Vodacom gives smartphones to promising athletes

Vodacom Lesotho has awarded top of the range smartphones to 16 promising youth athletes.

The handover ceremony was held at the Lesotho National Olympic Committee’s (LNOC) headquarters in Maseru West on Monday.

Vodacom rewarded the starlets for impressing at the inaugural Maseru National Youth Games, which were held over the Independence Day holidays in October by the LNOC in collaboration with the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC).

Attending Monday’s event were the athletes as well as their parents and guardians and the attendees were recognised for their efforts during the Maseru National Youth Games, which comprised competitions in nine sporting disciplines.

Two of the disciplines were team sports – volleyball and rugby – and seven were individual codes being athletics, chess, table tennis, tennis, boxing, cycling and taekwondo.

An outstanding athlete from each sporting code in both the boys and girls categories was selected to receive smartphones.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsor, Vodacom’s Marketing Specialist Youth & Mass, Pulumo Taole, congratulated all the athletes who received awards and said Vodacom did not get involved for money, but to empower the youths.

“Congratulations to you guys, these phones come with 20 gigabytes of data. We did not do it to get money out of it, we did it to empower youth because, as Vodacom, we say the future is now,” he said.

The athletes who were present at the ceremony to accept their awards were Limakatso ‘Mota, Amohelang Lepola, Bokang Motsamai, Bonolo Ntsielo, Teele Mokoena, Matšeliso Moima, Mpho Leshoele, Phuthi Leshoele, Ntebaleng Morobe, Neo Ntelele, ‘Maseeng Seipati, Joel Piti, Khotsofalang Rakaota, Pontšo Makatile, Molelekeng Chere, Zanele Mafechane and Pitso Phalatsi.

The LNOC president Tlali Rampooana reminded the athletes that the Paris 2024 Olympics are around the corner and urged them to work hard to prepare for the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles in the United States.

He thanked the parents and guardians for allowing their kids to participate in sports and insisted there is no sport without them. He said if this is what they can get for being the best at home, they could imagine what is possible if they did well at the Olympics.

“My children, I am very proud of you, my heart is filled with great joy and I would be happy if you would keep up your good behaviour and keep making your parents proud more than they are now, thank you so much,” he said.

Rampooana also thanked the LNOC and the LSRC committees for organising the inaugural youth games, as well as the national federations who made players available to compete.

Moipone Makhoalinyane