Comment
The honeymoon is now over
REVOLUTION for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, is set to take over the reins as Lesotho’s next Prime Minister after a stunning victory in the October 7 general election.
We must admit that Matekane’s victory came as a surprise to us. In the absence of credible election surveys, we did not see this coming.
What makes the RFP’s success stunning is the fact that the seven-month old party was competing against much older political formations that had been in the business for decades.
Matekane’s victory could potentially usher in a new phase in Lesotho’s politics where the leadership is not encumbered by the baggage of the past.
But that will be dependent on Matekane striking the right notes, particularly with his selection of his Cabinet.
As Prime Minister Matekane will wield immense power to do things differently and in the process set Lesotho on a fresh trajectory.
This, however, will not be easy. The nature of Lesotho’s coalition politics over the years does not give much hope that this new deal will hold out for the next five years.
Monyane Moleleki, who leads the Alliance of Democrats (AD), has so far sought to allay Basotho’s fears by highlighting that he holds no ambitions beyond what the coalition agreement entails.
That is refreshing.
But we know that before the ink dries on the coalition agreement, the parties will seek to consolidate their grip within government and begin preparations for the next electoral battle.
Winning elections was the easiest part for Matekane and his RFP. The biggest challenge will come immediately after he is sworn in as Prime Minister.
The calibre of ministers he will appoint will also determine if he succeeds or fails. It would be tempting for Matekane to think of appeasing certain interested groups within his own party who contributed so much to his stunning victory.
But that would be a mistake. The truth of the matter is that it is these groups that could lead to his undoing if not managed properly.
If he is to succeed, Matekane must not bend to the whims and wishes of these factions as they push to be rewarded for their hard work during campaigns. He must focus on the bigger picture and come up with credible policies to transform Lesotho’s economic fortunes.
As a businessman and a leader in the corporate sector, Matekane is familiar with the challenges in identifying and nurturing talent. He is also familiar with issues of performance appraisals.
Matekane must transfer everything he did well in the corporate sector to the government and ensure that he streamlines government business operations for the benefit of citizens.
The people want to see Matekane bringing a culture of good corporate management into government. They want to see a culture of accountability. They want to see his government deal decisively with the cancer of corruption.
Previous governments have been accused of being too soft in dealing with issues of corruption because their own party officials were knee-deep in some of the most egregious acts of corruption ever seen in Lesotho.
As a result, they could not launch a crackdown on corruption lest their own people were caught in the dragnet.
All this must now change. The corrupt and indolent ones must go. Matekane must waste no time in snuffing out corruption. If he fails to do so, voters, who are expecting swift change, will punish him at the polls in the next five years.
Matekane sought a mandate from Basotho to govern. He now has that mandate. The honeymoon is now over.
Sports-pst
LNA boss, executive booted out
MASERU – Lesotho Netball Association (LNA) president ‘Mamotšabi Lekhabunyane and her executive committee have been booted out of the association after a motion of no confidence was passed against them last weekend.
The motion was brought forward by LNA member clubs after the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) and Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) dragged their feet in resolving the internal fights that had engulfed the association since last year.
The LNA executive committee was divided into two camps with one camp trying their utmost to oust Lekhabunyane and her faction.
Several letters were written with the most explosive one coming from the association’s secretary general, Lineo Palime, which was addressed to Lekhabunyane and accused her of many things including suffocating developmental projects.
Lekhabunyane and her executive committee were labelled ‘corrupt and incompetent’ by some members and they were ousted by 29 votes; 14 were against the motion.
The LNA is now led by an interim committee made up of Tumelo Sefali from Rovers, ‘Malineo Foko of LMPS and ‘Mathaabe Majara from Thetsane. A permanent committee is set to be elected 21 days from now.
The clubs say they were out of the loop as to what was happening with the association under Lekhabunyane’s leadership, so much that they had no clue about her trip to South Africa for the African Netball World Cup qualifiers in August which Lesotho was not part of.
The LNA internal squabbles had intensified around June when Palime and her faction made a serious push to oust the Lekhabunyane, treasurer Keketso Mokitimi as well as her other associates and that is when Lekhabunyane went to the LSRC and LNOC asking for intervention.
