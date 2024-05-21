Business
King launches Lesotho Nation Brand
KING Letsie III launched the Lesotho Nation Brand yesterday which he says has identified four main pillars which form the foundation of the national vision for a prosperous and thriving Lesotho.
These pillars are investment, trade, tourism, development of local products, and patriotism.
“They will be the cornerstones upon which we will build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren,” the King said.
“In investment we recognise the vital role that it plays in driving economic growth and creating opportunities for our people,” he said.
“By fostering a conducive environment for investment, we will attract both domestic and foreign capital, fuelling innovation, job creation, and accelerated growth across all sectors of our economy.”
The king said trade, in this increasingly interconnected world, serves as a catalyst for progress and prosperity.
He said through strategic partnerships and trade agreements, we will expand our market reach, promote our unique offerings, and ensure that Lesotho-made goods and services are attractive, competitive and sought after in global markets.
He said Basotho will continue to harness their God-given natural resources to drive economic growth and social transformation, and where appropriate, utilise those natural resources to create industries and businesses that can expand export offerings.
“We have always believed that our country is blessed with an array of breath-taking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a people whose hearts are warm and hospitable,” he said.
The King said all of these qualities and attributes are valuable ingredients for building a prosperous tourism industry.
Under this pillar, he said, Basotho will endeavour to showcase the beauty and diversity of Lesotho with the aim of attracting visitors from far and wide.
He said this will undoubtedly generate growth in Lesotho’s tourism industry and will create much needed economic opportunities for local communities.
“I am very much aware that we take immense pride in the craftsmanship and ingenuity of our people,” he said.
“This pride has to be supported and matched by a strong commitment to champion local products and industries in order to empower Basotho entrepreneurs, promote sustainable livelihoods and preserve our heritage for generations to come.”
Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Sam Matekane said for Lesotho to truly prosper as a serious contender on the world stage, “we need all Basotho to stand united behind Lesotho Nation Brand”.
The Lesotho Nation Brand was spearheaded by the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LDNC), which is mandated to promote trade and industry for Basotho.
Staff Reporter
Business
Powering dreams!
STANDARD Lesotho Bank, Basotho Enterprise Development Corporation (BEDCO), and the Revenue Services Lesotho will provide M1.4 million for this year’s Bacha Entrepreneurship Project.
This was announced by the BEDCO CEO, Lemphane Lesoli, at the 2024 BEP launch in Maseru on Tuesday. The fund will be distributed among five aspiring businesses that will benefit from the project this year.
“This is to indicate significant opportunity for individuals to show innovative ideas and turn their dreams into reality,” Lesoli said.
BEP is a joint venture between Standard Lesotho Bank, Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) and BEDCO. It was introduced in 2014 to bring a positive change and create opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Lesoli said with an investment of M8.8 million, they have supported the dreams and ambitions of over 28 businesses while at the same time providing employment to over 103 young individuals.
The call for proposals was opened to all industries until June 28, 2024.
All the industries countrywide are invited to submit their proposals.
“Whether you are passionate about agriculture, tourism or any other sector, we invite you to submit your innovative ideas,” Lesoli said.
“This is your chance to turn your vision into reality to ensure your creativity and contribute to the economy of this country,” he said.
“Your ideas have the power to shape our future and create positive change within our community. Let’s redouble our efforts to empower our aspiring entrepreneurs.”
Manager of Public Relations at the RSL, Tšepang Mncina, said the proposals will be taken for screening to select those who qualify and those who do not.
Then the panel of adjudicators will assign those proposals to shortlist 50 people.
The 50 people will have to draw their proposal because some people know nothing about their ideas and who their markets will be.
After that they will be trained so that they can be good at writing effective business proposals.
The proposals will be back to the adjudicators to adjust the top 15 that will go through pitching and psychologic tests to see if they are real entrepreneurs.
The top five will be selected and awarded a sum of M1.4 million.
Relebohile Tšepe
Business
The road to recovery
THE Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development, Thabo Moleko, says cohesion among key stakeholders is critical to the revival of the textile sector.
Moleko was speaking at two consultative meetings held this week as part of the Expanding Enterprises Participation in Textile and Clothing Global Value Chain project.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), the technical partners in the project, coordinated meetings.
The consultations are a critical step towards addressing the concerns and priorities of employers and workers in Lesotho’s textile industry.
Held on Tuesday, the first meeting brought together employers in the sector.
Trade unions met on Wednesday. A joint meeting of businesses and unions will be held today. The textile project is a subcomponent of the Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion (CAFI), a government and World Bank-funded project that seeks to build a vibrant and sustainable private sector that delivers shared economic growth.
