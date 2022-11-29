A national emergency

ELSEWHERE in this issue we carry a heart-breaking story of scores of students who have been forced to pull out of school after their parents failed to pay fees for them in the last year.

While we may not have the full statistics on the number of children who have been affected, the story appears to confirm our fears — that this is a national crisis of immense magnitude with huge implications for the future of Lesotho.

In running the story, we are merely sounding the alarm bell to the government, international partners and civil society that something urgent must be done to rescue the situation.

With thousands of students pulling out of schools, we run the risk of creating a new generation of Basotho men and women who have not been prepared for the rigours of life in a modern economy.

That is scary.

At the centre of this new crisis has been the unavoidable effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has spawned on Basotho families that were already struggling to feed themselves.

Thousands of Basotho were thrown onto the jobless heap, exacerbating what was an already precarious financial position for most families with the result that some were left with no choice but to pull their children out of school.

It is also becoming increasingly clear that our social safety programmes are woefully inadequate to cushion the poorest of the poor amongst us. And when it goes down to a choice between a meal and paying school fees, most families will opt for the former.

That is where the problem lies.

While previous governments did extremely well in making primary school education accessible to every Mosotho child, some children could not proceed to secondary schools due to lack of money.

Maybe it is now time that the new government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane looks at creative ways to make secondary education not only free but compulsory for all Basotho children.

This is an investment the government of Lesotho must make now.

It would appear the free primary school education was a brilliant policy that was not extended to secondary schools. Perhaps now is the time the government seriously considers taking this a notch up.

Matekane has a chance to shine if he extends the free primary education to secondary schools. Hardly a month into office, he is now facing a social crisis of huge magnitude.

Without a well-educated workforce, Lesotho will not be able to achieve its developmental objectives. That is why it is critical that we get as many Basotho through the school system as possible.

It is a given fact that no country has ever developed without first educating its own people. There are numerous examples that we can cite to back up this argument. Lesotho will be no exception.

It is therefore imperative that Lesotho goes the extra mile to educate her own people and get every Mosotho child on the deck as it were.

It is also sad that some of the students have quit school in order to fulfil societal expectations regarding initiation practices. We find this extremely odd and offensive.

While initiation remains a deeply entrenched cultural practice among Basotho, it should not be an impediment to children’s access to basic education.

What must be emphasised is that the two can in fact co-exist and it is possible for students to attend initiation school without disrupting and sacrificing their own education.