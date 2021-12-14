Prices of basics shoot up

MASERU – IT is a steep rise in the prices of basic commodities that has left most shoppers hopping mad.

Individuals who spoke to thepost this week said they noticed a sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities around October this year.

’Malebohang Chapi sells fat cakes and Russian sausages on the streets of Maseru for a living. She says the impact of the price increases has been a notable one.



“I am always in disbelief when I see the price of oil,” Chapi says. “Not long ago two litres of (cooking) oil was not even M50 now all you get after buying it with a M100 bill is only enough for transport back home.”

“It sky-rocketed too quickly, that has been really bad for business. We are only coming to work because the children need to eat.”

For Chapi the struggle extends home where she has to feed her family of five.



“During month-end one has a tough choice to make when trying to buy the basics. You can’t buy washing soap, mealie-meal, sugar and bathing soap together,” she said.

“You have to pick one or two, otherwise there will not be anything to save for school fees.”



She added that gas and clothes were just as expensive.

“Last year I did not buy my children any clothes for Christmas and with the way things are going, I already see that they may not get them this year as well,” she said.



“The little I contributed towards my stokvel will buy school uniforms and pay for the first quarter.”

In October, Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) Governor, Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, said Lesotho’s annual inflation rate had jumped to 6.2 percent, up from the previous month’s rate of 5.4 percent.

She attributed the rise to higher cost of food, electricity, gas and other fuels as well as transport and its subcomponents.

The sharp increase in the prices of basic commodities has also hit students extremely hard.



Groceries worth M800 barely translate into three full plastic bags at a supermarket.

“Just in September a 5kg braai pack (of chicken) was about M130 but now on sells for over M160. Even though we try to buy during sales, these sales do not really assist us that much,” said Thuto Mahloane, a first year student at the Centre for Accounting Studies (CAS).



A 5kg of sunlight washing soap in November last year was selling for M92 and now it sells for at more than M106, recording an increase of at least M13, which is 15.22 percent increase.

Cooking oil was selling for M40 but is now selling for over M70, a 75% percent jump.



A 12.5 kg bag of sugar was selling for M184 and now retails for at least M200, which translates to 8.7 percent rise.

A 12.5kg of white star maize meal was retailing for at least M103 last year and now sells for at least M106, a 3.2 percent increase.

A 12.5kg bag of Letlotlo wheat flour was selling for at least M108 but it now retails for M114, a 5.6 percent rise.



When the above five items would have cost you roughly M530, this year you will need M600 to buy similar products.

’Marapelang Mokhothu, a manager at Mpeoa Supermarket, said they had seen a massive jump in the prices of basics since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.



“We are perplexed by these price increases and when we ask, the wholesalers blame Covid-19 coupled with the high petroleum prices and the recent looting fiasco in South Africa which they say worsened things,” Mokhothu said.



Mokhothu said they have deliberately kept prices low for fear they might lose some customers. She said this had significantly cut their profit margins.

The country director of Sefalana Wholesale, Devin Serfontein, said the price increases were due to the high price of oil on the international markets.

He said during the lockdown other countries such as China could not export oil to other countries which resulted in such countries running low of oil on their shelves.



Hence, after lockdown restrictions were loosened, such countries ordered more oil from the supplier.

“Most of the food prices got increased from the suppliers’ side due to the increase of the inputs,” Serfontein.



Serfontein said the price of oil shot up within a very short space of time which resulted in the costs of importing goods into Lesotho going up.

The depreciation of the Rand to the US dollar had also made it expensive to buy goods such as oil.



He said since most of Lesotho’s products on the shelves are imported from South Africa the cost of transportation has really gone which then influences the prices of food on supermarket shelves.

He said companies like Maluti Mountain Brewery which were not allowed to sell their products during the lockdown, have lost so much on stock damage hence to recover the damage they have to impose a certain increment on their products.



He said it could take a long time for the food prices to get back to normal since the Covid pandemic has not gone away.

Serfontein said the wholesaler is buying more stock together with other shops so as to put pressure on the supplier to reduce the price to allow them to sell at reasonable prices.



He said they also have specials on basic foodstuffs so that even the least income earner can afford the basic food parcels.

He said he is also working with the supermarkets so that they can buy the stock combined with other shops so as to maximize their stock quantity and minimise the prices.

He said this is to allow the retailers to sell at low prices to customers.

Lemohang Rakotsoane & Refiloe Mpobole