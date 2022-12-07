Business
Why stakeholders matter in strategy implementation
STAKEHOLDERS can make or break the implementation of your strategy. It’s therefore imperative in strategy formulation that, at the outset, you perform a stakeholder analysis to identify the key influencers, supporters or blockers of your strategy.
Stakeholder analysis and management are crucial if an organisation is to succeed.
You need to engage the right people in the right way.
Engaging the right stakeholders can make a difference to your strategy.
A “stakeholder” is anyone who has an interest in the value that the organisation creates.
In a commercial setup this could be shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, government and its agencies and the community or society at large.
The actions that the organisation take and the strategic decisions that it makes will invariably affect a lot of people, albeit in different ways and varying degrees depending on their level of interest in the institution.
The organisation’s actions and decisions will likely impact people who have power and influence over its strategy. These people can act as positive levers to the implementation of the strategy or can block it if it will affect them negatively.
As a leader in your organisation you need to know who exactly your stakeholders are and what power they have and how much interest they have in the organisation. Can they exercise their power and under what conditions will they do so?
The process in stakeholder management starts with stakeholder analysis-which is the identification of the key stakeholders who are interested in your organisation that need to be won over.
The next step is to work out how much power and influence they wield and how much interest they have in your organisation.
Once the key stakeholders have been identified, their power, influence and interest having been assessed, you then have to work out how to build the support you need from these key stakeholders that will ensure the successful implementation of your intended strategy.
There are benefits that will accrue to the organisation by engaging its key stakeholders. Your organisation can use the opinions of the most powerful stakeholders to shape its strategy and ensure you get their support.
When you engage early with your stakeholders and communicate regularly with them they will appreciate what you are doing and how this will impact on them. They will be amenable to release resources that you need for the strategy to succeed.
Stakeholder engagement helps you anticipate their reaction to your strategy and therefore you can come up with an appropriate plan to address their concerns early before these concerns become an issue that can stall the strategy implementation.
The process of stakeholder identification requires that you think of all the people or organisations that are affected by your actions or decisions. Those who have influence or power over the organisation, or have an interest in the successful or unsuccessful implementation of its strategy should be identified. The stakeholders for each organisation vary but will likely include the following: shareholders, government, suppliers, customers, management, employees, analysts, trade unions, business associations, the public and the community. If you are dealing with organisations, as one of the stakeholders, make sure that you identify the right individuals in that organization to communicate with.
The stakeholder list that you come up with after the brainstorming will have varying levels of power, influence or interest in the organisation. Others may be interested in what you are doing, but others may not care. Some may have the power to either block or advance your strategy. You need therefore to prioritise the key stakeholders that you need to pay very close attention to. This part of the analysis can be done using a framework that will classify stakeholders by their power over your organisation and by their interest in that particular strategy.
If a stakeholder has high power and is very interested in your organisation, you need to fully engage and make the greatest efforts to satisfy such stakeholders. They can stifle implementation of your strategy. An example would be management, employees or key customers.
If on the other hand the stakeholders have high power but are less interested, then just put enough work in these stakeholders to keep them satisfied but not as much as the above stakeholders. These could be the institutional shareholders like pension funds.
The other stakeholders are those with low power but are very interested. You would need to keep these people adequately informed, and communicate to them to ensure that no major issues arise. If these stakeholders are on your side, they can assist you very well in ensuring that they speak well of the strategy. Such people or organisations could be pressure groups.
The last group is those who have low power and minimal interest in the organisation. You need to monitor these stakeholders but give minimal attention.
The first three groups of stakeholders are your key stakeholders. You need to know how they feel and will react to your strategy and how best to engage them and how best to communicate with them.
In dealing with the key stakeholders you need to know first their likely response to your strategy. Identify what really motivates them. You should establish whether they would behave differently if they have the relevant information about the strategy. You also need to know the decision makers so that you can engage them. You need to talk with the key stakeholders because this will show that you respect their opinions and by so doing you establish a good and successful relationship with them and they will obviously support your strategy if it incorporates their opinions and addresses their concerns.
Timely, frequent and informative communication involving all key stakeholders will ensure support from key stakeholders and ensure successful implementation of your strategies.
