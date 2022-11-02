Comment
A nightmare for the IEC
THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this week admitted that it seriously erred when it allocated Proportional Representation (PR) seats following the October 7 general election.
While this obviously came as a shock to most Basotho who had concluded that the IEC had delivered a clean and almost flawless election, it has now triggered a sense of distrust and even outright animosity towards the electoral commission.
Their anger is understandable.
Under normal circumstances, an electoral commission must be able to deliver on its mandate, by running a smooth and credible election both in terms of processes and outcome.
The latest twist has stained the IEC’s reputation after it delivered what was generally seen as a free and fair election.
This is therefore a public relations nightmare for the IEC.
But this crisis is of the IEC’s own making. With the benefit of hindsight, we would like to argue that the commission rushed to finalise the allocation of results without giving attention to all the details.
It would be interesting to know who led the calculations and who eventually signed off for the results.
Whoever bungled must not be allowed to get away with it. Heads must roll at the IEC. This is because the entire reputation of the IEC is now at stake.
In fact, what the IEC is now requesting through the courts could result in massive civil unrest. That would be sad.
Yet on the plus side, it is to their credit that the IEC has admitted that it made a serious mistake in calculating the allocation of the compensatory seats and that it wants this amended.
It took a lot of humility and soul-searching for the IEC to admit its own error.
Political players who will be directly impacted by the reallocation will obviously feel hard done by any overtures to reallocate seats. Their anger is therefore understandable.
But in the spirit of fairness, political parties must allow the courts to arbitrate on this matter to ensure that the law is applied and upheld.
The courts must be allowed to regularise the matter. It is also critical to point out that the reallocation will not impact the 80 seats that were directly contested by political parties which were overwhelmingly won by the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).
What is in dispute here is the allocation of the 40 compensatory seats. So any ruling by the courts will not invalidate the election result.
The biggest political parties in Lesotho have all admitted that they lost fair and square to the RFP. Their decision to concede is a mark of the maturity of our politics in Lesotho.
We commend these parties for displaying this level of maturity.
But at the same time, we note some excitable and overzealous individuals running radio stations who are seeking to stoke some anger over the debacle.
Their reasoning is that there was a sinister plot by the IEC to rob the Democratic Congress (DC) of some seats.
The radio stations have not provided any iota of evidence to substantiate the allegations.
These latest allegations present what could be the most compelling evidence yet of why we need to reform the media in Lesotho and regulate radio stations.
We will be the first to endorse the need for a comprehensive and mandatory training in basic journalism so that we do not have excitable individuals stoking emotions at radio stations in what is clearly a combustible post-election environment.
Insight
The ‘dude in distress’
I have come to notice that literature is awash with boy characters in distress. They seem to be the norm ever since I started reading. This is in sharp contrast with the concept of the damsel in distress, which I pick from all around me. I hear that what I am talking about is actually called “the dude in distress.”
Actually much mainstream literature in all languages across the world, across ages, is about boys or young men who wake up early in their lives to find that they are caught up in very difficult circumstances.
For example the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is one of Mark Twain’s best-known and most important novels in American literature. The novel takes place in Missouri in the 1830s or 1840s, at a time when Missouri was considered a slave state.
The novel tells the story of Huckleberry Finn’s escape from his alcoholic and abusive father and Huck’s adventurous journey down the Mississippi River together with the runaway slave Jim.
At one distressing point, Huck’s father Papa goes out, he locks Huck in the cabin, and when he returns home drunk, he beats the boy. Tired of his confinement and fearing the beatings will worsen, Huck escapes from Papa by faking his own death.
Huck is running from his father while Jim is running away from slavery. Jim’s escape is prompted when Miss Watson considers selling him off to a slave trader despite the fact that Jim has served her well and knows that such an action would separate Jim from his family.
It is a life of hide and seek and offers a great measure of distress for the two male characters, Huck and Jim.
