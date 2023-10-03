Business
Living up to the dream
WHEN the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) first opened its doors in 2007, the idea was that it would produce graduates who would quickly fit in with the needs of the industry.
Sixteen years after its grand opening, the LUCT has lived up to its mandate, according to Lisema Ramaili, the manager of Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Platform.
The programme seeks to empower graduates to create jobs for themselves.
Ramaili said the university has taken the lead in developing the private sector in Lesotho.
Ramaili was speaking during the introduction of the upcoming event, the Tourism Masutsa Conference and Awards, to be hosted by the university in conjunction with Sun Sound Tourism Consultancy, the Lesotho Council for Tourism, Maluti Adventures, and the Department of Tourism.
“This is because it has a major responsibility of cultivating graduates who can smoothly transfer from class to the workplace,” Ramaili, said.
Ramaili said from the beginning, the university’s focus on creativity and innovation has pushed students out of their comfort zones, fostering a global experience with different innovative learning concepts.
She said the university is playing a pivotal role in the tourism industry.
Ramaili said Lesotho, like many nations, has faced its share of challenges, including an economic recession.
“We are at a crossroads where the revival of our tourism sector can serve as a catalyst for economic rejuvenation,” she said.
“However, this revival requires a highly skilled workforce and innovative entrepreneurs.”
Ramaili said one of Limkokwing University’s primary contributions to Lesotho’s tourism industry is human capital development.
Ramaili said they are committed to fostering skills transfer through teaching and learning methods that encourage out-of-the-box thinking.
“Our goal is to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to not only find employment but mostly to become successful entrepreneurs in their own right,” Ramaili said.
In a country where youth unemployment is a pressing issue, she said this was the university’s way of responding to the nation’s needs.
Ramaili said education was only one part of the equation.
“To truly add value to the tourism industry, we must embrace technology, innovation, and creativity.”
Ramaili said they understand the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements.
“We are therefore dedicated to providing our students with the tools and knowledge they need to explore new technologies,” Ramaili said.
Ramaili said they provide the students with skills to integrate them into the tourism sector and drive innovation forward.
Ramaili said they also seek to emphasise the power of partnerships and collaborations.
She said smart partnerships with industry players can lead to the development of innovative solutions and the creation of a thriving ecosystem.
“Our role extends beyond the classroom,” Ramaili said.
She said they also want to actively facilitate connections between their students and industry leaders, fostering a culture of collaboration that benefits all parties.
Ramaili said they also recognise that incubation programmes are essential to nurturing entrepreneurship in the tourism sector.
Through their programmes, she said, they are not only teaching their students how to start and manage their own businesses but also provided them with the support they need to transform their ideas into reality.
“We are committed to helping them overcome challenges and access financial and other support necessary to kick-start their ventures,” Ramaili said.
Ramaili said the university stands shoulder to shoulder with Lesotho in its journey towards the revitalisation of the tourism sector.
Ramaili said they believe in the power of education, technology, innovation, and collaboration to drive economic growth, empower the youth, and ensure the prosperity of our beautiful nation.
“Together, we can overcome the challenges posed by the current economic recession and build a brighter future for Lesotho’s tourism industry,” she said
Refiloe Mpobole
New tax boss rolls sleeves
NEW Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL) Commissioner General Advocate ’Mathabo Mokoko says she wants to create a conducive environment for the team to function smoothly.
“I am determined to build a good team,” Mokoko said.
Mokoko said she will be working on building the processes and systems, saying “this is the one stop-shop that feeds on one another”.
“This will enable me to see every activity in the organisation,” she said.
Mokoko, who was previously the RSL commissioner of customs, was appointed on a three-year renewable contract.
Her term began last Friday.
Mokoko said she wants to see the revenue authority promoting efficiency and transparency.
Mokoko said she will seek to build a good and sustainable relationship with stakeholders “because this is not about the organisations, but about the people”.
Speaking at the same press conference, Finance Minister Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, said Advocate Mokoko comes at a very critical period, looking at our global economic outlook.
Dr Matlanyane said we have recently experienced destructive weather conditions that have negatively impacted our infrastructure.
“We have bridges to repair, roads to rebuild, potholes to fill, healthcare to upgrade, and new infrastructure projects to undertake,” Matlanyane said.
Matlanyane said in order to meet all these demands, Lesotho needs to mobilise revenue.
The finance minister said the RSL is mandated to make all these demands possible through the collection of much-needed revenue.
Matlanayane said the RSL is expected to take all necessary measures to ensure that all revenue due to the government of Lesotho is fully collected.
“I therefore call upon you, Mokoko, and your team to ensure that you take decisive measures to collect from all eligible taxpayers without fear or favour,” Matlanyane said.
Matlanyane further implored Mokoko and the team to embark on strategies that will enable them to broaden the tax net.
She said this is to avoid situations in which only a few are burdened with paying taxes while the majority walk free.
“We should demonstrate to our nation and the world at large that we are capable of taking care of ourselves,” she said.
“For our country to develop and respond positively to the many challenges it faces, RSL plays a vital role.”
“I appeal to our development partners to support its initiatives that are geared towards maximising the collection of revenue,” Matlanyane said.
Matlanyane pleaded with the RSL board, management, and staff to back the new commissioner general.
She appealed to taxpayers to offer their support by voluntarily complying with their tax obligations.
Mokoko, who is an admitted Advocate of the High Court and Court of Appeal of Lesotho, graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the National University of Lesotho (NUL) in 2004.
