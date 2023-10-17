Business
IDM trains school principals
THE Institute of Development Management (IDM) last week held a workshop at Cenez High School in Koalabata, Berea, to empower school principals with leadership and management skills.
The workshop was ignited by the realisation that principals require a combination of leadership, management, communication, and decision-making skills.
The IDM is an education and training organisation with a mission to educate and train people for development.
The principals spoke about the challenges they often encounter in their push to improve the performance of their schools.
The principals narrated how the ever changing behaviour of students, dealing with teachers with different backgrounds, and trying to spur them to be more productive can be frustrating.
What is more frustrating, according to the principals, is having to work with low budgets especially for schools that entirely depend on government funds.
The IDM said it saw this as an opportunity to work with the association of teachers and principals to improve the capacity of school principals in managing school finances and improve their leadership skills.
Thibeli Molapo, the acting Lesotho Country Director for the IDM, said it is important for school leaders to have skills that will assist in enhancing the quality of education in Lesotho.
The workshop, he said, was meant to improve the principal’s daily work as leaders and managers of schools to build productive communication.
“A good leader leads by example and also listens to what other people have to say because a positive mind-set allows the ability to work with others,” Molapo said.
The IDM Business Development consultant, Tšo Sechaba, said leaders have to be emotionally intelligent and apply system-thinking to their activities.
“To succeed in today’s environment requires whole leaders who use both their head and heart,” Sechaba said.
Sechaba said leaders have to use their hearts to understand human issues, support and develop others.
“Using both head and heart includes issues like giving people a sense of meaning and purpose when major changes occur almost daily,” Sechaba said.
He said leaders have to master thinking independently, be open-minded, and develop system-thinking and personal mastery.
As much as the principals said they were thrilled with this initiative they still want the government to reconsider more things in regards to their work.
’Matšoanelo Lichaba, chairman of the Lesotho School Principals’ Association (LESPA), said the training would help them inspect themselves as principals and give them tips on how to handle challenges.
Lichaba said the training will help them deal with challenges they meet with on a daily basis in a calmer manner.
“We will inspect ourselves before the people we are leading, that will assist us to understand them too,” Lichaba said.
Although they are willing to have a positive mind as leaders, she said, leadership is not easy more especially when you are in charge of old people who can speak for themselves.
Lichaba said that the biggest challenge is that most of the schools have very few teachers which makes it difficult to manage such schools.
“Teachers end up teaching subjects they are not trained for and as a result we often meet resistance from such teachers,” she said.
She is also worried about the lack of teaching equipment which makes their work more complicated.
“In terms of helping schools we often see the government focusing more on government-owned schools more than any other yet they are all in need,” Lichaba said.
She said the major challenge that affects the leadership and management role of principals is the fact that most of the principals are working in an acting capacity.
The principals are not being confirmed to be permanent and pensionable.
She said it is not nice at all because they do not get the kind of respect from the teachers who they are leading because they do not see them as the rightful owners of the positions they are holding.
Lichaba said they are not even paid for holding such positions in an acting capacity and they see the government dragging its feet when it is supposed to pay them the acting allowances.
“We do not know how they do it because others still suffer,” she said.
She said they want all the acting principals to be hired permanently and be pensionable because the pain they go through without payment makes them not to do their work with all their heart.
Mpolai Makhetha
Business
New board for MCA Lesotho
A NEW board of directors of the Millennium Challenge Account-Lesotho II Authority (MCA-L II) has been announced.
The board comprises 16 officials.
The team is made up of dedicated leaders and captains of industries from various sectors of the economy.
It is committed to providing strategic direction and stability through good governance.
The MCA-L II Board is going to be an independent decision-making body with ultimate authority and responsibility for the oversight, direction and decisions of the organisation, subject to approval of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, as necessary.
The board consists of government officials who serve in their official capacities and the individuals representing the private sector and civil society organisations.
There are 10 government board members representing the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Health.
Other board members come from the Ministries of Local Government Gender, Natural Resources (Water), Trade, Labour and Employment, Public Service, Law and Justice as well as Defence, National Security and Environment.
The Private Sector is represented by two members, one representative from the Lesotho Chamber of Commerce, SMME Network and Private Sector Foundation of Lesotho and one from the Federation of Lesotho Women Entrepreneurs.
The civil society organisations are represented through a member of three umbrella bodies representing the youth, people with disabilities and farmers.
The three umbrella bodies represented are Junior Chamber International Lesotho, Lesotho National Federation of Organisations of the Disabled, and the Lesotho National Farmers Union.
