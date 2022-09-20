Comment
Back to the drawing board
We have noted with interest a judgment by the Constitutional Court this week regarding the recall of parliament that paved way for the passing of the reforms Bill last month.
In a judgment delivered on Monday, the court ruled that the decision by King Letsie III to recall parliament to pass the national reforms was a violation of Lesotho’s constitution.
The judges said the King was ill-advised when he recalled parliament.
The unanimous judgment was read by Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane with Justice Tšeliso Monapathi and Justice ’Mafelile Ralebese assenting.
The court also ruled that Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s decision to declare a state of emergency so as to recall parliament was null and void.
What this means is that all the Bills that were passed by the recalled parliament are null and void. This is a serious blow to Lesotho’s reform agenda.
As a constitutional democracy, the government will obviously be bound by the judgment and will have to apply it to the letter despite how painful this process will be.
What the judgment has done is to reverse two years’ of hard work in trying to craft a new constitutional order to fix Lesotho’s political problems. We are now back on ground zero.
The judges said the declaration of a state of emergency by the Prime Minister did not meet the constitutional threshold of what constitutes an emergency.
In simple terms the judges said there was no emergency that posed a grave threat to Lesotho’s sovereignty and its people.
What we saw was a spectacular failure by the executive and legislative branches of the government to finish the reform agenda on time. They should have prioritised the two Bills during the tenure of parliament.
But they didn’t. They fumbled along the way until they ran out of time. The judges in effect said this was a problem of the politicians’ own making.
The court made it clear that politicians had let down the country by failing to complete the process within the allotted time.
We agree.
Justice Sakoane said the new government that will take over the reins after the October 7 general election must now resuscitate the reform agenda so as to complete the process without violating the law.
The new government must reconvene the National Reforms Authority (NRA) to push the reforms agenda.
It would be tempting to accuse Kananelo Boloetse and Advocate Lintle Tuke, the men who filed the case, of doing the bidding of politicians. That would be a mistake.
Boloetse has rejected charges that he is in the pockets of any politician. He insists he is his own man, motivated by what he sees as a violation of Lesotho’s constitution.
The two were therefore merely exercising their rights to challenge what they saw as a violation of the constitution.
Of course, there are also certain politicians who will be happy with the latest development after they expressed some misgivings about the Bill which they said would trim the powers of a Prime Minister.
Whilst most of the work done so far in the reforms process was good, there is need to build consensus to ensure that we as Basotho sing from the same hymnbook.
We risk making a tragic mistake if we were to rush to implement reforms when we are still haggling as to which Bill is the correct one.
Parties fight over funds
MASERU – TEMPERS flared at a meeting between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and political parties’ treasurers over campaign funds.
The agenda of the Tuesday meeting was to discuss how political parties would share the M5 million allocated by the government for campaign funding.
The IEC also wanted to emphasise the importance of political parties accounting for the funds.
Emotions started running high after the IEC financial officer, ’Mabatho Sesoane, explained how the money would be shared among the parties.
Sesoane said M1 million would be shared equally among the parties contesting the election.
She however said those that did not get 500 or more votes in the 2017 election will not get anything.
The remaining M4 million will be shared proportionally based on the number of votes achieved in the previous election, she said.
“New parties and parties that did not partake in elections will be given money according to the threshold (500 votes),” Sesoane said.
Those that participated in the last election but did not achieve the threshold of 500 votes will not get anything.
Although this is how the campaign funds have always been distributed, some smaller parties felt that the formula gives an unfair advantage to big political parties that garnered more votes in the previous election.
The Basotho Economic Enrichment (BEE) leader, Mohatle Litaba, was among those who complained bitterly.
“How can the IEC say we should get into the ring and fight Goliaths yet we are Davids?” Litaba asked.
“Why did you allow us small parties to be side-lined yet we are expected to compete at the same level?” Lekhotla la Mekhoa le Meetlo (LMM) leader, Malefetsane Liau, said they have always asked why the funds were not shared equally.
“We have been asking why we are being divided since 2012 to 2022,” Liau said.
“The Goliaths are being made more powerful while the smallest are suppressed and given less help.”
Liau suggested an immediate meeting to address their grievances.
“The leadership meeting should happen now or else it will cause problems.”
He said other parties are always boasting of having a lot of money but still want a share of the public funds.
The IEC spokesman, Tuoe Hantši, said the issue of small parties being sidelined should be discussed among the parties instead of blaming the IEC.
“You should use your forums to discuss it. Ask for a meeting with the commissioners,” Hantši said.
Hantši added that although he appreciates the small parties’ concerns “the IEC cannot change anything but the political party leaders have that opportunity”.
The Bahlabani ba Tokoloho Movement (BTM) leader, Moeketsi Mlongeni, retorted that the issue should be discussed in the same meeting “because there are political leaders in this meeting”.
“This meeting is for the treasurers and the leaders,” Mlongeni said.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD)’s national treasurer, Mokoto Hloaele, insisted that only party leaders should discuss the allocation of funds.
“It would not be fair because other leaders are not present,” Hloaele said.
“The invitation says only those who deal with funds would be admitted at the venue.”
Sesoane, the IEC financial officer, said the funds from the commission are strictly for campaign purposes like printing materials and transport.
She said the money should not be used for salaries, rent or electricity.
“It should not be used to buy votes or be invested,” she said.
Parties, Sesoane said, are required to account for every cent within three months after the election.
The IEC’s director of legal affairs, Lehlohonolo Suping, said parties that fail to account “will face consequences”.
How parties will share the campaign funds
- M1 million to be shared among 59 contesting parties
- M4 million to be shared proportionally according to the number of votes achieved in the previous election
- Parties that did not get at least 500 votes in 2017 will not get a share of the M4 million
- The 500 votes threshold will be to determine the share of new parties and those that did not contest in 2017.