She also has a Masters of Taxation from the University of Pretoria which she obtained in 2011.
She worked as a practising advocate at a private law firm from 2004 to 2006 and taught taxation as a part-time lecturer at the NUL in 2006.
She has also served in a number of roles at the RSL from 2006 to 2014, first as the Legal Officer, Legal Officer Law Interpretation and as a Senior Manager – Policy Procedures and Law Interpretation.
She worked at the United Nations headquarters in New York as the Inter-Regional Adviser on International Tax Matters in 2015.
She also served as the Head Legal and Board Secretary at the Water and Sewerage Company in Lesotho from 2017 to 2018.
She worked for Vodacom Lesotho as the Manager Legal Affairs and later as the Company Secretary in 2018.
She joined the Revenue Services Lesotho in 2019 as the Commissioner Operations Support and then moved to the Client Services Division in July 2021 as the Commissioner of Client Services (Commissioner of Customs) until last Friday.
Refiloe Mpobole
Lesotho Post Bank donates to orphanage
THE Lesotho Post Bank donated M30 000 to Freedom Charity Knockout, which in turn bought groceries and clothes for the children resident at Khatibe Orphanage in Butha-Buthe.
Freedom Charity Knockout is an organisation that helps less privileged children across the country.
The charity organisation started giving to the less privileged children in Maseru since last year.
The Lesotho Post Bank Chief Sales Officer, ’Mathabo Tšehlo, said the initiative was part of their 2023 financial year plan.
“We were so thrilled when the Freedom Charity Knockout approached the bank to help them with some necessities,” Tšehlo said, adding that they knew “that we had planned to give back to the community”.
“We saw this as an opportunity to start,” she said.
She added that some children are suffering as they do not have enough for their daily needs.
Tšehlo said they are giving back to the community and they are doing so by donating groceries and clothes to Khatibe Orphanage.
“The bank is aware that most families are poverty stricken as there are no jobs and they do not have food.”
“Many children have reached puberty stage and they have no pads to use during their periods,” she said.
“We saw a need to give these children some sanitary pads to use so that they will be able to do their everyday duties without feeling unease.”
Tšehlo said the bank is “happy that we were able to put a smile on the faces of the less privileged children”.
She said the donation came at the right time for the children in this hard-to-reach area, keeping in mind that for people in Khatibe to reach town is sometimes an unbearable journey.
The road, she said, is in a bad state and one takes nearly the whole day going to town to buy basic things like groceries, including sanitary pads for girls and young women.
It takes four hours from the tarred road to Khatibe, using the gravel road that meanders between mountains and crossing several small bridges to cross gullies on the mountain slopes.
She said it is good that the Lesotho Post Bank is wholly owned by Basotho hence “it feels what Basotho are feeling anywhere in the country”.
The founder of Freedom Charity Knockout, Tumelo Seliane, said their main purpose is to make a difference in people’s lives as much as they can.
“We are more concerned with these children that are still growing up and we want them to have a better life since they are our future leaders,” Seliane said.
“We are grateful to Lesotho Post Bank for helping in growing our vision of helping vulnerable people.”
“I do not know what to say or to thank you for showing us the love you have for us,” Lerama said.
“Although our parents are no more, God has sent you as our angels to help us,” she said.
“We are grateful for your generousity.”
Alice Samuel
Business
Why invest for the future
AN investment plan forms a critical pillar of a financial plan, says Tokiso Nthebe, a local author and financial services adviser.
Nthebe, the founder of TKO Financial Wellness and Advisory, says when people invest, they can use their money to buy assets that will increase in value over the long term.
He says these assets can help them build wealth.
“When you invest, your money starts to work for you by providing returns that will beat inflation,’’ Nthebe says.
Nthebe says there is a huge difference between saving and investing.
He says investing requires that you take some level of risk in exchange for an expected return or growth.
Nthebe says Basotho should consider many factors before they decide to start investing.
“It is important to have a clear strategy that guides your investment decisions and to work with qualified professionals,” he says.
Nthebe says one should consider their growth mind-set, investment goals, and their risk tolerance.
In addition, one should consider what kind of growth or return they expect.
He says one should find out whether the institution they invest in is licensed or regulated and how long one should invest.
Nthebe says one should further consider what risks are associated with the investment option and whether there are any associated costs.
He says it is also important to remember that investments take time.
“There are no short cuts to building wealth. Do not fall prey to get-rich-quick schemes,” he says.
Moreover, Nthebe says the investment landscape comprises commercial banks, asset management companies, and insurance companies.
He says each provides different financial products and services.
Nthebe says the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) also offers investment solutions such as treasury bills and treasury bonds that Basotho can consider.
Depending on your investment goals, he says financial service providers have a wide range of investment solutions to choose from that cater for short, medium, and long-term goals.
“I encourage Basotho to do thorough research and seek professional advice before making financial decisions,” he says.
Vince Shorb, the United States National Financial Educators Council CEO, writes that “many of the financial problems people face today started when they were young and making their first financial decisions”.
Shorb further says taking on too much debt, not investing early, and failing to plan can take one decades to recover from such.
However, it takes financial literacy to make good decisions, he says.
Financial literacy has been perceived as a tool that gives you the opportunity to be confident and empowered to live the quality of life you have worked hard for.
Shorb says one of the wisest decisions one can make to prepare for the future is to invest.
Investment has been defined as the commitment of funds with a view to minimising risk and safeguarding capital while earning a return.
Refiloe Mpobole
