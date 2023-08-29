Business
Iconics Clothing bags big prize
ICONICS Clothing, a locally-owned manufacturer, is the overall winner of the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC)’s Annual Exporter of the Year Award.
The award was presented at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday.
In their third-year running, the awards are hosted by the LDNC in partnership with the Lesotho Post Bank and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The awards recognise local companies making significant strides to improve the quality and standard of their products to penetrate the export market.
Adjudicators are interested in innovative ways of production, staff development, distribution and marketing.
Production standards and diversification geared towards conquering the exports markets are also critical in the assessment of the submissions.
Iconics produce Personal Protective Clothing for the medical sector and other related industries. Its products include Lab-coats, Scrub Uniforms, Thermal Heating Jackets and disposable PPEs to both the domestic and export markets.
The adjudicators were impressed by Iconics’ design of Electric Jackets powered by a power bank or battery pack. The jackets are available in Hi-Visibility Design and can be custom-designed for corporates.
The adjudicators noted Iconics’ consistency in improving production capacity to serve market demands beyond Lesotho.
This, they added, has been achieved by focusing on innovation, continuous staff training and strict adherence to the industry standards (ISO9001) and quality management standards.
The company has also focused on digital platforms to increase its market reach.
“ICONICS has demonstrated outstanding performance overall, competing in all categories. The company`s performance in all the categories has been consistent, missing with small margins of points,” the adjudicators said.
In addition to a trophy and a certificate, the company received M10 000 from Lesotho Post Bank and M5 000 from the LNDC.
Iconics will be assisted to participate in a regional competition.
Molise Ramaili, the LNDC chief executive, said competition is meant to create and stimulate a spirit of competitiveness among local exporters.
“The ceremony creates a unique platform to showcase and recognise exporters that continue to apply efforts to improve their business operations and performance for better access to global markets,” Ramaili said.
“In turn, it becomes an incentive to encourage the exporters to improve their business performance and devise innovative market access strategies.”
Ramaili said the plan is to develop a bespoke export capacity building programme for all the beneficiaries to address their specific export challenges in line with their applications in the competition.
He said this will give individuals an opportunity to assess their export performance, learn, research, benchmark, and network to improve areas of concern.
He urged entrepreneurs to focus on improving their business operations, expand their networks and increase their brand visibility.
Refiloe Mpobole
LEC lights the way
THE Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) continues to make significant contributions towards job creation in the country through projects.
The LEC Head of Corporate Services, Moipone Mashale, told thepost this week that the LEC has embarked on several initiatives to create significant jobs.
She said the company has not only provided jobs, but it has also extended into several projects to create more jobs.
She said the major objective is to fight the high unemployment rate in the country, which is a great challenge.
One of the key arms the LEC has created to generate jobs is the Call Centre Operation project, according to Mashale.
She said the aim of the project is to create platforms for their clients to raise their concerns, complaints and faults, as well as to raise awareness about the company.
“This project was initiated so that the company can be aware of the customers’ needs,’’ she said.
Through this project, Mashale said the company is seeking to reach a wider spectrum of customers.
She said the call centre operation project enables their customers to use different media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook.
“Our customers don’t necessarily need to have calling airtime to reach us. They can also send a WhatsApp message,” she said.
Mashale said the company is further seeking to enhance its service delivery through the call centre operation project.
Through this project, she said, jobs have been created in several ways.
She said the company decided to launch the project this year as a permanent project, which further created additional jobs.
“The company has recruited an additional 20 employees who are on contract terms,’’ she said.
Mashale said the company further launched a project that aimed to upgrade the metre numbers of their customers.
She said the project started last year and is intended to take a year.
On this initiative, she said about 15 additional employees were absorbed on a temporary basis.
She said they are about to add another 10 employees who will work in the districts as they extend their offices.
Mashale said they had also set up a new project that deals with the reconciliation of the company’s account.
She said the project was initiated last year.
She said the major aim of the project is to help the company collect its debts.
She said this project also raises awareness among companies, institutions, and sectors owing LEC about their debts.
She said they have so far employed about 15 employees.