Think about Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, which is for a great deal a story about a boy’s distressful upbringing.
This is the story of Pip, an orphan boy adopted by a blacksmith’s family, who has good luck and great expectations, and then loses both his luck and expectations. Through this rise and fall, however, Pip learns how to find happiness. He learns the meaning of friendship and the meaning of love and, of course, becomes a better person for it.
The well-known novel opens with the narrator, Pip, who introduces himself and describes a much younger Pip staring at the gravestones of his parents. This tiny, shivering bundle of a boy is suddenly terrified by a man dressed in a prison uniform.
The man tells Pip that if he wants to live, he’ll go down to his house and bring him back some food and a file for the shackle on his leg.
Then Oliver Twist, another of the novels of Dickens, explores the worrying squalor and poverty of the London of his time and at the centre of the story is the other distraught boy, Oliver.
It is said that Charles Dickens was well versed in the poverty of London, as he himself was a child worker after his father was sent to debtors’ prison.
Oliver, an orphan since birth, spends much of his childhood at a “child farm” (orphanage) with too many children and too little food.
Oliver is accused of asking for more gruel after a meal. To ask for more is unacceptable! Oliver is punished by being sent to work as an apprentice to an undertaker.
After ill-treatment, Oliver escapes into the crime rich heart of London where children are taught pick pocketing and burglary.
Oliver suffers arrest, assaults, shooting, kidnapping and many other ills and his is a tormented childhood.
Sometimes I think that perhaps Ikemefuna of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart is the most pathetic and distressed child character in African literature. In a settlement with a neighbouring tribe, Umuofia wins a virgin and a 15-year-old boy.
Okonkwo takes charge of the boy, Ikemefuna, and finds an ideal son in him. Nwoye likewise forms a strong attachment to the newcomer.
Despite his fondness for Ikemefuna and despite the fact that the boy begins to call him “father,” Okonkwo does not let himself show any affection for him.
Ogbuefi Ezeudu, a respected village elder, informs Okonkwo in private that the Oracle has ordered that Ikemefuna must be killed.
He tells Okonkwo that because Ikemefuna calls him “father,” Okonkwo should not take part in the boy’s death. Okonkwo lies to Ikemefuna, telling him that they must return him to his home village. Nwoye bursts into tears.
As he walks with the men of Umuofia, Ikemefuna thinks about seeing his mother. After several hours of walking, some of Okonkwo’s clansmen attack the boy with machetes. Ikemefuna runs to Okonkwo for help.
But Okonkwo, who doesn’t wish to look weak in front of his fellow tribesmen, cuts the boy down despite the Oracle’s admonishment.
Nwoye, Okonkwo’s own son who had grown fond of Ikemefuna is the most shocked and wrecked person on instinctively learning the fate of the boy whom he had grown to know as brother: “As soon as his father walked in, that night, Nwoye knew that Ikemefuna had been killed, and something seemed to give way inside him, like the snapping of a tightened bow. He did not cry. He just hung limp.”
From the very beginning, Ikemefuna is the ultimate victim; his fate is completely out of his control since he is taken away by his family so early in life for a crime which he had no part in, had any knowledge of.
In his new life, Ikemefuna is subject to the whims of his new father and the Umuofia elders, in whose hands his fate ultimately lies.
Do you know that in times of war, the boys grow very fast even when they are tense and unhappy? They become both adults and boys in a very special way.
In Pepetela’s Nguga’s Adventure, Ngunga is a boy growing up in war times. Ngunga who feels that he has lost everyone around him during the war of liberation of Angola decides that he must just travel across Angola and become part of the war. Ngunga’s quest is very unique.
Ngunga is a 13-year-old orphan. One day, when they were working in the fields, his parents were taken by surprise by the enemy. The colonialists opened fire.
His father, already an old man, was killed immediately. His mother tried to run away, but a bullet went through her chest. Only Mussango was left, and she was caught and taken to the army post.
Four years had passed through that sad day.
