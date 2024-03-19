Business
Start-up companies win big
TEN start-up companies were awarded about M130 000 each as capital at a ceremony held at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology yesterday.
The companies include Rosemore Couture, Techno Map ICT Company, Nkhekhe Innovative Solutions, Travel Tag Lesotho, Weekly Observer Electronic Newspaper, Media Lab Multimedia, and Green Lovers.
The awards were given under the Limkokwing Entrepreneurship Acceleration Platform, part of higher education institutions and corporations and companies that spearhead incubation programme for start-ups.
These Enterprise Support Organisations are from the Limkokwing University through its LEAP, the National University of Lesotho’s Innovation Hub, Basotho Enterprises Development Cooperation (BEDCO), The Entrepreneurs Network (TEN), and Gem Institute.
Each of these organisations was awarded M1.9 million, totalling M9.5 million.
The initiative sprang from Lesotho’s acquisition of a loan from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank to execute the Lesotho Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion (CAFI) Project.
CAFI’s purpose is to enhance the availability of business support services and financial products for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, with a special emphasis on women and youths.
Limkokwing’s Enterprise Support Organisation manager, Lisema Ramaili, said the ceremony marked “a significant milestone into our journey and highlights the impactful work we are doing to support entrepreneurship and economic growth”.
“It also marks a significant step forward in our allegiance to foster innovation and entrepreneurship,” Ramaili said.
“I look back in all the journeys that we have travelled, from application to this programme, consolidating our proposals,” she said.
Limkokwing University’s Vice Chancellor, Advocate Tefo Macheli, said it is good that the small businesses are being helped to stand on their own as Lesotho marks its 200th anniversary.
Advocate Macheli said Limkokwing and the government awarded more than M1.2 million to small businesses.
“The Limkokwing University of Creativity Technology and innovation in cooperation with the Lesotho government made history that small Basotho enterprises are supported,” Advocate Macheli said.
“It has always been a challenge to the youths to start or have their own businesses because they were not supported financially” he said.
He said the Lesotho government is working hard to promote small Basotho enterprises which has not been happening in the past.
The university also provides business space with all necessary resources like water and electricity for its students in the understanding that “students are fresh from school and do not have any means of funds to have their own resources”.
Moleboheng Rose Molatelle, co-founder of Rosemore Couture, said that they first filled application forms with their business ideas and bankable business plans.
“Very fortunately I was among the top 20 that were to pitch and was able to meet the requirements,” Molatelle said.
Rosemore Couture is a clothing company.
Molatelle said the company needs equipment to grow its clothing footprint in the market.
“We need to go on with the production and add more workers so that at end of the day we could have a big company,” she said.
Staff Reporter
Business
Khemisi bags the big prize
HOA Hlamatseha is a Sesotho expression that means lots of riches. Econet Telecom Lesotho is running a campaign by that name.
This week, Mamiki Khemisi struck the jackpot after she won the M150 000 prize during the Hoa Hlamatseha #EconetBlueOceans campaign for January.
The winner, from Masowe in Maseru, was announced at an event held at the Sefika Complex on Monday.
The Hoa Hlamatseha campaign allows customers to participate in a series of engaging activities, ranging from sending SMSs to opting-in as they purchase data or calling bundles.
Each participation earns customers points, contributing to their overall tally and increasing their chances of winning the grand prize.
Beyond being a celebration of connectivity, the campaign demonstrates Econet’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and shared joy.
“This campaign, a hallmark of Econet Telecom Lesotho’s commitment to celebrating and giving back to its loyal customer base, represents a culmination of joy, generosity, and community spirit,” ’Mapusetso Ntšekhe, Econet’s General Manager for Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience, said.
Ntšekhe said Econet recognises the importance of cultivating lasting relationships with its customers and understands that customer loyalty goes beyond the quality of service alone.
She added that by organising such campaigns, the company aims to foster a sense of belonging and appreciation among its customer base.
“Handing over this M150 000 grand prize winner for the month of January symbolises Econet’s dedication to make a meaningful impact in the lives of its customers and the broader community,” Ntšekhe said.
“In a world where communication is crucial, Econet is not only bridging the digital gap but also creating a bridge of shared joy and celebration,” she said.
Khemisi joins a distinguished list of individuals who have been positively touched by Econet Telecom Lesotho’s commitment to excellence and innovation in Lesotho’s rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.
