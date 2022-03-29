Walkie-talkies for Mapetla anti-crime group

MASERU – LIMKOKWING University of Creative Technology (LUCT) donated six walkie-talkies and six torches to the Mapetla crime-stop group on Monday.

The university said it wants to assist the group to be efficient in combating crime in the area.

The university plans to build its campus in Mapetla, a village on the southern outskirts of Maseru.



The donation was done under the university’s community engagement programme called Heal the World Foundation.

The group, widely known as mahokela, operates in most villages throughout the country. It is a voluntary association of villagers who patrol their neighbourhoods at night.

The group’s representative, Thabang Maphaha, expressed gratitude for what the university did for them.



“I wept when I heard that we were going to receive the security tools because we lack networking as a community,” Maphaha said.

“When someone has been mugged we fail to communicate because there is no equipment.”

Sub-Inspector Makaka Makaka of the Lithoteng police encouraged the community to take good care of the security tools.



S/Insp Makaka said Limkokwing University has acquired a site at the place and the project to build the campus will create jobs for the community.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ezekiel Senti, said Limkokwing has played a vital role in the improvement of the country as it has expanded its services to Basotho citizens.

He said he believed having the university in the community will provide students with advanced education.



Vice Chancellor, Advocate Tefo Macheli, said this is the first phase of their programme called the Limkokwing Community Engagement Plan of giving back to the community.

He said their programme does not deal with donations only but other things as well.

He also promised the villagers that there will be more corporate social responsibility activities in the community if things go according to their plan.