Ngunga had remained in the village and he becomes enamoured in the mores and life of the MPLA structures and its guerrillas who work from among the people as they fight against the Portuguese settlers.
However, one day Ngunga looks around himself and makes a very critical evaluation: “It was so good here sitting on the sand, his feet in the water. Why should he leave this place? Nobody was waiting for him in the kimbo, nobody would be worried if he was late or even if he didn’t come back. He could sleep in the bush. . . Nobody would ask the question, ‘but where is Ngunga?’’
Ngunga continues with his sad reflections: Who would leave guarding their cassava to look for Ngunga? Who, on seeing him naked, would even find him the bark of a tree? The distress is overpowering.
Then there is Mpho’s Search by Sandra Braude, a young people’s novel based on a quest by a 12-year-old boy, Mpho. He moves from Witbank, Transvaal, to Johannesburg, in search of his long lost father, Paulus Mapanga, who is thought to be working in the mines. The distress is palpable.
As the story begins, Mpho is being fired from baas du Toit’s farm for failing to look after the white owner’s sheep.
The grandmother who Mpho has been staying with died just six months back. Grandmother had cared for Mpho, fed him and looked after him when he had been ill.
She had talked to Mpho and told him about his own mother and father whom he had never known, related stories to him and read to him from her tattered Bible. Mpho’s mother had died when Mpho was a baby.
Mpho’s father had left when Mpho was very young, to go and work in the mines.
That was the only way Paulus Mapanga could earn money and send it home. Mpho could hardly remember his father.
Armed with R500, Mpho sets off to look for his father in Johannesburg, not really knowing the hazards in front of him and the near impossible task of finding a man in the mines.
Mpho rides to Johannesburg and puts up in a squatter camp in a space owned by an elderly woman. He is caught up in the violence that goes on between various violent groups of people in the squatter camp, until he runs away in the middle of the night.
He runs into Hillbrow, where a Good Samaritan shelters him for the night, giving him a free lift into central Johannesburg the following morning.
Soon Mpho realises that it was not easy to find a man whose address you don’t know in a place like Johannesburg. He becomes a street dweller, learning from other city children how to beg and how to pilfer from supermarkets. He meets sex perverts, who take him home and try to abuse him.
He runs away and one day, he meets another Zulu boy called Themba, who teaches him about making money through offloading goods from trucks for shops and shining shoes for passers’ by.
Eventually, Mpho and Temba, who are now a formidable pair, get to a Catholic-run shelter house where they put up during the night and with the option to return to school.
They also team up with a notorious boy called Stephen who intoxicates them with drugs and teaches them to break into shops in search of guns, knives and other things until Mpho is arrested when he has not committed crime yet.
The Catholic safe house secures a lawyer for Mpho and as soon as he is discharged, he bumps into his father’s long-time friend, a Dr Nkosi. Nkosi indicates that Mpho’s father is apparently abroad, studying and has sent him to search for Mpho!
Then there is that fast growing writer, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma of Zimbabwe who has a novel of 2012 called Shadows. There is another Mpho in there, a boy in distress. As Tshuma’s novella begins, Mpho (the narrator) is already steeped in being who he is; a man on a sharp decline.
He can never go up. His very first wish, which is the first sentence in this book, is: ‘I want to be alone.’ But he cannot be alone in a populous and seething Bulawayo township.
Mpho does not and may not know who his father is. Mpho does not love his mother; an ageing-nearly-out-of-business and sickly prostitute. Sometimes he watches through the key hole as she is being laid.
He has already taken his mother’s prostitute friend, Holly to bed (during a freak sexual storm). Holly cannot wait to have some more from Mpho. This symbolically incestuous act stays with Mpho up to the end.
He is going out with Holly’s daughter, Nomsa, whom he beds at will. He desires her the way one desires to perform an irresistible ablution. Mpho drops out from a prestigious Chemical Engineering degree at NUST after a students’ riot.
