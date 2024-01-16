Comment
Brace for a very bumpy year ahead
There is something eerily sombre about this festive season. You see it in the unusually short queues in grocery and clothing shops around the country.
Businesses, formal and informal, are reporting that this is probably the worst festive season in recent memory. Customers say they are struggling to buy things they could afford during previous holidays.
It’s either they don’t have money at all or the little they have cannot go far.
The reasons are many and varied but three stand out.
The first is inflation which has triggered an unrelenting spike in prices this year. The surge in prices started during the Covid-19 crisis and has not stopped. Much of our inflation has been imported from across the Mohokare River.
The second could be the contagion effect from South Africa’s economic woes. As South Africa’s economy boils so does ours because of the strong links between the two.
The third is the job carnage that has ravaged the textile sector, the biggest private sector employer.
By some estimates, more than 10 000 people have lost their jobs this year. Add the thousands laid off at the peak of the Covid crisis and the figure easily adds to around 20 000. That is half of the sector’s jobs in the past three years. The depressing news has been assiduous.
In the past three weeks, 3000 more were left stranded after their employer surreptitiously closed their two factories and disappeared without paying severance packages.
Many companies across the country have quietly closed. Those remaining are barely surviving, living from day to day while hoping for a change in their fortunes.
Sadly, next year doesn’t look promising either. Barring some dramatic and robust intervention from the government, the textile sector is likely to continue hurtling down the precipice.
We could be witnessing the end of Lesotho’s textile sector as we have known it for the past forty years. The few companies that have been struggling to remain afloat could soon drown.
The looming drought will make the situation worse. Droughts tend to fuel inflation, stretching safety nets like the old age pension and food grants.
Salaries in both the private and public sectors will continue to trail the inflation gnawing at the little buying power that remains.
In other times, we could hazard that things will get better but we don’t see any signs of respite this time. All we can say is brace yourself for more misery.
This is not fear-mongering or fatalistic but a view informed by the unfolding reality.
We don’t see the government doing much to stimulate the economy. The textile factories that closed are dead and buried together with the jobs.
There is no mob of investors clamouring to set up shop in Lesotho. South Africa’s economy is far from finding the road to recovery.
Basotho like to think of themselves as hardworking, resilient and independent people. That is true. But this time many have hit rock bottom and need their government to step up to the plate.
We call on the government to help revive the textiles sector.
Struggling companies should be assisted to get back on their feet. The informal sector needs urgent help. Young entrepreneurs should be supported. The government should remove the regulatory hurdles that impede business.
The economy should be diversified and weaned off its dependence on South Africa. The government should do more for the economy.
They owe it to the people after they came to power on the strength of their business credentials and private sector experience.
They said they know what ails Lesotho’s economy, and now they should fix it.
Cyber-attacks a wake-up call
THE week’s crippling cyber-attack on the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL) should be a wake-up call for everyone, from individuals to organisations and the government to strengthen their systems.
It shows that cybercrime is a potent national security risk.
At the time of going to press last night, the Central Bank was not yet clear when the national payment system would be recovered and restored.
Local and international experts were said to be working round the clock to get the system back up. It is a sign of the seriousness of the crisis that the Central Bank has been reluctant to indicate when all will be well.
Details of the real impact of the attack on the economy are scant but we can safely speculate that it is huge.
We are talking of a suspension of the entire interbank payment system, the backbone of the whole economy. The impact on trade cannot be overstated.
Because the situation is still unfolding, the Central Bank cannot say with certainty that it has not lost any critical information. We can only breathe a collective sigh of relief when the investigation is complete. And that might take days or weeks.
Yet we cannot say we didn’t see early signs.
The government’s financial system has suffered serious attacks in recent months.
Other organisations have also been hacked. So have companies and organisations across the world. Such incidents should have put every organisation and country on high alert to strengthen their systems.
But it will be foolhardy to pillory the Central Bank over this attack.
No organisation, no matter how small or big, is completely immune to such attacks. The world of cybersecurity is an ever-ending crude battle between the good guys and the criminals. Each is trying to outwit the other and sometimes the good guys come second best.
