Business
Committed to creating jobs for Basotho
ECONET Telecom Lesotho says it is committed to creating jobs for Basotho through several programmes and projects.
The company’s spokesperson, Puleng Litabe, told thepost this week that ETL has so far created over 1 500 direct jobs countrywide.
“Econet Lesotho is mandated to give back to the community,” Litabe said.
She said each year, the company budgets about two percent of its revenue which it channels to its social responsibility programmes.
Litabe said they have created jobs through permanent staff, contracted staff, temporary workers, and internships as well as jobs provided for tower guards.
She said this has not only tackled the country’s growing unemployment rate but “it has also addressed the poverty challenge we are facing as a country”.
“We all know how the textile industry closure has affected the labour market and how many more people have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.
Litabe said Econet Lesotho also runs an education support programme, which includes a scholarship fund.
She said the ultimate effect of it will be creation of more jobs in the future after educating Lesotho’s children.
She said this programme is meant for vulnerable students to help break the cycle of poverty.
She said their budget for support of orphans is M241 400 for the financial year 2024.
Litabe said the company has also made a significant contribution during Covid-19.
She said they injected over M2 million for personal protective equipment, including vaccines and masks.
She said if people are healthy and free from Covid-19, they can be productive workers and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their companies, which in turn creates more jobs.
She said they are also working with entrepreneurs and The Entrepreneurship Network (TEN) to help small businesses grow by providing internet services.
This, she said, proved handy through virtual meetings during the pandemic.
She said they have assisted over 2 000 businesses since their partnership started.
Litabe said their goal is to be digital service providers that can provide solutions to any issues that may be holding businesses back.
She said they are also working with 14 orphanages to make sure those children get a good education, which will bring about a more productive labour force.
The orphanages are St Camillus Orphans and Vulnerable Children’s Day Care and Fostering Centre, Andrew Blaise Children’s Home, ’Mantšase Children’s Home and Reitumetse Children’s Home.
She said they also support the SOS Children’s Homes in Quthing, Maseru and Semonkong.
She said they are also working with God’s Love Centre in Sekamaneng, AFM Children’s Home, Rachel’s Place Children’s Home, Matholeng Safe House, Trust for Africa, Mary Margaret Centre and St Angela Children’s Home.
“Over 750 children have benefited from this programme,” she said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Business
With the people!
THUSO Mosabala, who is a Sustainability Coordinator at Storm Mountain Diamonds (SMD), says they recognise the importance of engaging and working in collaboration with communities in which they operate.
“Therefore, we continue to play a meaningful role in mine community development, guided by the company’s Community Investment Strategy (CIS) Policy,” he said.
Mosabala said they have embarked on extensive initiatives to develop mine communities with the major focus being on education and training, development of sustainable income generating projects, support to local businesses as well as community health.
Mosabala further said they also engage in other projects that benefit local communities. He mentioned Mahakoe a Kao Detergent Project.
After their relocation from Tiping to Porinki village in 2020, he said SMD initiated an income generating project to the tune of M813 360 000 that seeks to improve livelihoods for communities affected by mining operations.
Some of the communities had to be relocated to pave way for the mines.
Mosabala said this detergents project that operates under the name Mahakoe has employed six people from Kao from a total of 15 relocated families.
’’The salaries of the six are directly paid by the SMD,’’ he said.
Mosabala said they also engaged in the construction of Katlehong Health Post.
And as a company, they recognised that many Basotho living in rural areas lack access to affordable, quality and comprehensive health care.
Mosabala said the health post was financed by the SMD to the tune of over M308 106 000.
’’In our construction, we employed five people from Kao,’’ he said.
Also, they engaged in the construction of a staffroom, storeroom and began a piggery project for the community.
They also built new teachers’ toilets at the school.
The mine also set up the Shishila Primary School Piggery Project that will help create income for the school and will also benefit students by teaching them how to look after pigs.
Mosabala said they have employed 15 people from the Kao area.
One of their focuses as informed by their CIS philosophy is to embark on extensive initiatives to develop mine communities with major focus areas such as education and training.
Mosabala said they have constructed Lihloahloeng Pre-school that will enable a wide array of significant benefits to children, families, and society at large.
In this project, eight residents of Kao were employed.
Through this initiative, Mosabala said they believe that investments in the education of future workers can improve educational achievement and narrow socio-economic based achievement lacunas, both of which can accelerate economic growth and promote more equal opportunity over time.
He said they spent M700 621 000 to build accommodation facilities for about 40 students from the Kao areas.
He said they also built two classrooms, a kitchen, toilets and playground for children at the school.
Mosabala said they have assisted with the registration of the school with the Ministry of Education.
He said they pay fees for the two local teachers who work at the school.
“The mine had also ensured that no fees were paid at the school as all the expenses were paid for by the mine,” he said.
Mosabala said they have also ensured the construction of a water reticulation project which provided Lihloahloeng villagers with clean water.
He said they realised that the Kao community needs safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities which are crucial to human health and well-being.
“We installed seven water taps and three tanks,” Mosabala said, adding that this project created jobs for seven people.
Refiloe Mpobole
Business
A behemoth on the insurance scene
Alliance Insurance will this year mark its 30th anniversary, satisfied that it has remained true to its mission over the years.
That is the message from the company’s Public Relations and Communications manager, Limakatso Mokobocho.