Mpho smokes dagga and only when he is like that, does he see more clearly the political and spiritual degradation of his country. He writes very desperate poetry and uses his brush to paint pictures of death and doom.
Mpho has no political ideals besides wishing to be happy. He attends both ruling party and oppositional party rallies interchangeably (for the abundant food and T-shirts).
That makes his subsequent arrest and harassment misplaced and unjustifiable.
The only release available to him towards the end is the hope to meet his dead mother ‘in dark places.’
At some point, he leaves behind his mother’s decomposing corpse in the morgue and skips the border into South Africa. Unlike the other Zimbabweans who take this archetypal route, Mpho is not in search of a job. He is only after Nomsa, the love of his life.
He cannot work. Mention of a job riles and makes him bitter. He eventually learns, like the other stock characters, in Christopher Mlalazi’s Many Rivers and Brian Chikwava’s Harare North, that whilst Zimbabwe is in inimitable turmoil, there is necessarily no sweetness abroad for the unwanted Zimbabweans.
Mpho eventually returns home to be hounded relentlessly by both the incognito spirit of his mother and the police. Rasta, the dagga-intoxicated artist at the Bulawayo gallery summarises it all: “I am coming my man…Forever coming. I never reach the place where I am going. And this is the whole point. To be forever coming.”
The writers pick their boy characters to show how treacherous the world can be.
I think they choose the boys because it is the boy and the young man who traditionally goes out to hunt or to work for the family.
He becomes the so-called dude in distress. His experiences necessarily become our experience. He is a typical character under typical circumstances.
Memory Chirere
Insight
The secretive lives of diplomats
Lately I have been itching to get back to my favourite pastime – writing. I’m a little rusty following a 14-year hiatus, albeit excited to hop back on the saddle. More so to pen something about a subject close to my heart. It’s been an exciting couple of days in the kingdom.
A few interesting changes with the potential to shape the trajectory of our political landscape. The 11th parliament will see a significantly trimmed cabinet. There has been talk of the likelihood of a chop in diplomatic missions as well. My worry is not the number of missions we have abroad.
The proportions don’t mean much in my opinion. What matters is the balance between deep structural issues vs competence to address. Even if we end up with five missions abroad, if the competence does not measure up, it makes no difference.
First things first…
There’s a lot of mystery that surrounds the world of Diplomacy and the lives of diplomats especially in our context. There couldn’t be a better time to debunk the myth that surrounds this profession than now. What we have done wrong as a country is establishing our foreign service on the ethos of cadre deployments as opposed to merit.
Seoeso oeso! We made the craft of Diplomacy a secret that regular folk should not know about. We’ve made secret what should not be secret. Only in Lesotho do you spend a Friday night with a friend….to get an e-mail from them the following week telling you they ‘ve left the country, they have been deployed to a diplomatic post in Antananarivo.
Antanana what? Better yet, you see their commissioning ceremony in the news on LTV post their departure. Try to wrap your brain around that and you learn about the wariness that surrounds these deployments. The rule is, make no announcements lest you get the wrath of those not “rewarded” despite the years spent (ba-haila) I don’t think there’s an English word for this.
This is exactly where we got it wrong. This is why there’s a lot of ambiguity and secrecy surrounding the profession (in our country context). We have soiled the craft. Have you been around conversations where you hear people whisper ….. “They had to thank her with a post in China ….” Or “They sent him to Ethiopia to shut him up” all in hushed tones! That’s NOT what diplomacy is.
Here’s my 5cents’ worth on getting the best out of our diplomats and diplomatic missions.
Have a clear foreign Policy
You cannot run diplomatic missions without a clear foreign policy and foreign policy goals. Every country needs to have a clear mandate and strategies in what it hopes to achieve in all of its missions across the world. If you no longer have any strategic interests in a certain country, by all means recall or redeploy.