Refiloe Mpobole
Nedbank posts strong growth
NEDBANK has witnessed growth despite tough economic challenges, delivering headline earnings of up to 10 percent to M7.3 billion.
Terrence Sibiya, the Managing Executive for Client Coverage Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking in Africa, told stakeholders on Tuesday that the return on equity, that is up to 14.2 percent compared to the same time during the first half of 2022 which was only 13.6 percent.
“Obviously, if you’re a Nedbank shareholder, you’ll be pleased to know that the interim dividend of 171 cents per share was also up by 11 percent, which in this environment is a remarkable performance,” Sibiya said.
“We also saw very strong growth in digital,” he said.
He said the bank’s strategy is to “deliver very comprehensive digital strategy across the continent”.
Sibiya said they saw strong growth in digital clients in South Africa and across the regions.
The bank was also ranked number one in terms of customer satisfaction, both in Mozambique and South Africa.
He said there was a solid financial performance for the group across the board despite the fact that the bank had a 57 percent increase in the impairment charge and this was particularly seen in the retail consumer banking market.
“I think we are pleased as a team that we were able to also deliver a stellar performance and we’ve achieved an improved performance not just in the static operations but also strong operations from our associate investment or shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated,” he said.
Sibiya said the bank’s client numbers across the region have grown by five percent, mostly in the entry level banking segment, which is being driven by digital platforms like Mobi money wallet.
He said the bank’s digitally active clients across the region grew from 57 percent to more than 60 percent.
“The 60 percent of our overall total client base now interacts with us are digitally active, which is very good because that means our strategy on digitising and migration of clients onto a digital platforms and their usage is growing,” he said.
He said 95 percent of digitally active clients are using Nedbank money app as their preferred channel of choice.
Staff Reporter
Breaking new ground!
Like everywhere else, the mining sector in Lesotho remains a male-dominated industry with very few women in key strategic positions.
There are a few exceptions though.
One such woman who has made it to the top is Relebohile Molefe, the Chief Executive Officer of Lesotho Diamond Academy.
Speaking to thepost this week, Molefe says for women to be successful in the industry, they need to be just as “tough” as men. They will also need to be 100 percent dedicated to their jobs, she says.
The Lesotho Diamond Academy, established in 2011, is Lesotho’s only diamond cutting and polishing school. It now boasts over 200 graduates and three cutting and polishing factories.
The academy seeks to respond to the demand for skills in the diamond and jewellery sectors.
Molefe is also the chairperson of the Auction Diamond Association.
She is a Criminology, Economics and Environment graduate, with additional qualifications in Business IT, Rough Diamond Evaluation, and Diamond Grading.
Molefe says she joined the Lesotho Diamond Academy as an intern after earning her degree in Business Information Technology from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.
She says she decided to study mining given the many opportunities in Lesotho’s mining sector.
She says she was persuaded to take a certificate in Rough Diamond Evaluation at the Oppenheimer Diamond Training School in South Africa.
She further her education when she enrolled for a certificate in diamond grading at the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA).
“The Diamond Grading course imparted skills to access the polished diamond as well as pricing the coloured diamonds,’’ she says.
Thereafter, she says, she came back home to put into practice her newly acquired skills.
When she arrived she was appointed a lecturer in Rough Diamond Evaluation as well as Diamond Grading at the Lesotho Diamond Academy.
Molefe says her late father, Mpalipali Molefe, who was the founder of the Lesotho Diamond Academy, inspired her to work hard.
She says the academy was closed after her father’s death.
The family later decided to pass on the school to her.
She eventually got to her feet and reopened the Academy after a long period.
She says her dedication enabled her to flourish in this industry.
She says she then decided to extend it to mining companies.
She says she has acquired a prospecting licence for mining.
Molefe says she is seeking to open a mining company that will not only create jobs for Basotho but also make a significant contribution to our economy.
She says she hopes to have opened the company by September thereby creating about 50 jobs for Basotho.
Molefe says the industry requires a lot of patience and looking up to other giants in this industry who have succeeded.
Refiloe Mpobole
