A flawed internal election process
IN this issue we carry stories of how three of the biggest political parties in Lesotho are embroiled in fierce infighting over the selection of election candidates for the October 7 general elections.
It is a disease that is sadly afflicting all the major political parties, thanks to flawed internal electoral processes.
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Democratic Congress (DC) have been struggling to put out fires of discontent ever since the parties held primary elections to select candidates.
The newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has not fared any better. It too is struggling to contain a bubbling rebellion by grassroots supporters after the party leadership came up with a novel way of selecting election candidates.
Sadly, these problems are not new.
At the centre of it all, is the toxic nature of our politics in Lesotho and the failure to uphold intra-party democracy.
Take for instance the challenges bedeviling the RFP. This is a party that is hardly seven months old. As a new broom, the RFP was expected to take Lesotho politics to a new pedestal.
The people were expecting a break with the old habits that we had come to associate with the “Big Man” politics in Africa.
But that has not been the case. The new party has fallen into the same pitfalls that have traditionally threatened the stability of all the major parties in Lesotho.
The decision by party leader Sam Matekane to ditch the traditional primary elections model opting instead for what has proven to be an opaque selection method has infuriated the grassroots supporters.
That has put Matekane on the back foot as he seeks to fend off serious allegations of chicanery and favouritism and that he simply wanted to pave way for his friends in business. It is an argument that the RFP has struggled to shake off.
Each day that has passed since the primary elections has proven that Matekane and his lieutenants in the RFP had their own preferred candidates and will do all in their power to get them on board.
For a man who was being spoken of in ‘messianic’ terms by the downtrodden masses in Lesotho, this has proven to be a huge disappointment. That disillusionment is now being seen in a spate of defections that have hit the party.
The ABC, a party that promised so much and yet delivered so little under former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is not faring any better. It too is struggling after contested internal elections.
It would appear the ABC has never learnt how to manage its internal divisions and the party is likely to suffer at the polls as a result of this. Aggrieved candidates have now approached the courts for relief.
If Lesotho’s political parties are to be truly democratic they must be willing to subject themselves to democratic processes. Internal elections to select election candidates are part of that process.
There should be no sacred cows. No short-cuts. The will of the people must be allowed to triumph.
Any other process of picking election candidates would be thoroughly undemocratic. The people must reject any such shenanigans.
The people are not foolish. They are likely to punish any political party that deliberately seeks to subvert the democratic processes.
After failing to manage their internal processes, these parties are likely to walk into the election bitterly divided or with constituencies having candidates they never wanted in the first place.
The result can only be a bashing at the polls.
SA crimes are much more complex
SOUTH Africa’s media is ablaze with headlines of Basotho gangs allegedly committing murders, rape and robberies.
The pernicious ‘terrorist’ tag evoked and the incidents are now being framed as a ‘diplomatic crisis’ in some quarters. None of the brandings is appropriate.
The governments of Lesotho and South Africa should resist jumping on to the bandwagon of blame-shifting.
While there are some hints of truth to the allegations of some Basotho dabbling in violent crimes, we sense some exaggeration and political spin in the narrative.
South Africa’s media has a penchant for the sensational, especially when foreign nationals are the subject of bad news.
The ANC, already derided for its inept reaction to rampant crime, appears to have seized on these superficial and uncritical chronicles to find a convenient scapegoat in the form of foreigners.
From the stories, one would be forgiven for thinking there is an army of Basotho criminals crossing the Mohokare River to vandalise an otherwise peaceful country.
It’s as if the criminal gangs are exclusively Basotho.
The truth is however more nuanced and it is the oversimplification of the issues that make it hard for South Africa to decisively deal with the crisis.
Both Lesotho and South Africa have a serious crime problem. That some of the crimes inadvertently manifest in either of the countries is a function of proximity, shared porous borders and historical connections.
A person can be a South African-Mosotho in the morning and a Lesotho Mosotho in the evening. Some might be dual citizens.
Nothing stops a Mosotho from South Africa from claiming to be from Lesotho. Because none is branded, it is unhelpful to jump to conclusions about the identity of criminals.
Illegal gold mining and trade, for instance, is a well-oiled criminal enterprise made up of foot soldiers, handlers and barons who are from both countries.
Crimes like murder, rape and robberies are not a new phenomenon in South Africa. South Africa has the third highest crime rate in the world, consistently ranking high in rape, murder, assaults, robberies and other violent crimes.
An estimated 68 people are murdered every day in South Africa. Some 526 000 were murdered between 1994 and 2019, nearly a quarter of Lesotho’s population.
Globally, South Africa has always ranked high in rape cases. An estimated 40 percent of South African women are raped in their lifetime and a measly 14 percent of perpetrators are convicted.
The influx of foreigners doesn’t feature high among the major causes of that dubious distinction.
Research has shown that crimes committed by foreigners do not have a significant tilt in overall crime statistics.
Studies have consistently blamed poverty, inequality, lack of inclusion and a culture of violence inherited from the Apartheid era.
To that toxic mix is the fact that the police are underfunded and corrupt.
This, however, doesn’t mean that Basotho are not playing a role in the crimes.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro admitted as much in his recent national address. He said he was shocked that the gangs find refuge in political parties of Lesotho.
He was talking of the political parties, within his government, openly associating with gangs for political and financial support.