It doesn’t mean they are incompetent or have slept on the job. The trouble is that their defeat, no matter how small, could have a ruinous impact on individuals, organisations and the country. The incident at the Central Bank is a case in point.
In the ensuing public outrage, a few care to remember that the Central Bank’s computer experts have most likely been successful at fending off similar threats in the past. They have won more battles than they have lost.
Such are the low margins of error in cybersecurity. Experts in the field are not judged by their many victories but the rare defeats because they come with serious consequences to the public.
We would however argue that this incident is a confirmation that our systems are vulnerable and susceptible to infiltration.
If Lesotho’s banking sector thought this was a distant problem, now it’s at their doorstep and they will have to beat the criminals at their own game.
Yet this is not an institutional but a national issue.
Today it is the financial system and tomorrow it could be the power grid, the water system or the telecommunications system.
The powers that we should view the attack on the Central Bank as a sign of more to come.
The danger is real. As such, it is up to the government to step up its efforts to protect the country from cyber criminals both local and international.
The cyber law should not only be fast-tracked but also tightened to deal with criminals. There should be an instant drive to build the country’s skills and capacity to deal with cybersecurity issues.
We have been warned and we should be forearmed.
The General must be allowed to speak
WE note with keen interest an attempt by the Academic Forum for Development of Lesotho (AFDeL) to block army commander Lt Gen Mojalefa Letsoela from delivering a lecture at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) campus in Roma.
Lt Gen Letsoela was due to speak today on the theme: Integrity as a Value for Successful Leadership.
What has peeved AFDeL is Lt Gen Letsoela’s recent comments which he made when political parties were pushing to pass a vote of no-confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
Our point of departure is the absence of a cogent justification for the LNDC bailing out Enrich.
This is critical because Enrich is not the only locally-owned company that has shut down in recent months.
We can bet that in the same week that Enrich closed, some company somewhere in Lesotho shut its doors. Indeed, more have closed since then.
This country has a huge cemetery of companies. True, some succumbed to self-inflicted wounds. Others euthanised themselves due to mismanagement (Enrich could be one of those).
Yet some were victims of a tough economic environment and could not withstand the vagaries stacked against them. There is no doubt that Lesotho is a tough place for businesses.
Some have closed because the government failed to pay them on time.
We know from experience that while there is a push for youths to start businesses, the reality is that once they start they are on their own.
While there are obviously no incentives or help from the state, businesses also have to contend with hostile regulations and a treacherous business environment.
Sooner or later most will upend.
Yet we don’t hear calls for them to be bailed out. Nor has the LNDC jumped to their rescue.
Bear in mind we are not talking of companies that require M15 million to be revived. Many just need a few thousands of maloti to get back on their feet.
A lot are viable businesses that require only a little cash injection to get through rough patches.
Key questions arise.
Who should and should not be bailed out?
What makes Enrich an ideal candidate for a rescue package?
These are probably uncomfortable but critical questions that should be answered.
Clearly, it is not about saving jobs because bigger companies employing more people have been allowed to die. It surely has nothing to do with contributions to the economy because there is no evidence of Enrich being a mover and shaker.
It’s certainly not about empowering Basotho because many other Basotho have lost their businesses and have been left to either wallow in misery or pick up the pieces on their own.
It is therefore urgent for the LNDC and the government to explain why Enrich is being bailed out. Anything short of a clear explanation leaves room for toxic speculation.
The LNDC should state if it’s now part of its mission to bail out troubled companies.
The government should also say if such an intervention is now national policy.
We would be the first to applaud if this is the new thinking in the government and at the LNDC.
If that is the new direction then the rules and criteria should be clear because many companies are also in dire need of such help.
They are not asking for millions like Enrich but something modest to plug holes. The LNDC could have opened floodgates by throwing a lifeline to Enrich.
It is up to the corporation to now set the rules on who is rescued and who is allowed to sink.
Basotho will be watching.
Who should and should not be bailed out?
OUR headline story this week reveals that the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) is mulling a M15 million bailout for Enrich Stores.
The company closed two weeks ago due to what insiders say were bad business decisions by the management and board. In principle, we agree with the bailout.
It is important to save troubled companies for the sake of jobs and the entire economy.