Stewart Jakarasi is a business and financial strategist and a lecturer in business strategy (ACCA P3), advanced performance management (P5) and entrepreneurship. He is the Managing Consultant of Shekina Consulting (Pty) Ltd and provides advisory and guidance on leadership, strategy and execution, corporate governance, preparation of business plans, tender documents and on how to build and sustain high-performing organisations. For assistance in implementing some of the concepts discussed in these articles please contact him on the following contacts: sjakarasi@gmail.com, call on +266 58881062 or WhatsApp +266 62110062 .
Mokhotlong villagers strike it rich
MASERU – COMMUNITIES around the multi-billion Polihali Dam project in Mokhotlong were last week urged to take advantage of business opportunities brought by the venture.
The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA), which is managing the dam construction on behalf of the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission (LHWC), is working with communities to start businesses.
The Polihali Dam construction, costing approximately M7.68 billion, is under the Lesotho Highlands Development Project (LHWP), owned by Lesotho and South Africa, to tunnel water to Gauteng.
Water from the Polihali Dam will be channeled to Katse Dam, through gravity before being re-tunneled to South Africa via the ’Muela Hydropower Station in Butha-Buthe generating Lesotho’s electricity on its way.
The construction of Polihali Dam, which will be filled with water collected from the rivers of Senqu, Khubelu, Sehong-hong, Mokhotlong and Moremoholo, is expected to be completed in 2028.
Over 4 000 people who include skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled workers have been recruited for the preliminary works, which logically creates business opportunities in the area.
Communities living around the project area are being informed about the business opportunities that could accrue from the construction of the dam.
’Mathato Mpobo, 37, from Mapholaneng in Mokhotlong, has grasped the opportunity.
Mpobo says she already has a poultry project serving the local community.
“So I heeded the LHDA call to expand my project to serve the market in the project area,” Mpobo says.
“I supply eggs to the contractors working in the project area,” she says.
She says the LHDA organised meetings with them informing them that they should think outside the box and come up with projects that could help them put bread on the table.
She wasted no time and expanded the poultry project with just 100 chickens to supply to the contractors building the road from Mapholaneng to Polihali.
Because her business is booming, she has increased her layers to 1 000.
This, she says, enables her to supply 90 trays of eggs a week to three contractors on the site project.
“One contractor needs 50 trays a week while the other two need 20 trays each,” Mpobo says.
Mpobo says she also sells to individuals in her area.
Asked about the business opportunity to sell her products to those running the school feeding programme in the area, Mpobo says eggs are not part of food cooked for the children at schools in the district.
She says she also sells vegetables to the contractors but her small produce is too low to satisfy the market.
She says her business is going well because she even managed to buy a new car that helps her to easily deliver eggs to her clients.
“The profits are good enough to help me put bread on the table,” Mpobo says, adding that she also offered jobs to three men.
Those men help her to collect eggs and put them in the trays.
She says her husband who works elsewhere also supports her in the business.
Mpobo says she wants to intensify production of vegetables on her plot of land so that she can fully take advantage of the market.
She says the LHDA has since made a promise to supply them with tanks so that they can easily water their plants throughout the year.
The LHDA livestock officer, Reentseng Pebane, says some people around the project area were not even aware that they could benefit from the construction of the dam.
“So far we have trained 35 farmers in piggery, 25 in vegetable production and 27 in poultry,” Pebane says.
Pebane says they train the farmers after grouping them. He says each farmer works from his or her home and they only come together when they go for the market.
Meanwhile, the Polihali Project Manager, Gerard Mokone, says they have asked the local producers to enhance local participation in the business instead of watching people from other areas supplying things.
“To achieve this, we asked the contractors to buy local materials that could be supplied by local businesses,” Mokone says.
He says they have also asked the contractors to hire at least four to five percent of the locals for unskilled labour.
Mokone says they asked the contractors to at least buy 10 percent of the products from the local businesses in the district.
“We are happy because the hardware businesses are benefiting above the 10 percent that we have proposed,” Mokone says.
He says this is done to ensure that Basotho businesses are supported. Now catering, transport services and cleaning services are offered by the locals, he says.
Mokone says 100 percent of the unskilled labour in the project is Basotho.
He says South Africa could bring people to work in the project and be given permits because there is an agreement.
He says the benefit sharing in other areas of the project is between Lesotho and South Africa.
He says the agreement between the two countries shows that jobs will be given to Lesotho, South Africa, SADC and other countries of the world.
Majara Molupe
Roads Directorate to rehabilitate roads
MASERU – THE Road Directorate will soon begin rehabilitating the Moshoeshoe Road and Kofi Annan roads in Maseru.