From small beginnings in the early 1990s, Alliance Insurance has now become a behemoth on the Lesotho insurance scene with a strong workforce of 450 people
Mokobocho says the company has also created hundreds more jobs through its projects.
She says the company “has not only contributed towards accessibility of services, but it has also created jobs”.
“Each district has no less than 20 people both staff and sales agents,” Mokobocho says.
“We are also a business which focuses on building the economy of Lesotho through business infrastructure development.”
She says they have built business infrastructure in the two districts of Mokhotlong and Mohale’s Hoek.
“Not only do we have a business centre in Maseru which makes Lesotho an attractive business destination but we also have business centres in districts,” she says.
Mokobocho says the shopping centre means that a lot of people are getting employment in the districts while accessing services which would ideally be in big cities.
She says their shopping centres combined have created up to 200 jobs.
“We are committed to building the economy of Lesotho countrywide, not only in Maseru,” she says.
Mokobocho says they have also made it possible for businesses to have facilities which enable them to work.
This makes a significant contribution in the fight to create jobs, she says.
“A lot of temporary jobs were created,” she says.
Mokobocho says they have over the years managed to build relationships with insurance brokers.
“We work hand-in-hand with them to sell our products,” she says.
She says these brokers hired sales agents which has further created jobs for Basotho.
She says they have up to 40 brokers.
Mokobocho says Alliance Insurance prides itself in taking graduates from universities without any experience and train them.
She says they equip the youths with the right skills to develop them for the labour market.
“As a result of this, we have a very young management,” she says.
“A young management means things are now moving fast. The young ones are not afraid to take risks. They are also innovative and creative.”
“As the company grows, we are able to employ more people,” she says.
Mokobocho says they are also determined to continue supporting community initiatives as much as they can.
She says they are also looking for opportunities to make a difference and give back to the community.
Mokobocho says they sponsor four premier leagues teams, Matlama, Lioli, Linare, and LCS.
“These are the first teams in the premier league to have their players on a salary,” she says.
“All of the players in these four premier league are on a salary. If a player is a student, the team pays for his school fees,” she says.
“I perceive this as an initiative to create jobs even for players.”
She says they are seeking to transform sports in this country to ensure that it is not only a sport but a means to generate an income.
Refiloe Mpobole
Business
RSL lauds E-payment solution
THE Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) says it is satisfied and impressed with how its E-Taxation and E-Payment platforms are working to simplify processes for its taxpayers.
The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) was launched for the E-payment system following the deployment of E-payment and E-taxation platforms.
“The RSL clients enjoy real-time tracking on their filing status and payments which promotes transparency and trust for clients when they have access to up-to-date information about their tax obligations, eliminating uncertainties and potential delays,” the RSL said in a statement on Monday.
“The clients can file their tax returns such as Pay as You Earn (PAYE) and Value Added Tax (VAT) electronically, eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork and reducing processing time,” the statement reads.
“The E-payment solution offers clients efficient payment solutions by allowing clients to settle their tax liabilities securely and conveniently using various digital payment options, such as online banking and mobile money.”
The statement says this modernised approach simplifies the payment process and assists in the misallocation of payments and significantly reduces the need for physical visits to the RSL offices.
“The launch of the two solutions marks a significant milestone in the ongoing implementation of the Lesotho Tax Modernisation Project,” it reads.
“These cutting-edge digital solutions aim to streamline tax processes, enhance efficiency and improve service delivery for businesses and individuals across the country”.
The RSL says the introduction of the E-Taxation and E-Payment platforms is a testament to the RSL’s commitment to harnessing innovative technologies and transforming traditional tax administration systems.
This landmark project, it says, signifies a significant step forward in bringing convenience, transparency and ease of compliance to the tax paying community in Lesotho.
“The key benefits of the systems to the RLS client include Seamless Tax Filing,” it reads.
“The RSL is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new platforms and there is customer support available at the Contact Centre to assist clients with any queries, technical issues, or guidance required during the adoption of the E-Taxation and EPayment platforms.”
The RSL says the implementation of these digital solutions is part of its broader vision for a modern, efficient and client-centric tax administration.
By leveraging technology, the RSL aims to create a system that fosters compliance, stimulates economic growth, and contributes to the overall development of Lesotho.
“The launch of the E-Taxation and E-Payment platforms showcases the RSL’s commitment to embracing digital transformation and aligning with international best practices,” the statement reads.
“The RSL is proud to provide Lesotho’s tax paying community with these state-of-the-art solutions, marking a new era in tax administration and service delivery.”
Alice Samuel
Pushing synthetic agri-products
Committed to creating jobs for Basotho
Mahao faces WhatsApp storm
LEPOSA deputy president ousted
Former minister Lehana dies
Murdered woman’s family wants justice
Master goes AWOL
Chinese-owned firm faces M3m lawsuit
Suspect in Matabane killing arrested
Alliance hands over parachutes to army
Stop the charade
Substance use and mental disorders
Types of book titles
League to kick off in September
Mohapi eyes victory at CAF indaba
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
DCEO raids PS’
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News1 month ago
Matekane says fight fire with fire
-
News1 month ago
Why NSS wants Machesetsa’s phone
-
News1 month ago
Man runs amok at hospital after uncle’s death
-
Insight1 month ago
Why sport is in a mess
-
News1 month ago
Study lays bare police’s brutal tactics
-
Insight1 month ago
Not every nail needs a hammer
-
News1 month ago
RFP hawks turn against MP
-
News1 month ago
Naledi ‘hitman’ surrenders to police