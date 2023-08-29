LEC lights the way

THE Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) continues to make significant contributions towards job creation in the country through projects.

The LEC Head of Corporate Services, Moipone Mashale, told thepost this week that the LEC has embarked on several initiatives to create significant jobs.

She said the company has not only provided jobs, but it has also extended into several projects to create more jobs.

She said the major objective is to fight the high unemployment rate in the country, which is a great challenge.

One of the key arms the LEC has created to generate jobs is the Call Centre Operation project, according to Mashale.

She said the aim of the project is to create platforms for their clients to raise their concerns, complaints and faults, as well as to raise awareness about the company.

“This project was initiated so that the company can be aware of the customers’ needs,’’ she said.

Through this project, Mashale said the company is seeking to reach a wider spectrum of customers.

She said the call centre operation project enables their customers to use different media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

“Our customers don’t necessarily need to have calling airtime to reach us. They can also send a WhatsApp message,” she said.

Mashale said the company is further seeking to enhance its service delivery through the call centre operation project.

Through this project, she said, jobs have been created in several ways.

She said the company decided to launch the project this year as a permanent project, which further created additional jobs.

“The company has recruited an additional 20 employees who are on contract terms,’’ she said.

Mashale said the company further launched a project that aimed to upgrade the metre numbers of their customers.

She said the project started last year and is intended to take a year.

On this initiative, she said about 15 additional employees were absorbed on a temporary basis.

She said they are about to add another 10 employees who will work in the districts as they extend their offices.

Mashale said they had also set up a new project that deals with the reconciliation of the company’s account.

She said the project was initiated last year.

She said the major aim of the project is to help the company collect its debts.

She said this project also raises awareness among companies, institutions, and sectors owing LEC about their debts.

She said they have so far employed about 15 employees.

Refiloe Mpobole