Sometimes we deploy based on historical ties. Just because it’s been done for years, we keep going back, even when there’s no longer any strategic interest for the country. There has to be strategies aligned to every deployment.
Sometimes we deploy to gain allies to secure votes at the UN, but is that reason enough to have a full functional mission there? No! That’s when we have satellite missions and deploy what we call Ambassadors at large; Diplomats who can be accredited to multiple countries while resident in one.
Have a foreign relations committee
Set up a committee composed of Ministry of Trade and Industry to tackle International Trade and investments, Ministry of Education to facilitate educational and professional exchanges, Ministry of Tourism to cultivate cultural diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International relations to oversee bi-lateral and multilateral relations and protect our position in international organisations, have former diplomats to advise on experiential diplomacy, National University of Lesotho-Political Science division to advise on historical relations, and finally, Office of the PM to Chair the country’s strategy and Foreign relations committee.
This committee should without prejudice, be fully entrusted with the power to design the country’s foreign policy. Not having a foreign policy is like starting a business without a business plan. No swot analysis, nothing. This same committee should also be entrusted with deployment especially of Ambassadors. This can also be the committee that reviews quarterly updates from all missions as well as follow up on foreign relations projects.
Train your diplomats
Protocol faux pas are unforgivable. Not only do untrained diplomats have the capacity to embarrass their country but they cannot excel in today’s global arena without proper training. The role of a diplomat is not only to advance the interests of their country but to initiate and facilitate strategic relations, as well as provide information and analysis to their home country.
Diplomats therefore require a unique combination of specialised expertise, operational skill sets, and a broad capacity for innovative and visionary leadership. Developed countries have what they call Foreign Service Institutes. They train their diplomats for nothing less than a year.
The foreign service exam, American diplomats will tell you, is one of the toughest exams any U.S. diplomat will have ever taken in their career. You fail, you wait months before you can retake. Don’t get me wrong. Cadre diplomacy happens even in developed countries.
Not everyone is a career diplomat. Developed countries have political appointees too…but here’s the difference; Most of their political appointees get deployed in countries that already have friendly relations with the sending country. Even at that, the diplomats are thoroughly vetted.
These countries will then deploy their myriad of career diplomats where relations are tough, where they are misunderstood, often in hardship posts where insurmountable resilience and tact is required.
We truly cannot continue to workshop our diplomats for a few days in preparation for a five-year term and expect them to know not to gift white flowers to their hosts in China. An untrained diplomat will go to Dubai and wear a pencil skirt to meet the Sheikh, they will go to Europe and start hugging everyone to greet them.
They will arrive in Nepal and start shaking peoples’ hands. They will go to Italian Cathedrals with uncovered sleeves, they will chew gum in Singapore, they will smile at strangers in Korea and call the Scottish or Welsh English. They will do it all because they are not well prepared. They have no appreciation of diplomatic etiquette or international protocols.
Have a Mission Activity Tracker
I have never understood why our diplomats will disappear and return after five years, and we never get to know what it is they did for the country for the past five years. First thing they do as soon as they land abroad is go off social media.
The one time they will post something is a snapshot with the host from a random cocktail party. You’d be forgiven to think they go abroad to hide. That’s exactly where the problem is. Lack of transparency and unnecessary secrecy.
The taxpayer back home is wondering what this big secret is? What exactly do these people do abroad? And these are legitimate questions because there is no transparency. Wait until they come back home. The first thing they do, is move into a brand-new double-storey home in the Thetsane/Masowe suburbia. They arrive the same way they left. In hush hush. Why is this?
A mission activity tracker is a good idea to track the performance of each mission. Where you are deployed, what activities you are doing, what linkages you have facilitated for the home country. What meetings you attended. What they yielded for your home country.
What treaties you fostered. What’s happening in that country, what cocktail parties did you attend? Who did you host? Who did you network with? What new relations you are building. Prospects for cultural exchanges? Educational exchanges? Professional exchanges. Prospects for potential investments?