The MCA-L II Chief Executive Officer will sit in as a non-voting member while the Millennium Challenge Corporation representative will sit in as an observer in all board meetings.
The MCA-L II Board of Directors unanimously elected Maleshoane Lekomola-Danziger to serve as the Chairperson of the Board.
Lekomola-Danziger is the Budget Controller at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and holds a Master’s degree in International Economics and Trade.
She has diligently served the Government of Lesotho in the finance portfolio.
Her core expertise is in strategy, planning, policy development, projects execution, governance and financial stewardship.
With her background and wealth of experience, character, skill, networks and achievements in the public sector, Lekomola-Danziger is well suited to lead the Board in playing its oversight role, lead the Board and govern the business.
It is also hugely significant to the Government of Lesotho and MCC that the MCAL II Board has a female Chairperson.
Staff Reporter
Business
Minet comes to the party
MINET Lesotho last Friday donated books, farming equipment, and cosmetics worth M20 000 to Juvenile Training Centre (JTC) inmates.
The JTC is an institution that rehabilitates children who have been convicted of crimes, aged between 11 and 17 years.
Minet Lesotho is an insurance company specialising in risk advisory, risk transfer and structured solutions.
Minet Lesotho’s CEO, Lehlomela Mokhathi, told thepost in an interview yesterday that the donation was part of the company’s commitment to plough back to the community.
The donation was given through Minet Foundation.
“Minet Foundation was established to guarantee our commitment to securing Africa’s future by playing an active role in improving the lives of the people in the communities,” Mokhathi said.
“Our focus on education, health care, and building sustainable communities aimed at making a lasting and measurable impact in our world,” he said.
In alignment with their three pillars, Mokhati said they looked around for all the vulnerable groups they could help and they decided to visit the JTC.
Mokhathi said they bought books so as to assist the children at the JTC to enhance their education.
Mokhathi said one of their major objectives in helping these children was to show love and support.
“Children who (have violated) the law should not be neglected,” he said.
“Giving hope to these children serves as part of their counselling so that they can return to the communities changed,” Mokhati said.
Minet Lesotho has been showing support and making a significant contribution to Basotho in several ways.
Among others, Mokhathi mentioned an assisted Senkatana Cancer Facility with some health packages, such as a washing machine and fleeces.
Mokhathi said this was part of their mandate to contribute towards health.
He said they realised that the facility had some needs and they decided to donate M20 000 to ensure that cancer patients are well treated.
“We realised that cancer is one of the deadly diseases that can attack anyone,” he said.
During Covid-19, Mokhathi said they made a significant contribution to vulnerable communities through food parcels.
Refiloe Mpobole
Business
CBS wins Diamond and Golden Arrow awards
A top information and technology company in Lesotho, Computer Business Solutions (CBS), last week walked away with the Diamond and Golden Arrow awards from PMR Africa.
PMR Africa is a division of CJ Hattingh & Sons, a consultancy and research company based in South Africa, which publishes a business journal in which results of its surveys are published.
PMR Africa brands companies and institutions identified in these surveys as entities with huge potential.
The purpose of these initiatives is to recognise excellence across all industry sectors.
PMR Africa presented awards to four more local companies.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, the PMR Africa Chief Executive Officer, Johan Hattingh, said the purpose of the awards is to improve companies and institutions’ competitiveness locally and internationally.
Hattigh said PMR Africa aims to “create a global and unique marketing tool for companies, departments or institutions, to create a unique tool for sales teams”.
“PMR Africa wants companies to use the PMR Africa awards to acknowledge and thank all personnel and members of staff for their hard work and for contributing to a winning company or institution,” Hattigh said.
“There is a successful team behind each successful and highly rated company or institution,” he said.
Hattingh said beneficiaries can use awards to advertise in PMR Africa.
“A specific audience of your choice can be targeted,” he said.
“Existing clients can be targeted and a new client base can be generated and identified.”
He said the awards generate brand awareness of your company or institution.
Hattingh said there is no better motivation for staff than to acknowledge them through the awards.
The CBS has been receiving awards from PMR Africa since 2014.
From 2014 to 2018, CBS has been receiving a Diamond Arrow while from 2019 to 2023 they have been receiving both Diamond Arrow and a Golden Arrow awards.
CBS’s first award was from the African Achievers Awards in 2009.
The 2009 award was received because CBS was the top Information and Community Technology ICT Small, Medium Macro and Enterprise (SMME) in Africa.
The CBS Corporate Marketing Manager, Molemo Pefole, said he was very excited with these awards because their hard work was being recognised.
Pefole said they appreciate the honour they have received over the years and they are looking forward to the next awards celebration.
Refiloe Mpobole