Her selection as the grand prize winner serves as a testament to her loyalty and the enduring bond between Econet and its valued customers.
“I’m overwhelmed and equally excited to be announced by Econet as the winner of the M150 000 grand prize,” Khemisi said.
She further noted that “this amazing reward for my involvement in the campaign will be essential towards establishing a juice bottling company that’s already in the pipeline in partnership with my mom”.
By unveiling staggering cash prizes of M100 000, M150 000 and M200 000, Econet is setting a new standard for corporate generosity aimed at alleviating challenges faced by individuals and families in tough economic times.
In addition to the grand prizes, Econet customers also have the chance to walk away with M500 in daily prizes, M2 000 in weekly prizes, and smartphones.
Staff Reporter
Business
Chicken import ban lifted
BASOTHO will finally have chicken on their dinner tables after the government lifted a ban on poultry products from South Africa imposed four months ago.
The Department of Livestock Services said the decision was with effect from yesterday.
Keneuoe Lehloenya, who is the Director of Livestock Services, said the department had decided to lift the ban imposed on poultry products from South Africa “except Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Western Cape provinces”.
She said import permits will be issued only for compartments certified free from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a serious bird disease that requires a rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens.
Lehloenya said it is South African veterinary authorities that will issue certificates for farms that are free from HPAI.
The import permits by Lesotho authorities will not be given for poultry products from “farms situated near or epidemiologically linked with affected farms”.
“They will not be considered for import,” she said.
The lifting of the ban comes after Agriculture Minister Thabo Mofosi temporarily banned imports of all poultry and poultry products from South Africa due to the bird flu outbreak last November.
The highly infectious bird flu had struck several provinces in South Africa, affecting major chicken farms.
There were reports that South Africa had culled 7.5 million birds, between 20 and 30 percent of its production chicken stock.
Mofosi issued the directive revoking all import permits for poultry and poultry products with immediate effect.
The bird flu outbreak came as South Africa’s chicken industry was already grappling with power shortages which have hit their production.
Chicken is the most imported meat in Lesotho.
In the 2019/2020 season, chicken constituted 81.1 percent of meat imports from South Africa.
Pork was at 15.8 percent, beef at 2.3 percent and mutton at 0.7 percent.
Nkheli Liphoto
Business
Lesotho bans tomato, apple imports
Lesotho this week banned the importation of tomatoes and apples from South Africa.
The ban, which became effective from Tuesday, will run for two months.
The Ministry of Agriculture said it had stopped issuing out import permits for the two fruits starting Tuesday.
The ministry said a recent study had showed that the country has 497 004 boxes of tomatoes and a better average of apples from Likhothola Fruit Farm, Maoa-Mafubelu, and Likhetlane commercial farms and other places.
They produced 81 percent of red apples, 11 percent of Golden Delicious (yellow) and eight percent of green apples.
Agriculture Minister Thabo Mofosi said “this will help the suppliers to buy in the country without competition from South Africa products”.
“Lesotho is very lucky to have some places where we can grow fruits that are rarely affected by climate change,” Mofosi said.
“Apples in the country are of high quality and luckily they ripen three weeks before South Africa’s apples,” he said.
“This must be an advantage to Basotho and we should make use of it.”
He said the ministry will make sure that the selling and buying prices are under control.
“I want to congratulate the producers of tomato and apples that were engaged to make Market Day successful last month,” he said.
“That is where they were able to sell their different products. It was very successful and showed that Basotho are working together,” he said.
“We will make sure that we hold events for producers with the purpose of creating a strong partnership with them.”
He said he will announce when to open the borders for imports again.
One of the traders, Tsebang Ntsu, told thepost that he has no problem with the ministry banning tomatoes, but he said he had a problem with the apples’ ban “because the apples that the country produces are not of the desired quality”.
Another trader, Lehana Lebaka, said the ministry should have delayed the ban to give itself enough time to deal with business people who will increase prices unjustly.
The Programme Manager of the Lesotho National Farmers Union (LENAFU), Khotso Lepheana, said while Lesotho can produce these fruits in large quantities “we still do not have facilities and good infrastructure and that will not stop the competition with South Africa”.
“That means when we do not have facilities and good infrastructure, it will not be easy for producers to (compete properly) on the market,” Lepheana said.
Lepheana said “there is nothing that can motivate traders to stop crossing to our neighbours”.
Relebohile Tšepe