The pain of neglected diplomats
One of the most painful experiences of our diplomats is a diplomat that is committed to their job but has no home base support. Half the time we think they are having the time of their lives abroad. More often than not, the reality is far from the truth.
A lot of times diplomats lead very lonely lives. You’ll often hear about struggles of late rental payments or late school fees for their children abroad. Perhaps the toughest of them all is brokering deals and not being afforded an audience by decision makers back at home.
You can cultivate as many relationships as you like, and broker as many deals as you want, but as long as you do not get an audience from your superiors, you will remain that joker diplomat who asks for meetings and just talks about what could be.
Because there is no Missions tracker, it’s easy to completely forget about these people and the work they were entrusted to do abroad. Often, they only get to do something significant when the PM or the King visits that part of the world.
They will then arrange visas, meetings, accommodation etc, which can provide them momentary fulfillment. They are by and large reduced to administrative assistants who do menial administrative work to assist the few citizens resident in that country.
An expired passport here and there, repatriation once in a while. Diplomats need governments that listen and act on those strategic linkages. So many great meetings have gone to waste, so many potential partnerships have fell through because there’s no follow through.
The Scholarship program that a diplomat negotiated, that health project that was going to benefit multiple communities, that multimillion investment the diplomat negotiated- all fell through because someone back home failed to carry it through or afford it the attention it deserved. Do you see where I’m going? We need an overhaul of our foreign service. Let it not just be about reducing the number of missions, let’s fix the roots.
l Mathabang R. Fanyane is a Diplomacy Consultant based in Lesotho. She has 10 years professional experience as a Foreign Service National. She holds a MA. Protocol & Diplomacy. She writes in her personal capacity.
Mathabang R Fanyane
Insight
Make Saturday a full working day
First and foremost, I would like to remind you of an inconvenient and irritating truth.
The Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) is targeting a tax revenue collection totalling 44.6 billion Pula (M60.52 billion) in the current 2022/2023 financial year whilst Lesotho is only able to collect M7.5 billion Maloti from the domestic economy.
In summary, this means Botswana’s economy is roughly eight times the size of Lesotho. Eight times!
In actual fact, our domestic revenue target has to be M25 billion Maloti in order to meet the budgetary needs. This means LRA/RSL has to be mandated to collect M25 billion Maloti as a base point.
Yes, of course, the RSL cannot harvest the seed and the economy has to be expanded and grown in order to meet the target.
Incoming Prime Minister Sam Matekane needs to put fertiliser into the economy. But how do we mitigate this challenge of low economic activity that results in low tax revenue collection?
As a starting point, this means Basotho need to put in extra working hours in order for the economy to recover and ‘prosper’.
By putting in a few extra hours for the economy to recover, this could mean making Saturday a full working day.
Before we go into the details of how this could be done and I know that a lot of you are already saying, “enoa o ntse a pota”, I need to give credit where it’s due and compliment Ntate Matekane for making a bold move to trim the Cabinet to only 15 ministers/ministries.
About two weeks ago, I said the 1993 cabinet was made-up of 12 ministers. It was in fact, 11 ministers and my apologies for the error.
However, I realise that Monyane Moleleki has been in politics for a long time and was a minister in the first administration that ushered in democracy in 1993. That was before Nelson Mandela became the president of South Africa in 1994.
By the way, I also realise that in 1993, His Majesty King Letsie III was only 30-years-old. 30! Now, His Majesty will be a pensioner as of next year as he’ll be celebrating his 60th birthday in 2023.
I’m sure tenderpreneurs are already warming up to swallow all the catering tenders for the big 60th birthday bash.
In any case, it’s interesting to see that Matekane intends to merge a few ministries in order to achieve a goal of 15 ministries. I have a few suggestions to make.
Why not merge the Ministry of Forestry and Water and create one ministry and call it the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry? There is semblance between all the three elements.
