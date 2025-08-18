ETL bridges gap

MASERU – ECONET Telecom Lesotho (ETL) and its partner organisation, HigherLife Foundation Lesotho, have stepped in to rescue Grade 11 students who risked missing their exams due to unpaid fees.

A total of 439 students will now be able to sit for their exams after ETL contributed M1.24 million to the Ministry of Education to cover the costs.

ETL Chief Executive Officer, Denis Plaatjies, described the initiative as a “bridge of hope” for the students.

“Through every airtime recharge, every monthly subscription, and every EcoCash transaction, you empower us to show up where it matters — to bridge the gap between hardship and hope,” Plaatjies said.

He emphasised that ETL’s ongoing support for education is a powerful tool for transforming lives and nations.

“Every child has greatness in them, and sometimes all they need is a little push, a little hope, and a little help. We are honoured to stand with the ministry to keep Basotho children in school.”

The funds have been paid directly to the Examination Council of Lesotho to settle the students’ fees.

Setlaba Phalatsi, from the Ministry of Social Development, Youth and Gender, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We thank ETL and the Ministry of Education for this generous support. It offers hope to vulnerable children and can make a real difference in their futures.”

Minister of Education and Training, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, said the assistance comes at a crucial time for the affected learners and their families.

“This is a true demonstration that, united, we can face any challenge. We deeply appreciate ETL for investing in the future of our nation.”

Khahliso ‘Molaoa