Moleko told both meetings that the consultations are critical to the successful implementation of the Enterprises Participation in Textile and Clothing Global Value Chain project which seeks to revive the textile industry.
He said Lesotho’s textile sector is currently in the doldrums as it struggles to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, wars across the globe, supply chain problems, economic challenges, declining consumer confidence and rising inflation.
In addition, Lesotho faces stiff competition from countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Madagascar which have vibrant textile sectors.
Moleko said the growing power of global apparel-producing giants like China, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam has made the prospects of Lesotho’s textile industry bleaker.
He said the project is meant to reposition the sector so it can compete in the global market. The dialogue, he said, creates the platform for Lesotho to “take advantage of new opportunities emerging from the reorganization of GVCs (Global Value Chains).”
The ultimate goal, he noted, is to expand business opportunities to “reach out to new markets, improve enterprise-level productivity and employment conditions”.
His sentiments were echoed by the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Palesa Matobako, who spoke at the same meetings.
Matobako said the meetings were meant to ensure that the project achieves its objectives of enhancing productivity, improving employment conditions and enhancing the sector’s overall competitiveness.
“The ultimate goal of this initiative (the project) is to expand enterprise participation in the global textile and clothing value chains,” Matobako.
The project will focus on workplace collaboration, total quality management, resource efficiency and cleaner production, occupational safety and health and better workforce management.
Staff Reporter
Business
Jobs galore for Lesotho
94 000 jobs.
That is what the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA-Lesotho) will create in the next 10 years, according to Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The MCA-Lesotho was created by the Lesotho parliament last year after the United States’ Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) found Lesotho eligible to receive development funds.
The MCC gives development grants to poor countries that respects democratic principles and human rights.
The MCC has unlocked a staggering US$322 million (over M5 billion) to the government of Lesotho after the country enacted three laws the protect people’s basic rights this week.
Matekane advised youths to visit MCA-Lesotho offices to understand how best they can benefit from the fund and the projects that will be financed.
The MCC’s investments are aimed at increasing the availability of water for household and industrial use, enhance watershed management and conservation methods, rehabilitate health infrastructure and strengthen health systems, and remove barriers to private investment.
The MCA-Lesotho’s Health and Horticulture Compact seeks to assist the country in unlocking equitable and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the private sector by addressing key constraints to growth.
Matekane said the job creation potential of the horticulture project alone is estimated at 4 000 jobs.
This excludes indirect jobs that will be created through packaging supplies, logistics, cold chain activities as well as the processing of the output.
“Let us all be ready and ensure we spend all the funding that is available,” Matekane said.
He said the money is going to be invested in agriculture, trade and industry, value chains, infrastructure development, tourism and creative sectors.
“The Compact has come at a critical time when the country is in dire need of financial injections to revive the economy,” he said.
“This second Compact forms the core of Lesotho’s private sector-led economic growth, recovery and job creation agenda.”
He said the MCA staff should work diligently, to implement this Compact.
“There are several Basotho businesses out there that are eager to seize the opportunities that the Compact brings,” Matekane said.
“Serve them with integrity, accountability and dedication.”
Matekane said the government has established the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Compact which is under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara.
The sub-committee is mandated to ensure that the government provides overall oversight, strategic direction and support for successful implementation of the Compact.
He said he expects the MCA-Lesotho to ensure the full implementation of the project within the next five years.
“Our economy needs this capital injection to boost productivity and job creation,” Matekane said.
Matekane said the government had to enact three pieces of legislation which were necessary to support the investments that the MCC is making.
The enacted laws are the Labour Code Amendment Bill, the Administration of Estates and Inheritance Bill and the Occupational Safety and Health Bill.
Majara Molupe
Matlama, Lioli meet in title decider
Members FC dream big
Makae hopes for Olympic invitation
Blow for former DCEO boss
Lawyer wins praises for defending legal profession
Judge grills prisons boss
Inmates brutally tortured, says prison boss
King launches Lesotho Nation Brand
Powering dreams!
Feel Makhalanyane’s pain
Special rascals
The gangs of men in blankets
The great debate on the Ninth Amendment
Stirring a hornets’ nest
Africa is Not a Country: Conclusion
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Coalition politics are bad for development
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
Bringing the spark back to schools
The ABC blew its chance
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Insight1 month ago
Reading, writing and the art of reflection
-
Business2 months ago
Bank spearheads career expo
-
Comment1 month ago
Time to act to avert hunger
-
Insight1 month ago
An open letter to President Hichilema
-
News1 month ago
Labour unions in nasty fight
-
News2 months ago
Machesetsa faces ouster
-
Comment1 month ago
ABC must allow free, fair contest
-
News2 months ago
Army boss sued for assault