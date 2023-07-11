Business
Driving innovation in financial transactions
IN the bustling landscape of Lesotho, one name stands out as a driving force behind job creation, economic empowerment, and technological change – M-Pesa.
The Vodacom Lesotho Services managing director, Palesa Mphunyetsane, says this ground-breaking mobile money platform has transformed the way people transact.
Its impact on job creation and economic productivity is nothing short of remarkable.
“At the heart of M-Pesa’s success is its agents and merchants who form a dynamic network across the country,” Mphunyetsane said.
She also said M-Pesa directly employs a team of 45 skilled professionals, including interns and graduate trainees, who contribute their expertise in technology, IT, and sales.
She added that to maintain the extensive agent network, M-Pesa works in tandem with 35 float runners and aggregators employees who specialise in supporting and maintaining the agents.
“These individuals play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations, offering vital assistance to agents and merchants, and ensuring that customer transactions are processed seamlessly,” she said.
Mphunyetsane said M-Pesa boasts an impressive network of 12 000 agents spread across Lesotho, saying the agents are not just entrepreneurs and small business owners but they are the backbone of M-Pesa.
They bring its services closer to the people, she said.
“Through their participation in the M-Pesa network, agents not only contribute to financial inclusion but also generate income for themselves, supporting their livelihoods and bolstering local economies.”
Moreover, she said, M-Pesa empowers merchants by providing them with the tools to accept mobile payments, adding that currently there are more than 8 000 active merchants in Lesotho who have integrated M-Pesa into their businesses.
“As these merchants expand their customer base and experience growth, they often require additional staff to support their operations.”
She said more than 60-foot soldiers are employed to support the growth of agents and merchants saying the dynamic individuals act as a catalyst on the ground, working closely with agents and merchants to ensure their success.
She said M-Pesa’s bulk payment solutions play a crucial role in driving overall economic productivity in Lesotho.
“By digitising and automating payment processes, M-Pesa simplifies and accelerates transactions for organisations, businesses, and government agencies,” she said.
“This streamlined approach saves time, effort, and resources.”
She added that M-Pesa’s impact on job creation, economic growth, and technological expertise in Lesotho is undeniable.
“Through its network of agents and merchants, direct employment of skilled professionals, outsourced support, and employment of young foot soldiers, M-Pesa has become a catalyst for change.”
Refiloe Mpobole
The house Econet built
ECONET Telecom Lesotho built a two-roomed house for a destitute family in Qacha’s Nek town.
The house was handed over to the family in the presence of Social Development Minister Pitso Lesaoana last week.
’Mamookho Moorosi could not contain her joy after years of struggles she had endured.
Her husband died some years ago, leaving her to take care of four children in her village in Qacha’s Nek.
With no stable job and constant income, life became extremely difficult.
Apart from feeding her children, the widow had to find money to send them to school.
As her problems worsened, the widow decided to go to South Africa to search for a job, any job that would keep misery at bay.
When she arrived in South Africa, she still could not get a proper job that would pay her well.
But the little she earned there was able to support the family back in Lesotho.
Thankfully, she managed to put all her four children through primary school, buying uniforms and other necessities.
However, her financial resources could not allow her to take her children further to high school.
Her financial woes were so bad that even the teachers realised that she was struggling.
One of the teachers successfully helped her children to access education grants at Econet Telecom Lesotho to assist them from Form B up to Form E.
Shelter for the children was still a problem at the time.
The house in which they were living was in a sorry state.
It was so bad that its door was unable to lock.
It was putting the children in danger, especially when the mother was away in South Africa eking a living.
The very same teacher who helped the girl’s family to apply for the school grant informed Econet about the unfortunate situation the family was in.
This saw Econet intervening and building a brand new house for the family.
Thooe Ramolibeli
Pay your debts, says LEC boss
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) says it is under pressure to introduce load-shedding due to the non-payment of debts.
The non-payment, including by the government and individuals, has now put pressure on the electricity company.
LEC Managing Director Mohato Seleke told a press conference on Tuesday that the main goal was to address the company’s debt collection exercise and the push to disconnect customers who fail to settle their debts within a given time-frame.
He said starting from today till the end of August will be “a hard time for the company as the usage of electricity is very high”.
The LEC imports a lot of electricity from Mozambique and South Africa and it does not buy on credit.
“In June last year, we roughly estimated to have used 196 megawatts of electricity,” Seleke said.
