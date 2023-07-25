ECONET Telecom Lesotho says it is committed to creating jobs for Basotho through several programmes and projects.

The company’s spokesperson, Puleng Litabe, told thepost this week that ETL has so far created over 1 500 direct jobs countrywide.

“Econet Lesotho is mandated to give back to the community,” Litabe said.

She said each year, the company budgets about two percent of its revenue which it channels to its social responsibility programmes.

Litabe said they have created jobs through permanent staff, contracted staff, temporary workers, and internships as well as jobs provided for tower guards.

She said this has not only tackled the country’s growing unemployment rate but “it has also addressed the poverty challenge we are facing as a country”.

“We all know how the textile industry closure has affected the labour market and how many more people have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Litabe said Econet Lesotho also runs an education support programme, which includes a scholarship fund.

She said the ultimate effect of it will be creation of more jobs in the future after educating Lesotho’s children.

She said this programme is meant for vulnerable students to help break the cycle of poverty.

She said their budget for support of orphans is M241 400 for the financial year 2024.

Litabe said the company has also made a significant contribution during Covid-19.

She said they injected over M2 million for personal protective equipment, including vaccines and masks.

She said if people are healthy and free from Covid-19, they can be productive workers and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their companies, which in turn creates more jobs.

She said they are also working with entrepreneurs and The Entrepreneurship Network (TEN) to help small businesses grow by providing internet services.

This, she said, proved handy through virtual meetings during the pandemic.

She said they have assisted over 2 000 businesses since their partnership started.

Litabe said their goal is to be digital service providers that can provide solutions to any issues that may be holding businesses back.

She said they are also working with 14 orphanages to make sure those children get a good education, which will bring about a more productive labour force.

The orphanages are St Camillus Orphans and Vulnerable Children’s Day Care and Fostering Centre, Andrew Blaise Children’s Home, ’Mantšase Children’s Home and Reitumetse Children’s Home.

She said they also support the SOS Children’s Homes in Quthing, Maseru and Semonkong.

She said they are also working with God’s Love Centre in Sekamaneng, AFM Children’s Home, Rachel’s Place Children’s Home, Matholeng Safe House, Trust for Africa, Mary Margaret Centre and St Angela Children’s Home.

“Over 750 children have benefited from this programme,” she said.

Refiloe Mpobole