However, as is often the case, the LSRC had its hands full with other sports association squabbles that needed solving and netball was apparently not a priority at the time.
The wait dragged on until members could not wait anymore and they called for a special general meeting last weekend at the Police Training College and booted out Lekhabunyane’s executive.
Executives in local sport associations always run out of words explaining that they are just volunteers but, oddly enough, they always fight tooth and nail to cling on to these unpaid positions.
The association’s spokesperson Telang Machela, however, has already ruled himself out of running for any position again.
He said he wants to step aside and give others a chance. Machela’s speciality is coaching and he said that is what he wants to focus on now and make sure the development of netball flourishes.
“I am done, I have no interest in contesting, I want to give others a chance. I am a coach and running the association is not something that interests me,” Machela said.
“I want to focus on the development of netball,” he added.
“All the districts I coached in the south, netball went a level up – Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing, Qacha’s Nek, now I am in Mafeteng and it is going up. This is what I love doing.”
Speaking to thepost on Tuesday, Thabo Mokhobocho of the Lesotho Correctional Service netball club said members had been affected by the infighting in the LNA executive because there was no leadership. One camp was saying one thing and the other was saying another, he said.
“The administration in general was not good, we were not up-to-date with the progress and happenings of the association.
We only knew the president was out of the country because we are netball followers but we were never told about it,” Mokhobocho said.
Efforts to get a comment from Lekhabunyane were fruitless as her phone rang unanswered.
Tlalane Phahla
Insight
We need jobs and more jobs
The world has encountered so many crises since creation. Some come and go and some just come to stay. There was leprosy and swine flu amongst others and both found cures and are no longer that much of a shock.
Then there was HIV/AIDS that found a lifelong treatment because no permanent cure was and has not been found yet. This is one virus, unlike the brute Covid-19, that people, especially the youth no longer dread but have started treating it like any other disease in the lowland cities of Lesotho because giving it some deep thoughts will throw you into the deep end of depression.
Similar to this deadly virus is unemployment. We have lost many of our youths to depression, drugs, fraud and petty crimes as a result of being without jobs or any means of income. Here are some interesting facts about unemployment:
Unemployment affects young women more than men with an estimated 40% in the Northern African countries. Some women resort to invisible domestic work which is poorly regulated and exposes them to exploitation and violation of rights.
A couple of years ago the World Bank predicted that in the next decade an estimated one billion of youths “will try to enter the job market but less than half of them will find formal jobs”, a report stated.
The majority will however be left unemployed or experiencing work poverty. This is a result of the predicted rise in the economic inequality and inadequate job opportunities that has the potential to negatively impact young people globally.
And hopefully with news that certain ministries will be merged to cut down funds and create jobs, I wonder how many unemployed youths will be lucky enough to join the work world.
An initiative was implemented in around 2018/19 to hire the youth of Lesotho in different ministries according to their qualifications and the ministries’ needs. The aim was to offer them training for an estimated six months period. But where would one work with six months experience when the minimum experience always required is 2/3 years?
What causes high numbers of youth unemployment?
Of course lack of job opportunities contribute to the skyrocketing numbers of unemployment but the biggest barrier to this is the limited work experience and high qualifications demand. An increase in population size can also be counted as another factor to this. But how do we at least work on finding solutions to these?
This is where we start implementing projects, thus creating more jobs. Skills offering projects or programmes can be implemented that will work on identifying needs of companies with vacancies.
The programme or project runners will then play match makers by placing trainees with necessary skills in work places that will require what they have been equipped with.
This is because they would have equipped trainees with different skills (hard and soft) that are often required in the labour market.
This way it will make it easier to find job placements for those without jobs because they would have received training and it would be easier for companies to trust their new placements for they would have been trained by trusted professional recruiters.
But then again the employee’s journey with the programme should not end here, their progress should still be monitored until the recruiters are satisfied with their progress in the work place. This will be beneficial to the country, companies and the youth that have for a long time been trying to battle unemployment.
But many youths over the years have made it a thing to resort to entrepreneurship immediately after acquiring a college or university certificate because of scarce job opportunities in the country and globally.
A portion of them relocate to other countries and this is bad for the country’s economy but then again nobody wants to just sit around and wait for both the Messiah and a job that they might not even score.