He said the ’Muela Hydro-Power plant produces only 72 megawatts and “if we were estimated to be consuming 196 megawatts one can only imagine how much electricity we were to import”.
He said in June last year one of the three turbines broke.
“It is still in that condition even now.”
He said this means from that 72 megawatts of installed capacity they now have to subtract 24 megawatts and the remaining amount is the only amount that the country is producing.
“When you subtract you will see how much amount we have to import from South Africa and Mozambique to sustain Basotho,” he said.
“South Africa has increased its selling price by 18.69 percent… effective from April 1 this year even though we have not passed it on to our consumers,” he said.
He said Mozambique has also increased its selling price by a percentage higher than that of South Africa even though he could not say the exact percentage because they are still negotiating.
“What is even worse about Mozambique is that we purchase in US dollars.”
He also said the private sector has a debt of M57 million, the public sector has a debt of over M80 million and individuals have a debt of M102 million.
“Individuals use pre-paid electricity but the problem is that when one applies for the electricity they pay a deposit and when the process is complete, they never settle the remaining amount,” he said.
He said they have been trying hard to collect debts from consumers and that is the only thing that has sustained Lesotho from experiencing load-shedding.
“If these debts are not paid Lesotho is at a high risk of having load-shedding.”
“All these other countries that are experiencing load shedding also receive subsidies from their governments and LEC has only received a subsidy of M45 million in 2014 for maintenance yet we still managed to have our lights on,” he said.
Seleke said it is important to pay debts because they use that money to purchase bulk power.
“‘We used over M800 million cash last year to purchase bulk power from June 1, which is our winter season,” he said.
“During peak hours, which is from 5pm to 7pm, we import one unit with M5.22 of which we sell at M1.67 or M1.70 to our consumers,” he said.
He said this only happens during peak hours in the winter season.
Seleke said by the end of June they are going to submit a multi-year tariff.
Seleke said the tariff application is going to last for three years and it is also going to show the reflection of the real cost of delivery of service.
“I know for a fact that Basotho are going to complain but this tariff is going to last for a longer period,” he said.
“Also it is going to give us revenue assurance.”
Thaloana Lesenyeho
Job losses shock labour federation
MASERU – THE Lesotho Labour Council (LLC), a federation of trade unions, has urged the government to collaborate with players in the business sector to improve the investment climate in the country.
The LLC told a press conference yesterday that it is shocked by the rate at which firms are closing and how jobs are being lost.
The LLC secretary-general, Paul Sematlane, said collaboration with all partners will be a good attempt to attract new sources of investments for purpose of job creation.
“The LLC believes that using economic strategies like ILO (International Labour Organisation) recommendation 204 on transitioning from formal to informal economy may be a positive step to be taken to attract more direct investment,” Sematlane said.
“This will be a good attempt to create more jobs in the informal economy,” he said.
The LLC raised its concerns about the state of the economy in general and the problems and challenges threatening workers.
The LLC called on the government to collaborate with social partners, businesses and labour “to come together to save and create jobs for the people of Lesotho”.
“The number of workers losing their jobs in the textile industry is escalating at an increasing rate on account of more and more factories closing,” Sematlane said.
He said between 2019 and to date, approximately 20 000 factory workers have lost their jobs, while others are kept under constant and frequently too long layoffs.
“Loss of jobs and unemployment are the biggest challenges threatening our economic outlook,” he said.
“The world of work is being confronted with various challenges on a daily basis.”
May Rathakane, the secretary-general of the Independent Democratic Union of Lesotho (IDUL) which is affiliated to the LLC, said it is worrying that there are no new factories opening in the country.
He said Prime Minister Sam Matekane promised to re-open and hire people in the textile industries two months after his inauguration “but even today no progress has been made with regard to the hiring and re-opening of those textile factories”.
“This has cost us a lot because many factories are being shut down as of late, many workers are staying at home,” Rathakane said.
“When we enquire about those issues, we are told that they are being solved and that worries us a lot because we see as if the government does not take the fact that there are no more jobs seriously,” he said.
“We were expecting that this lack of employment be solved as the government had promised while campaigning. We have not heard about even a single factory that is said to have re-opened so far.”
Rathakane said the promised opening of Ha-Belo factories seems a far cry.
“We are very much concerned that government seems like not to take workers’ issues seriously,” he said.
“We see factories being closed instead of re-opening and that worries us a lot as IDUL and other organisations.”
Tholoana Lesenya
