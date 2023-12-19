Business
Information structures to mend relations
THE Lesotho Lowlands Water Development and Sanitation Project Phase lll (LLWDSP) has established community-based information structures.
The committees, built up of members of the local government councils, are meant to facilitate the smooth flow of information between the affected communities and the project.
Present at the unveiling meeting on Monday in Butha-Buthe were district administrators, district council secretaries, community council secretaries and principal chiefs.
The formation of these committees is to make sure that the project becomes a great success, serve as the middleman between the LLWDSP and the communities affected by the project.
On the other hand they will help bring solutions to the community’s grievances.
Not only will these committees work on the grievances but they will also help make the project benefit everyone, according to environment social specialist Mosiuoa Mohlouoa.
He said the aim is to keep good relations between the community and the LLWDSP, adding that he believed that if they work closely together things would be easier.
“I want to assure you that the formation of these committees will play its role of making sure the project is completed, putting everyone into consideration,” Mohlouoa said.
The grievance redress committee will help bring solutions to any problems that may occur along the journey of the project, he said.
Mohlouoa said this is to make sure that everyone is able to express their worries within the work place.
“We want to avoid by all means that any grievance must end in the courts of law or worse resulting in the delay to work,” Mohlouoa said.
The committee members will be trained on how to solve problems according to how the LLWDSP usually works towards such cases.
The Project Manager, ’Mamathe Makhaola, said after completing the project every family is expected to have access to clean water.
She said the major aim is that everyone around the selected areas should live within a clean environment hence they are planning to build about 713 improved toilets for institutions in the area.
“The LLWDSP will also build toilets for 317 families that are in need and these committees will help in identifying those families,” Makhaola said.
On completion of this project the community will not only have access to clean water but they will also have a place where the sewage will be kept.
“The very same sewage will be made usable to a community again, in the form of manure and many other things,” she said.
Mpolai Makhetha
Big cheer for Limkokwing job creators
LIMKOKWING University of Creative Technology last Friday celebrated its alumni who have started successful businesses in Lesotho.
The university’s Vice-Chancellor Tefo Macheli said it is important to note that they have been working hard “to produce entrepreneurs and job creators not job seekers”.
Advocate Macheli said the university is proud that over 12 000 of the alumni have actually penetrated the industry, they have created a lot of things.
“We encourage institutions of higher learning to ensure and adapt to this kind of learning that prioritise creation of entrepreneurs,” Macheli said.
“Entrepreneurship as something that anyone can start but only if they have a heart and passion to transform and innovate but most importantly to want to partake in the economy,” he said.
“Psychological and mental strength is another crucial component of a successful entrepreneur because most of our youth give up when things don’t go right.”
The Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP) manager, Lisema Ramaili, said the university offers students “every opportunity to get the best academic qualifications as well as a variety of activities that develop their talents through industry-related projects to enhance their business skills”.
“Our main objective is to provide the industry with employable graduates who will in time show up their leadership skills,” Ramaili said.
“We do this through the internship programmes and for this year it will commence in February 2024 and will run until June. We are making a call to the industry to accommodate our students,” she said.
Speaking at the celebration, the FNB Head of Marketing and Communications, ’Masakoane Hanyane, said “the first step is the hardest but all a person needs is financial discipline and commitment”.
“No one will be willing to invest in your business if you lack one of those,” Hanyane said.
She said many, when they see money coming in, forget to separate their personal life and that of business.
“The best way is to find someone to guide and mentor you,” she said.
A successful alumnus, Nthabiseng Mohanela, who is also the founder of Noma Pads Foundation, said days like this must be celebrated.
Mohanela told thepost that it is during this kind of meetings that people get to collaborate and network with people who can help them grow.
“We also get a chance to talk about a whole lot of things that challenge us in this journey of being an entrepreneur,” she said.
However, Mohanela believes that the country needs exhibition places where they can showcase their talent and creativity so that a lot of people get to know what they have to offer.
Mpolai Makhetha
Alliance marks 30th anniversary in style
THE Alliance Insurance Company celebrated its 30th anniversary with clients at the Maseru Club on Sunday.
There were jumping castles and other fun activities for children while adults enjoyed jazz music.
The Alliance Insurance Company CEO, Robert Angus Yeats, said it was an honour to be celebrating a milestone with friends, family and clients.
“We created Alliance Insurance Company back in 1993 and we never anticipated that we would go this far,” Yeats said.
“Over the years we have been consistent in serving Basotho with our work and today we take an opportunity to celebrate with them,” he said.
He added that their mission as Alliance Insurance Company is focused on building alliances with their customers.
“In that way, we can offer peace of mind by providing accessible, relevant and affordable products,” he said.
Moreover, he said the celebration is a token of appreciation from Alliance Company to show that they really appreciate Basotho and their support.
“Let us engage, mingle, network and have fun as family and friends. We should enjoy ourselves to the fullest lovely Basotho.”
’Marethabile Molikuoa, one of Alliance Insurance Company’s clients, said she has been supporting Alliance since 2018.
“Our journey with Alliance comes far and it has been a walk in the park, serving me with good and warm services,” Molikuoa said.
She wished that Alliance could grow bigger than it has grown and continue giving Basotho great services.
“This past year what I have learned is that Alliance cares for Basotho and all it wants is to serve Basotho with love,” she said.
“Today as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Alliance let us enjoy ourselves and have family time with our families as we seldom do because most of us are quite caught up with work.”
Alliance Insurance has experience in innovating risk and wealth management.
Alliance prioritises sensitivity and provides a comprehensive range of solutions and financial services.
Alice Samuel
Lesotho Post Bank launches new chatbox
THE Lesotho Post Bank saw a need to ease things by joining the mass and going digital.
A new chatbot named Tsotsoma was launched by the bank yesterday.
Tsotsoma is meant to help Basotho access the Post Bank services wherever they are by using their mobile phones.
The Chief Sales Officer at the bank, ’Mathabo Tšehlo, said they realised that their clients were struggling in terms of accessing information.
That is why they came up with a solution, Tsotsoma, to their client’s problems.
“We understand that some of our clients are busy and it is not at all the times that they have time to line up on long queues,” Tšehlo said.
“So with Tsotsoma one would get all the banking information wherever they are,” she said.
She said the newly launched Tsotsoma works much faster and the greatest thing about it is that it replies immediately.
“The Post Bank cares for its clients hence we have introduced a new way of getting information through WhatsApp and for you to access information you need to save the number first,” she said.
Tšehlo further said one would get all the banking forms through Tsotsoma in their WhatsApp.
“I encourage Basotho to use Tsotsoma because it also updates you about the latest happenings taking place in the Lesotho Post Bank.”
“You only give Tsotsoma your scanned documents for it to go through just like at the bank where you give the workers your certified copies.”
The Application Developer Specialist, Lipholo Pheko, said the implementation of Tsotsoma has an end-to-end encryption so Basotho should not worry about the safety of their important information.
“The money that we have used in implementing Tsotsoma amounts to M60 000 to M70 000,” Lipholo said.
“Tsotsoma answers three main things which are convenience, self-service, and it makes life easier,” he said.
He added that Basotho should be aware that they are only able to communicate with Tsotsoma in English.
“The other good thing about Tsotsoma is that it will tell you which automated teller machines are in-service and out of service before going to them.”
The acting Managing Director, Mahase Mahooana, said he encourages Basotho to use the chatbot.
“This is going to help them very much because if they have any questions it will answer them immediately,” Mahooana said.
