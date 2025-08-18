Deal to stop illegal fuel imports

MASERU – THE days of smuggling of fuel into Lesotho could soon be over following the signing of an agreement between the Petroleum Fund and the police last Friday.

Commissioner of Police Advocate Borotho Matsoso said the collaboration builds on a similar initiative launched in March 2025 and will cover all 10 districts of Lesotho.

The agreement will also see the tightening of regulations regarding the use of petroleum products.

Advocate Matsoso described the partnership as crucial for both law enforcement and the private sector, adding that training sessions will be held across the country.

“The training will benefit the police and the entire nation,” he said, urging officers to take part in the free programme.

He stressed the hazardous nature of petroleum and the need for strict caution.

Petroleum Fund CEO ’Makananelo Kome said the cooperation aims to enforce national petroleum laws, curb illegal imports and protect government revenue.

She warned that unauthorised fuel sales undermine price regulations and exploit consumers.

Kome said police officers will be trained in every district to tackle illegal fuel trade and price manipulation.

The fund will work with district administrators and the LMPS to ensure coordinated monitoring of the sector.

She also announced that all petroleum sellers will receive approved jerry-cans and warned that using improper containers will result in arrests.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to transparency, legal compliance and a secure, fair fuel market,” Kome said.

Khahliso Molaoa