Wing to help and support the less privileged.

During the handover ceremony, the Limkokwing registrar ’Mateboho Moorosi said the decision to refurbish the orphanage came after they realised during their last visit that the house had seriously deteriorated.

Moorosi said the vice-chancellor then promised to refurbish the house to make it livable.

“We would like to give special thanks to the Lesotho Football Association that agreed to be our partners to make this day special,” Moorosi said.

Moorosi said children are the future of the country therefore it is very important to make sure that they are well taken care of.

“This will help them shape their future and also drive them to new heights,” she said.

Moorosi thanked everyone who always makes sure that children have a better home and upbringing.

Vice-Chancellor Advocate Tefo Macheli highlighted the importance of taking care of children because he believes that they are the future leaders of the country.

He pleaded with Basotho to walk in the footsteps of the founder of ’Malibuseng Orphanage, the late Tšeliso Ratšolo, “by feeding the nation more love”.

He said the university will continue to extend a helping hand through their initiatives.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with everyone who is willing to help take care of our future leaders,’’ he said.

On behalf of the children at ’Malibuseng Orphanage, Fusi Ratšolo, said they appreciated the kind gesture because it makes them feel loved.

Ratšolo said they always knew that they have got a home to get back to and most importantly that makes them feel secure and like any other children.

“We see your efforts and we highly appreciate them,” he said.

According to the World Bank, there are 200 000 orphans in Lesotho.

Mpolai Makhetha