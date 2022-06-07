Business
LNIG donates food to SOS Village
MASERU – THE Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) Hollard donated food parcels to the SOS Children’s Village yesterday worth more than M20 000. The LNIG Hollard CEO, Mpho Vumbukani, said they decided to donate to the children’s village so that they do not study on empty stomachs.
He said the SOS has a good history of raising children.
“We have a history with the SOS. We want to make a difference in communities that we work with,” Vumbukani said.
Because of Covid-19 that wreaked havoc globally, the company thought of the SOS that it was not spared from the devastating impact of the pandemic. Vumbukani said they thought that the children at the village should be assisted with food parcels like those who still stay with their actual families.
The food parcels include maize-meal, milk, cooking oil, sugar and gas amongst others. Vumbukani said education is a tool that could help the children to shape their lives and mold their future.
As an institution known for dealing with finances, Vumbukani said they felt a need to help children make the right choices about their future. He said there is a clear way on how children are raised.
“We know there is accountability within the SOS,” Vumbukani said.
Staff Reporter
Business
Varsity plants seeds of entrepreneurship
MASERU – WANT to start a business? Then just go ahead and do it.
That is the simple advice from the Senior Academic Manager at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology ’Mateboho Moorosi. Moorosi was speaking at the Limkokwing University’s Entrepreneurship Day last week.
“People should make use of their phones since now people focus more on their phones,” Moorosi said, adding such devices can be used for advertising.
One does not need a million maloti to start a business, she said.
She said the university students must grab opportunities to start businesses rather than walk the streets of Maseru looking for jobs.
“Instead they should open their own businesses and employ others to help in the growth of the country’s economy,” Moorosi said.
He said the university also shapes them to create connections with industries. The Basotho Enterprise Development Corporation (Bedco)’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Access to Finance Expert, ’Mahalieo Nyanguru, said they have created opportunities for young people to start their own businesses as a way of improving or bettering their lives.
Nyanguru said they also do this as a way of alleviating poverty as well as a way of decreasing the unemployment rate in Lesotho. Nyanguru said they are happy that the Limkokwing University had invited them to the day.
She said as Bedco they incubate small businesses so that they can grow bigger and also support them to have access to the market and finance.
“If one wants to start a business then our door is widely open to offer training and also for consultation,” Nyanguru said.
She said Limkokwing University “does a good job to train its students on ways to start businesses”.
’Mateboho Makara, who is the client services representative from the First National Bank (FNB), said their doors are always open to assist people with loans to start businesses. Makara said if one wants a loan they should have a vision of their business so that they cannot misuse the loan and then struggle to pay it back.
She also said they have ATM facilities that minimises charges for small businesses, since they noticed that people want to start their businesses for a living. She said the bank has donated a million maloti to help small businesses that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Phomotso Sematlane, the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC)’s Investment Promotion Officer, said the LNDC is the main parastatal of the government charged with the implementation of the country’s industrial development policies.
Sematlane said Limkokwing University “does exactly what the country does, in the growth of the economy”.
“You are training them to open their own businesses and help them create job opportunities,” Sematlane said.
She said it’s high time students start having a vision of their businesses because they are there to assist them.
Rapitso Thabeng from the Ministry of Education said the ministry’s role is to see everyone who graduated from the Limkokwing University opening their own businesses to end poverty.
Advocate Tefo Macheli, the vice-chancellor at Limkokwing University, said the entrepreneurship day is a big day for the university.
“The Lesotho government used to spend a lot of money to take students abroad therefore the LUCT has to fill the gap to open the school for them,” Macheli said.
The registrar, Moroka Hoohlo, said as a university they believe that what they are doing is to shape students to open their own businesses once they complete their studies. He said the university trains them to have self-esteem to start their own businesses.
“They should not worry about the high rate of unemployment,” Hoohlo said.
Sebabatso Mothabeng
Business
Boost for ‘made in Lesotho’ goods
ROMA – MADE-in-Lesotho Cooperative (MILCO) has been given the green light to operate as a chain store that sells goods and services in Lesotho.
This follows engagements with the Ministry of Small Businesses, Cooperatives and Marketing.
It is worth mentioning that MILCO is intended to sell products only made in Lesotho.
MILCO, which only sells products made in Lesotho, is incubated under the National University of Lesotho (NUL) Research and Innovation Hub.
Many say the move has come at an appropriate time when Basotho-owned products are being overshadowed by imports, thereby making “Made-in-Lesotho” seem inferior.
Most of the products made in Lesotho are struggling to compete on the local market due to fierce competition from imports, lack of marketing strategies and Basotho not being acquainted with local products.
Market watchers said MILCO could be a stepping stone to re-igniting pride in local products among Basotho.
Makuena Lesia, co-founder and CEO of MILCO, bemoaned the lack of appreciation for local products among Basotho.
She said despite “great initiatives” by entrepreneurs in Lesotho to produce quality products, imports continue to enjoy preference on the domestic market.
“The premise for the formation of MILCO is to acknowledge and treasure products that are made in Lesotho,” she said.
“There are abundant products made in Lesotho but they are almost completely overwhelmed by sister products from other countries when it comes to consumption.”
Many Basotho advertise their locally made goods on social media, while the NUL Research and Innovation Hub regularly posts new innovations by current and former NUL students and staff.
“You can just imagine the huge number of products out there from Lesotho that are crying out for a market,” said Lesia, adding that they decided to form MILCO to get all “Made in Lesotho” products under one roof.
She said MILCO is on the verge of opening an outlet at one of the busiest trading centres in the capital, Maseru.
“MILCO is a four-in-one store. Firstly, it is going to be a physical store. It will also be an online store, a wholesaler and a marketing store,” she said.
