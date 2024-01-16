Business
Vodacom gives smartphones to promising athletes
Vodacom Lesotho has awarded top of the range smartphones to 16 promising youth athletes.
The handover ceremony was held at the Lesotho National Olympic Committee’s (LNOC) headquarters in Maseru West on Monday.
Vodacom rewarded the starlets for impressing at the inaugural Maseru National Youth Games, which were held over the Independence Day holidays in October by the LNOC in collaboration with the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC).
Teaching financial literacy to youths
FIRST National Bank (FNB) and the Visionary Mentors Club have launched financial literacy programme for children aged between eight and 18 years.
The programme, the bank and the club said, seeks to equip young people with financial intelligence or ability to understand basic financial principles.
The programme will teach children the concepts of investment, savings, money management and entrepreneurship.
At least 20 children have already gone through basic training on finance, investments and savings. FNB and Visionary Mentors Club said they hope to market the programme so that more children can benefit.
The programme will run for 11 months.
Visionary Mentors meets with the children twice a month and mentors them on how to save, invest, start their own businesses and manage their finances.
The FNB head of retail, Nthabeleng Khoali, said the bank saw the need to address the challenges of money management that lead to debts.
Khoali said conscious of this problem the bank agreed to partner with Visionary Mentors Club to change people’s lives.
“We believe that this programme will bring out a very positive impact to the children so that they know how to manage whatever amount they might have,” Khoali said.
The founder of Visionary Mentors, Nchakha Monyane, said their biggest aim is to develop habits and behaviours that will guide people when it comes to handling finances.
Monyane said they started the programme because they wanted to change the children’s outlook regarding money, by starting when they were as young as possible.
“Knowledge of proper financial management will help them thrive so that when they reach a certain age they know how to set goals wisely,” Monyane said.
He said he is always thrilled when he sees the youths depositing their money at the ATMs and believes they will thrive in life by cultivating these simple habits of saving.
Speaking on behalf of parents, Matthew Tau said they had noticed positive changes among their children ever since they started attending the classes.
“For that matter we are thankful to Visionary Mentors,” Tau said.
Tau said their children were quite fortunate to be exposed to such wonderful programmes.
“I therefore urge other parents to embrace this opportunity,” he said.
“Their approach (children), when it comes to money, has changed,” he said.
“They now know that it is not everything they want that they will get.”
Mpolai Makhetha
Christmas cheer for orphanage
CHRISTMAS came early for orphans housed at the ’Malibuseng Orphanage in Maseru East after Limkokwing University of Creative Technology handed over a newly refurbished home to the children.
The house was renovated by two construction companies, EL Condor Construction and Eagle’s Construction.
The home, that accommodates 32 orphans, also received groceries from the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) during the handover ceremony for the house.
’Malibuseng Orphanage was established in 2008 targeting abandoned children, double orphaned children and those living with HIV/AIDS.
This initiative is part of the Limkokwing University’s Heal the World Foundation that was set up by the late Professor Lim Kok Wing to help and support the less privileged.
During the handover ceremony, the Limkokwing registrar ’Mateboho Moorosi said the decision to refurbish the orphanage came after they realised during their last visit that the house had seriously deteriorated.
Moorosi said the vice-chancellor then promised to refurbish the house to make it livable.
“We would like to give special thanks to the Lesotho Football Association that agreed to be our partners to make this day special,” Moorosi said.
Moorosi said children are the future of the country therefore it is very important to make sure that they are well taken care of.
“This will help them shape their future and also drive them to new heights,” she said.
Moorosi thanked everyone who always makes sure that children have a better home and upbringing.
Vice-Chancellor Advocate Tefo Macheli highlighted the importance of taking care of children because he believes that they are the future leaders of the country.
He pleaded with Basotho to walk in the footsteps of the founder of ’Malibuseng Orphanage, the late Tšeliso Ratšolo, “by feeding the nation more love”.
He said the university will continue to extend a helping hand through their initiatives.
“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with everyone who is willing to help take care of our future leaders,’’ he said.
On behalf of the children at ’Malibuseng Orphanage, Fusi Ratšolo, said they appreciated the kind gesture because it makes them feel loved.
Ratšolo said they always knew that they have got a home to get back to and most importantly that makes them feel secure and like any other children.
“We see your efforts and we highly appreciate them,” he said.
According to the World Bank, there are 200 000 orphans in Lesotho.
Mpolai Makhetha
Massive home and car expo at Maseru Mall
STANDARD Lesotho Bank’s 10th Home and Car Expo which was held last Saturday at Maseru Mall saw a shift towards bolstering agricultural development through loans for various types of agricultural machinery.
“It is meant to present to Basotho the latest trends and offers in secured lending and assets to demonstrate the bank’s commitment to grow Lesotho,” Manyathela Kheleli, the bank’s marketing manager, said.
Through its Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) products, the bank sought to explain to Basotho how they could use such platforms to secure loans for agricultural machinery.
The idea was to provide Basotho the leverage to increase capacity for production in the agriculture sector, particularly through loans for farmers to buy tractors.
The expo also gave many exhibitors a chance to showcase tractors and machinery as well as collection of cars and housing options.
The bank said the annual expo serves as an important platform aiming to bridge the gap between diverse automotive and housing options.
To show its commitment for the betterment of people, Kheleli said the bank has raised its lending book to over M2 billion in homes and assets in the country.
Kheleli said these expos are mainly aimed at meeting the community half-way by bringing services closer to them because it is well known that most of the dealers are from outside the country.
Kheleli said the bank usually invites clients and everyone who is interested in cars “so that they get a chance to interact with the dealers, and also they see what is available on the market”.
“We believe that this helps cut the costs for customers since they get everything right here at the expo,” he said.
“This is a big opportunity for Basotho to improve their lives and the economy of this country,” he said.
After securing a deal, the bank comes in to help with financing of those cars through its vehicle and asset finance.
“In particular this year we are determined to help the government improve the agricultural sector since we realised the effort towards that,” he said.
Kheleli said the expo was meant to help facilitate financing for Basotho who wish to buy tractors.
He said they even have an agricultural portfolio with specialists who relate to what farmers do.
Not only do they finance cars but they also finance houses.
There were about 46 dealers of vehicles, tractors and heavy machinery including car accessory suppliers at the expo.
For the property market, there were 16 contractors and property developers.
“We are happy with the positive reaction we are getting from Basotho hence sticking to this tradition,” Kheleli said.
Mpolai Makhetha