- Parties that partially accounted for the 2017 campaign funds will have their share garnished.
- Those that failed to account for every cent will not receive their share.
Nkheli Liphoto
A massive blow to government
MASERU – THE era of the government and public institutions using a litigant’s lack of legal standing to fend off legal cases against them is over.
That is thanks to the recent constitutional court judgement that has opened the way for individuals to sue the government in the name of ‘public interest’.
The court made the ruling in a case in which journalist Kananelo Boloetse and Advocate Lintle Tuke had challenged Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s declaration of a state of emergency that led to the recalling of parliament.
They also wanted the court to nullify the national reforms laws and constitutional amendments passed by the parliament after it was recalled.
The judgement means the reforms are dead in the water and can only be passed by the next parliament unless the government wins the appeal.
Apart from rolling back or delaying the reforms, the judgement has also created important legal precedence that could help individuals to use the courts to hold the government’s public institutions to account.
It means anyone can cite public interest to sue the government or a public institution.
No longer can the government argue that a person doesn’t have legal standing to bring a case against it.
No one understands the far-reaching implications of the ruling better than the President of the Law Society of Lesotho, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, who said Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane has “midwifed” the public interest standing and public interest litigation in this judgment.
Advocate Maqakachane has never made a secret of his opposition to the state of emergency and recalling of parliament.
He warned the Council of State against declaring a state of emergency.
The Law Society had also applied to challenge the decision.
He says the ruling has blown the government out of the water.
He says for years the government has used the 154-year-old narrow common law standing in Lesotho (in public law litigation) to insulate itself from people who demand accountability and transparency.
That legal shield, Advocate Maqakachane says, “has been dealt a final deadly blow by the decision of the High Court”.
“It is likely to be buried forever,” he says.
He says the birth pangs of “public interest standing” have long agonised and traumatised public-spirited individuals who had the interest to raise constitutional or public law questions in the courts concerning public wrongs committed by public functionaries”.
He says Justice Sakoane has allowed “any person with interest, but who cannot prove individual injury as a result of public wrong occasioning general public injury, to approach the High Court and seek the appropriate relief”.
“The public wrongs which otherwise remained immunised from judicial scrutiny, will henceforth easily be reviewed and audited for compliance with legality and rule of law by the High Court,” he said.
“The corridors of power will be shepherded by the courts through the public interest litigation.”
The Boloetse and Tuke constitutional case is a true “caesarean section” through which we welcome to life the public interest standing and public interest litigation in Lesotho, he says.
The judgment has also felled Lesotho’s Millennium Challenge Account, Lesotho Authority II Bill, 2022 which was set to provide for the domestication of the compact and Programme Implementation Agreement (PIA).
The judgment has also blocked a new law aimed at economically empowering women married under customary law.
The Laws of Lerotholi (Amendment) Bill 2022 proposed that a widow shall “have ownership and control of the property of the joint estate after the death of her husband” irrespective of whether she was married customarily or through civil rights.
The passing of the amendment is a precondition to Lesotho accessing the second MCC’s US$300 million (about M52.4 billion) development compact.
The judgment has also nullified the Metolong Authority (Amendment) Bill which would relieve the government from the financial burden of operating the Metolong Authority.
The judgment has also made the National Assembly Electoral (Amendment) null and void.
The Bill provided for the improvement of the current voters’ register for the local government as well as the national elections by the use of national identity cards.
For the upcoming elections, however, both voters’ cards and national identity cards will be used.
The Bill provided for registered electors legally residing outside Lesotho to participate in the national or local government elections and vote as advance electors.
Staff Reporter
Government appeals against ruling
MASERU – THE government has appealed against the High Court judgement that ruled the declaration of the state of emergency and the recalling of parliament is illegal.
The judgement delivered on Monday has rolled back the constitutional amendments and the laws that parliament had passed and the King approved to pave the way for the national reforms.
The judgement of three High Court Judges, Justices Sakoane Sakoane, Tšeliso Monaphathi and ‘Mafelile Ralebese, was delivered on September 12.
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is the first appellant while Attorney General Rapelang Motsieloa is the second appellant.
Through their lawyers, Monaheng Rasekoai, Moeketsi Rampai and Lebakeng Attorneys, the lawyers argue that the court erroneously concluded that both respondents have a locus standi and to seek relief.
The appellants argue that the High Court erred and or misdirected itself in interrogating the merits that informed the declaration of the state of emergency.
They argue that the High Court’s ruling “attracted judicial overreach and consequent violation of the sacrosanct separation of powers doctrine”.
They further argue that the High Court erred and misdirected itself in concluding that it had jurisdiction to interrogate or probe polycentric issues that informed the recall of parliament.
They say the High Court further misdirected itself “by failing to weigh public interest dynamics as against the alleged breaches of the constitution”.
They claim that both the King and the Prime Minister have not acted by their volition and judgement to recall parliament “but acted in accordance with the advice of the Council of State”.
“In this sense, the trigger for the declaration of state of emergency and the recall of Parliament is the advice tendered by the Council of State to the Prime Minister and His Majesty,” they argue.
They say the King and the prime minister have not acted on their personal wishes, whims, views, opinions and outside information, materials and facts grounding the advice.
They are obliged by the constitution to follow the advice of the Council of State.
“Nowhere does the Constitution enjoin the Council of State to consult or obtain the concurrence of the Prime Minister and His Majesty before it submits the advice,” they argued.
They argue that once the advice is given, they have to accept and act accordingly by the Prime Minister issuing the declaration of state of emergency and the king recalling parliament.
Majara Molupe