“Our first pop up store is being established at Sefika Complex and it’s about to open soon. We are also hoping to open branches in all other nine districts around the country in the near future,” she said.
MILCO has begun the process of gathering “Made in Lesotho” products from different business setups across the country.
“We are getting scores of incredible products that we never thought existed in the country,” she said.
“People will be shocked that there are several alternative products made in Lesotho for common imported goods that people buy as part of their groceries. There is quite a wide range of these products produced in Lesotho,” said Lesia.
She said it is better to import some raw materials that are unavailable in the country to produce goods in Lesotho.
“For instance, there is no cotton production in the country but there are many clothing items that are being produced in Lesotho using cotton fabric. For as long as the finished product is made in Lesotho, then that is what MILCO is looking for,” she said.
Besides electronics, Basotho entrepreneurs have proven their mettle in producing various products that are up to international standards. Their biggest challenge has been poor packaging that diminishes the appetite of consumers when the goods compete with imported ones on shop shelves.
“In almost all categories of products you can think of, except gadgets like laptops and cell phones, Basotho have come in large numbers to register their products to be offered for sale,” said Lesia.
There are products like stationery, food and washing detergents to mention a few, she said.
For regulatory purposes, all food products and detergents are taken to the NUL Faculty of Science and Technology where they are tested for approval.
Suitable branding and packaging are what most made in Lesotho products are not good at.
The NUL Research and Innovation Hub is tasked with ensuring that the products are in mint condition for them to be traded by MILCO.
Products that are substandard are not rejected. Instead, the producers are given guidance by the university on how to improve their work to meet required standards.
She said Basotho producers seem enthralled by the MILCO initiative.
However, the door is still closed for Basotho who are producing products outside the borders of Lesotho.
“We have had calls from Basotho who are living outside Lesotho and are making products there. Unfortunately their products at the moment are not going to be considered as they are not made in Lesotho,” said Lesia. “We are for now strictly concerned with products which are produced within the country.”
Since MILCO is a cooperative, every Mosotho who wishes to join is allowed to own shares by paying a monthly share capital of M100.
“Any Mosotho who is above the age of 15 can begin to buy MILCO shares and pay a minimum monthly share capital of M100 and they should have bank accounts through which their contributions would be made. Small children can join MILCO through their parents for as long as the parents have Lesotho identity documents,” she said
The law that governs cooperatives in Lesotho only allows citizens to own shares so non-Basotho are not allowed to buy shares in MILCO.
To encourage online activity, MILCO has launched a website where people can register in order to be able to buy straight from the internet. MILCO will also be reachable via different social media platforms, while people can make physical consultations at the NUL.
“A lot has been done to make sure that people can buy MILCO products at their own convenience and anytime. Our website is up and running and anybody can begin to register to be able to buy online,” she said.
She said they are still working “on a few logistics arrangements” on distribution.
The vision is to ensure MILCO goes international, said Lesia.
“What is significant about MILCO is that we aim to be a force to reckon with in Africa by making sure that Made in Lesotho products make a mark on the continental market,” she said.
MILCO wants to penetrate international markets and eventually operate in other countries, she said, adding that they “want to make sure that these products are of utmost quality so that we can establish a good reputation”.
MILCO, she said, is going to cause a stir among Basotho “in a manner that is going to change how they perceive local productions”.
“The landscape of Lesotho’s productivity is going to change for the better and this would in turn harness appropriate distribution of wealth in the country and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor,” she said.
“Knowing that there is a market for their products, Basotho within the country are now going to be motivated to work harder and not limit their production for subsistence,” she added.
Lesia urged Basotho to support MILCO once it starts operations.
“Local producers should not hesitate to bring their products for consideration. We are accepting all products made in Lesotho and Basotho entrepreneurs should not be reluctant to offer their goods or services to the cooperative,” she said.
Calvin Motekase
Business
Econet sets up new tower in Thabana-Morena
MASERU – THE community of Thabana-Morena Ha-Bofihla in Mafeteng district finally got a base station last Friday that will allow the villagers to get better mobile connection, thanks to Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL).
ETL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Puleng Masoabi said the new tower will help the people of Thabana-Morena. She urged the people to take good care of it.
“You should love this tower and be proud of it,” Masoabi said at the launch, further appealing to the villagers to ensure that it is protected at all times.
For those who would vandalise the tower, Masoabi said they will face the wrath of the law. Vandalism would also discourage foreign investment, she said. She appealed to the villagers to treat the tower as their property because they had extended their services to them.
The Minister of Development Planning, Selibe Mochoboroane, who is also the Thabana-Morena MP, said the tower will do away with all the struggles that the community faced such as a weak signal.
Mochoboroane said the tower will also make it easier for Basotho students because they will be able to access the internet. He said this is the third tower in his Thabana-Morena constituency. It is his hope that this will speed up the teaching process in schools.
Mochoboroane said Wi-Fi should be installed in all parts of the country to enhance education through the internet because the world has moved digital. He said the Econet tower will complement the Vodacom Lesotho internet which was now stretched.
Lehlohonolo Mokele, one of the villagers, was very happy about the launch of this tower as he believes it is going to help them a lot. The Minister of Communications, Tšoinyane Rapapa, urged the villagers to take care of the tower.
He said the Econet data bundles are quite cheap and will therefore save money. He further said there are about 200 to 300 Econet towers in Lesotho.
Speaking on behalf of the chieftaincy, ’Mathato Lekoatsa, expressed her gratitude for this generous gift and promised that they will take care of the tower. She said she was happy for the villagers of Thabana-Morena as this will help them gain easy access to the network and internet.
Econet is set to launch another tower in the nearest future in Malumeng in the same district.
Mpana Mofao & Lemohang Tšehla
