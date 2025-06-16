Lesotho Post Bank opens new branch in Mokhotlong

MASERU – THE Lesotho Post Bank opened a new branch in Khalahali, Mokhotlong town, last week.

Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who officiated at the opening ceremony, commended the bank for bringing services closer to the people of Khalahali.

Matekane said the bank is for Basotho and therefore they should utilise it, as its work is to change people’s lives and improve businesses.

“The bank came at the right time at a place where there are farmers who need banking services to run their businesses,” Matekane said.

“I hope that the bank will serve the Basotho nation with justice, respect, and love despite their age differences, as this will help in (providing) excellent services especially to farmers,” he said.

He urged farmers to use the opportunity to seek financial guidance on how to manage their finances.

Matekane said the government is dedicated to supporting people living with disabilities as he donated four wheelchairs, a gesture that was warmly welcomed by the community.

“This donation is a symbol of our commitment to inclusivity and dignity for all citizens,” he said.

“We want to ensure that people living with disabilities are not left behind in our journey towards a just and equitable society.”

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting that the wheelchairs would greatly improve their quality of life and ease of movement.

Mokhachane Mopeli, the Lesotho Post Bank managing director, emphasised the importance of financial inclusion in fostering national development and empowering rural populations.

Mopeli said Lesotho Post Bank’s expansion into Mokhotlong is part of a broader strategy to promote financial literacy, support local entrepreneurship, and encourage a culture of saving among Basotho.

“The new branch is expected to make banking more convenient for individuals, small businesses, farmers, and pensioners who previously had to travel long distances to access financial services,” Mopeli said.

“The opening of this branch is a clear demonstration of our commitment to bridging the financial divide between urban and rural areas,” he said.

“It is our belief that every Mosotho should have access to modern banking services, regardless of where they live.”

On behalf of the public ’Masebabatso Kalake thanked the bank for bringing services closer to them.

Kalake said they have been waiting for this moment and this will help them seek financial guidance as the services are now closer to them.

“Our services are improving and this will help specifically the farmers in Mokhotlong,” Kalake said.

“The elderly used to travel long distances to withdraw their money that results in them being robbed but we hope this will now change.”

Khahliso ’Molaoa