Another suggestion is to merge the Ministry of Trade with Small Business and Cooperatives. But I think we need a super ministry named the Ministry of Agriculture and Nutrition.
I think nutrition is by far the biggest problem in Lesotho and impacts negatively on other factors such as health and food production. But most importantly, leave the Ministry of Development
Planning as a stand-alone ministry but re-name it to the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning.
This ministry should be tasked with managing the macro-economic policy, fiscal as well as the monetary policy. This task should be undertaken by Mme Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane (as a suggestion).
She would be best suited for the job.
Here is my point; due to the high rate of corruption in various government ministries and departments, the Ministry of Finance needs a numbers cruncher (an astute Chartered Accountant) to chase all the rats (likhoto) eating tax-payers money.
I mean, it comes as no surprise that our government system is infested by rats (likhoto).
Look at this scenario: how is a civil servant who earns M10 000 per month able to build a house worth M2 million, cash?
Okay, let me put it this way. Doesn’t it surprise you that there are double-storey houses mushrooming all over the country yet the public infrastructure (roads) is completely broken? Doesn’t that shock you?
Something doesn’t make sense here. A double storey, a double-cab, a Toyota Fortuner, private education for the kids on a salary of 10k per month?
Yes, there is a dead rat in the ceiling and this needs a Chartered Accountant to sort it out. Both the Minister and PS Finance should be chartered accountants because government employees are very mischievous.
Most of them are compulsive liars. How many times has the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) crashed? “IFMIS e oele.”
To correct this habit of lying, Matekane needs to get a sharp chartered accountant to catch all the rats eating tax-payers money. Kids go to bed on empty stomachs because of these heartless people.
But here is my point about making Saturday a full working day. Let’s paint a scenario and say; you are a student and your exam results come-out disappointing like the ABC and BNP election results.
There are two options to take to respond to the situation.
The first option is to relax, follow the status quo and hope that the good Lord will work miracles. The second option is to mitigate the problem by working harder.
To put in a few extra hours in a day to practice all math and physics formulae (what’s the plural of formula?), until you get it right.
This is exactly what we need to do.
To put in a few extra-hours in a working week. Let’s all be mindful that Lesotho has the lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in the SADC region. This means Lesotho has the lowest output of products and services produced in one year.
Simply put, we are not a productive nation. Our GDP is about US$2 billion (M36 billion). However, the one published is US$1.845 Billion (2020) and that’s very low.
If the GDP of South Africa is US$301.9 billion (2020), Lesotho should at the very least have a GDP of about US$10 billion.
This has to be our new target. To boost the GDP of Lesotho to US$10 billion! (M180 billion) This means growing the output of the current economy ten fold.
To achieve this task, we need to make Saturday a full working day.
This would have a lot of positive economic spin-offs. Firstly instead of thinking of trimming the public service staff-complement of 46 000 people, we can now think of introducing rotational staffing models and solutions and possibly open up government services until 7pm, during the week.
But most importantly, rotating staff for Saturdays could revive the economy on weekends.
Have you all seen how Maseru city dies on weekends? It becomes a ghost town. People sit at home and attend funerals, drink, engage in fights and cause car accidents. Car accidents are a heavy cost to the economy.
By making Saturday a full working day, this could increase productivity and energise the city.
But most importantly, my good friend, Fako Hakane (yes, he’s my friend) actually suggested that to increase the circulation of money in the economy, it would be to our advantage to pay civil servants on a fortnightly basis and I said what a brilliant idea.
This actually worked perfectly well for the economy of Maputsoe. Money exchanges hands at a much faster pace and this creates a higher multiplier effect.
However, we will need to improve the cash-flow situation in order to be able to pay salaries fortnightly.
This could go a long way in revitalising the economy and everyone would gain instead of waiting for the last week of the month where filling stations and shopping malls start seeing an increase in traffic volumes.
In closing, we need to think of creative ways to revive and energise the economy by using resources that are already at our disposal.
‘Mako Bohloa