A local contractor, Zutaru Lesotho, will supervise the work.
Moshoeshoe Road, which is four kilometres long starts at the Maseru main traffic circle and ends where it meets the Mpilo Boulevard at Ha-Hoohlo in Maseru West.
Kofi Annan Road meets with Moshoeshoe Road and Mpilo Boulevard making a cross junction and stretches for 20 kilometres to Masianokeng, south of Maseru.
The design project which took six months to complete has already been completed and the report has been handed over to the Roads Directorate.
The tendering of the work for the two roads is yet to be issued for bidders.
Zutaru’s role was to do consulting services of pavement rehabilitation designs, pre-contract services, construction supervision and post construction of services.
The public relations manager at the Roads Directorate, Nosezolo Matela, said the two roads have been in existence for more than 20 years.
And their design life has ended.
“We have been carrying maintenance of the roads and patching pot holes in the past. But that is no longer applicable and the roads need to be rehabilitated,” Matela said.
Matela said when the construction starts Zutaru will supervise the work of the incoming contractor on behalf of her organisation.
“It is important for the designer to supervise the roads they have designed so that what is constructed is what has been designed,” Matela said.
She declined to reveal the cost of the rehabilitation of the roads.
She said the designer has gathered how the traffic flow on those routes is because it is no longer the same as when the roads were first designed.
Matela said they have since realised that the two roads had to be rehabilitated but they could not do anything because they did not have the money.
She said there are still some roads that need to be rehabilitated in the country but they (Roads Directorate) are frustrated by lack of funds.
Matela said they are aware of the public outcry regarding the poor state of roads which are full of potholes.
She said they are unable to rehabilitate and maintain all the roads in the country because of limited funds.
Majara Molupe
Vodacom gives to schools
MASERU – FIVE schools in Malea-Lea area in Mafeteng received a gift of 20 computers from the Vodacom Lesotho Foundation last Friday.
Vodacom Lesotho has also provided the schools with free unlimited internet as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The company also donated a fully furnished computer laboratory worth M1.2 million, including solar energy to the Malea-Lea community in Mafeteng.
The computer lab will serve Malea-Lea Primary, Litšokeleng Primary, Makhetheng Primary and Botšoela Primary Schools as well as Malea-lea Secondary School.
The principal for Malea-Lea Secondary School, ’Masechaba Sekhesa, said computer studies are in their syllabus and this donation will help the teachers and students to access technology which will in turn improve their education and attract more sponsors in their schools.
“These will also encourage the communities to stop taking their children to schools outside Malea-Lea,” Sekhesa said.
“This will increase the number of students in our schools,” she said.
The Principal of Makhetheng Primary School, Thato Phethoka, said lack of computers has not only affected students’ education but also the teachers who had to spend their money to deliver education. He said in 2020, Covid-19 pandemic knocked them down even more.
He said after the lockdown was introduced in schools, education moved to digital platforms.
“In the absence of electricity in the community coupled with high unemployment which hinders parents from buying phones for their children, we had to find a way to deliver education,” Phethoka said.
“Teachers were forced by circumstances to use their own funds to buy data to do the research and download materials through their phones,” he said.
He said for an average class of 26 students, teachers had to spend their money to print the assignments for students which would cost M2 per copy.
Phethoka said even the computer centre present in Malea-Lea is a one hour walk away which discouraged students.
However, he said the presence of this new facility would help teachers and students to access the internet and research to improve education which is a 30 minutes’ walk from their school.
The Director of Malea-Lea Development Trust Fund, Khotso Au, said they only had 20 computers.
Au said in a day they would have more than 25 students and due to the shortage of computers, some would have to share.
He said the other challenge was that the facility had to buy contract data of 400 GB which cost M1 900.
He said although the facility has donors, it was still challenging to take out that huge sum of money since they also have other projects.
He said the schools’ performance has been bad and this discourages donors since they have to submit reports on students they are sponsoring.
He said he believes the presence of these new computers and access to the internet will help the students to access the internet for research and improve the education in the area.
Vodacom Lesotho’s corporate affairs executive head, Tšepo Ntaopane, said they had provided solar energy to help power the computers. They will also provide the schools with free data.
“We are seeking to give away other computers in other schools and communities to ensure that every Mosotho has access to technology,” Ntaopane said.
“We want to build a technology driven economy,” he said, adding that they are “willing to take out what we have to assist Basotho”.
Refiloe Mpobole
