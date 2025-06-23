Save Hxpe reflects a mission

MASERU – EMERGING from the heart of Lesotho’s creative underground is Save Hxpe, a genre-bending recording artist, songwriter and a visionary.

His raw openness and lyrical depth are redefining African youth expression.

Tšepo Motolo, known as Save Hxpe in music circles, uses music as a lifeline not just for himself, but for an entire generation battling mental health struggles in silence.

At just 22 years old, the 22- year-old artist has already become a voice for the voiceless.

His music, which blends hip hop, alternative rap, punk rap, and emo rap, dives deep into themes of depression, anxiety, trauma, identity and healing often confronting the very mental battles many young Africans are taught to hide.

“Being called Save Hxpe is not just a stage alias, it is a mission,” Motolo said.

“I wanted a name that reflects the essence of what I am trying to do,” he said.

He said his music is about saving his hope, not just his but everyone who ever feels like giving up.

Save Hxpe ventured into the music industry way back in 2019, driven by a need to express overwhelming emotions he could not speak out loud.

With limited resources and raw determination, he self-recorded tracks that quickly resonated with peers not for their polish but for their authenticity and honesty.

His breakout project, the “EXODUS” EP (2022), marked a turning point.

It was not just an album, it was a personal journey through emotional exile and survival.

Since then, he has released a number of singles and collaborations, earning him a steadily growing following in Lesotho and neighbouring countries.

Save Hxpe’s art stands out not just because of its genre-bending edge but because of its emotional transparency.

Songs tackle everything from suicidal ideation and loneliness to spiritual searching and the quest for identity in a post-colonial, digitally fractured Africa.

Behind the music is a deeper calling.

Save Hxpe is also the founder of a youth mental health platform by the same name aimed at providing a safe digital space for young Africans to seek help, find community and heal through storytelling and shared experience.

“I make music to cope but I also build spaces for others to feel safe because I know what it is like to suffer in silence,” he said.

Whether on stage, in a studio or through online platforms, Save Hxpe is leading a cultural shift where pain is not hidden but transformed into purpose.

He represents a new breed of African artistes who use vulnerability as strength and music as medicine.

For him, he is not just making music but he is also saving lives.

This emerging Lesotho-raised rapper and producer recently took to the stage as lead facilitator at a two-day Music Workshop held at the American Corner Maseru.

The event, designed for aspiring music-makers, drew participants eager to learn the craft of songwriting, voice recording and digital music production.

On the first day, Save Hxpe led an energetic session covering foundational elements like lyric crafting, beat-making and vocal performance techniques.

Attendees were guided through hands-on exercises and interactive feedback sessions that emphasized emotional authenticity and technical precision — a teaching style he is known for.

On the second day, participants along with Sechaba Floyd Mpitso and a group of 17 others advanced their projects under Save Hxpe’s mentorship.

The focus shifted towards studio practices, mic techniques, and digital editing strategies strengthening both creative vision and production skills.

The American Corner’s two-day series underscored a growing movement in Lesotho’s music scene: empowering local talent through knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Save Hxpe’s presence bridged the gap between grassroots artistry and professional music-making resources.

As the closing session wrapped up, participants performed their newly crafted pieces, demonstrating dramatic progress in signwriting, vocal delivery and beat arrangement, a testament to the transformative power of peer-led creative education.

Save Hxpe, who has built his reputation as a genre-bending artist (hip-hop, emo rap, alternative), is equally committed to community upliftment.

This workshop reaffirms his commitment to nurturing Lesotho’s next generation of artists by sharing practical skills and fostering confidence.

The American Corner Maseru hinted at future workshops and possible studio collaborations, with Save Hxpe’s continued involvement being central to their vision.

Tau Tlali