The bottom line is that these are two countries facing similar problems. That there are some spill-over effects should not blind the two governments to the bigger problems. None should point fingers at the other. To escalate it to a diplomatic disaster will be to miss the point. Each should deal with its internal problems but find ways to cooperate on fighting crime across borders.
Fight violent armed robberies
A spate of violent armed robberies in Maseru in the last three months has set the nation on edge. The sense of fear is palpable on the streets of Maseru.
The serenity which we had always enjoyed in Lesotho is now gone. In place of peace, there is now fear. We are living in fear and sleeping in fear.
With the police on the back-foot, Basotho are beginning to conclude that they are now virtually on their own.
These are indeed desperate times.
The government will need to explore much more robust policing methods and step up security across the capital if it is to restore the calm and tranquility that we have always known among our people.
What the recent armed robberies have also done is to expose the embarrassingly shambolic state of policing in Lesotho.
What the robberies have demonstrated is that the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), which has been starved of financial and material resources for years, is clearly in no position to fight crime and win.
This is an institution that has a single vehicle for the whole of Maseru.
With a population of close to 400 000 people in Maseru, the dire lack of vehicles seems to have emboldened criminals who seem to know full well that the police’s reaction time will always be awful.
The government is surely aware of this dire lack of resources for the police. Sadly, nothing appears to have been done, for years, to address this pressing need.
Instead of ploughing resources in the LMPS so that we empower our police to fight crime, the government has often chosen to allocate such resources elsewhere.
Why on earth, for instance, does a government minister need three vehicles?
Such shocking profligacy is certainly unwarranted in a country like Lesotho where resources are often scarce.
The lack of financial and material resources has only compounded what is already an extremely dire situation in the LMPS.
This is a police service with a cocktail of its own problems that range from a demoralised staff that often fights for better pay to a police that appears still stuck in its old way of doing things when it comes to training and fighting crime.
A lot will therefore need to be done if the government is to jerk the LMPS and ensure it is fit for purpose. That task is urgent given the events of the last few months. The police must be prepared to fight fire with fire.
They must take the battle to the criminals. Gone are the days when Basotho would let their guard down thinking this is a peaceful society. We are living in extremely violent times when criminals have become more daring.
What this also shows is that we are in the throes of a major economic depression. Violent crime is likely to continue rising.
With no prospect of earning a living through legitimate means, desperate youths are likely to resort to deadly violence with absolutely no regard for the consequences.
The new government to be elected into power in October must convene an urgent national jobs summit to look at how to arrest these social ills. If we fail to come up with creative ways to generate new jobs, we are doomed. The anger amongst our young people will manifest itself in violent bursts of crime such as we have seen in the last three months.
The consequences are just too ghastly to contemplate.
Justice system in deep crisis
THE withdrawal of murder charges against former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife, ’Maesaiah, this week sends a wrong message about our justice system in Lesotho.
After failing to locate and bring to court four key witnesses who are said to be holed up in South Africa, the prosecution was left with no choice but to withdraw the charges against the Thabanes.
There are also fears that Thabane and his wife could eventually walk out as free individuals after the prosecution failed to bring them to court during a reasonable time.
By withdrawing the charges, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office has opened itself to vicious criticism from ordinary Basotho who remain thoroughly unconvinced by the reasons it has put forward for the withdrawal.
The Lipolelo Thabane murder case remains huge in the eyes of the international press. The reasons are clear: this is a former Prime Minister and his young wife who are accused of a heinous crime.
With the eyes of the international community firmly fixed on Lesotho’s justice system, this trial was a chance for Lesotho to demonstrate its firm commitment to justice and the rule of law. But we have flunked that test.
What the withdrawal of the charges seems to tell us is that there is a set of laws for the rich and powerful and another set for the poor. Unfortunately, the ordinary man and woman on the street thinks the Thabanes have been allowed to get away with murder, literally.
The real victim of all these legal shenanigans are the late Lipolelo Thabane herself, her relatives and friends who have had to endure the pain of loss. As things stand, there is now a very small chance that justice will ever be served for Lipolelo.
That is sad.
But this decision also leaves a huge stain on the office of the DPP. Their explanation is that they could not trace the key witnesses in the case. That sounds odd.
We take this position based on the nature of the case and the precedents that have been set in the last four months or so. And given these precedents, the DPP’s explanation simply cannot fly.
A pattern is slowly emerging of a DPP that is extremely reluctant to charge and prosecute to finality powerful individuals in politics as well as in business circles.
The perception that has been created is that the machinery of justice is only meant to deal with the poor while allowing the rich and well-connected in society to get away easily even when the facts appear to be so clear.
The ordinary man and woman on the street thinks this was a deliberate bungling of what was otherwise a very solid case. Their anger is understandable.
The DPP’s office cannot blame anyone for this perception. They sowed this seed and must now reap the consequences.
Take for instance the recent cases in which powerful individuals have been acquitted in our courts. We can only think here of Tšeliso Nthane, a powerful businessman in Lesotho, and Thabo Moramotse, the son of Lehlohonolo
Moramotse, a powerful government minister.
The people have now concluded, rightly or wrongly, that some of these high profile cases are well-choreographed charades with no real intention to convict the accused. The arrests, trials and court appearances are merely meant to give an impression that some work has been done.
The people are right to make such conclusions. And the DPP must shoulder most of the blame for this crisis.