However, nothing is being done to motivate the entrepreneurs. The government does not have any funds specially allocated to entrepreneurs when they need cash injections or funds to help boost their businesses or to help rescue them in times of crisis.
What happened to private businesses during the outbreak of Covid-19 needed some serious intervention from the government not promises which were not even fulfilled.
Here we are talking about the same businesses that pay tax thus contributing towards boosting the country’s economy and employing many youths with and without qualifications and or experience.
But also, even though entrepreneurship really is a lifesaving field to dive in, our youth lack creativity, they do not think of out of the box. If one starts a certain line of business and it succeeds, we all join the queue and copy exactly what they did.
We gather in one space and crowd it. But if we could all do something different, leave farming, couriering, beverages production and the famous likes to those that have already created a brand in those fields, maybe we could forget about government jobs and grow the private sector.
There’s so much that’s not being done in this country, so many projects that we do not even think of implementing because we are not confident enough and lack funds.
I have already cited a training programme project for example. We could have solution-oriented consultancy projects, we could have skills bridging programmes, we could have our colleges and universities offer co-op education, we could have everything we wanted to stop outsourcing services and skills from other countries.
All that is possible but the only thing we lack is support, financial support and confidence in the people who hold the power to give us a go ahead.
But maybe, if maybe we had ambitious people holding power in offices that support such initiatives, we wouldn’t be here organising bachashutdown marches and waking up every morning to parade town streets in our graduation regalia and placards outlining our qualifications and candy in the other hand to sell so that we can survive another day.
Bokang Masasa
Insight
Xi Jinping forever?
In the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, which began in Beijing last Sunday, President Xi Jinping was expected to be confirmed as president-for-life. If that actually happens,
China’s ascent to genuine superpower status will be at least delayed. At worst (from the Chinese perspective), it may not happen at all.
The CCP has now been in power for about as long as the old Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) had been when it finally lost power in 1991.
Most of the CCP’s members are keenly aware of that fact, and just staying in power is the Party’s primary goal.
Superpower status, the public’s welfare, any and all other goals are secondary to the Party’s survival.
This priority can be defended if you are truly convinced that Marxism-Leninism holds the only key to a happy and prosperous future, but it serves quite well as a rationalisation for holding on to power forever even if you don’t really believe it.
Most of the CCP’s senior cadres realise that the Party is still in power now only because it broke decisively with Mao Zedong’s methods in the mid-1980s, about a decade after his death.
They continue to give Mao lip service because he was the iconic leader of the Revolution, but they don’t really believe in his methods.
Mao’s strategy of permanent revolution was why China’s economy stagnated for almost four decades while its East Asian neighbours, Japan and South Korea, enjoyed 40 years of high-speed growth and emerged as rich countries.
Only when Deng Xiaoping sidelined ideology and put growth first did China get its own 40 years of high-speed growth.
That period of rapid industrialisation has now come to its natural end.
The real Chinese growth rate now and for the foreseeable future will be in the annual 1%-3% range that is typical in developed economies.
Or rather, it will continue on that trajectory so long as China continues in the path Deng chose: a capitalist economy dominated by people with moderate socialist views about the distribution of wealth.
However, that’s a tricky path to walk.
To stop the Communist true believers from dragging China back into revolutionary fanaticism, Deng and his successors promoted the principle of “collective leadership”.
No single Party member could accumulate too much power, the most senior leaders would be limited to two five-year terms, and Mao-style “personality cults” were banned.
That system has grown and matured over 30 years, during which the main challenge has come from the right, from people in both industry and the Party with a keen interest in getting and staying rich: “corruption”, as it is generally called in China. But Xi Jinping poses a different kind of challenge to the status quo.
His rise through the ranks of the Party was accomplished mainly by exploiting family ties: his father had impeccable revolutionary credentials and was widely respected in the Party.
But once Xi achieved high office 10 years ago, he set about dismantling all the rules and customs that prevented a return to one-man rule.
Whether he genuinely believes in Marxism-Leninism is unknowable, but also irrelevant.
He is dedicated to attaining absolute power, and he will invoke the old faith if it provides a useful justification for that pursuit. By now, he is pretty close to his goal.
Unfortunately for China, Xi is nearing absolute power at a time when a reversion to the old ways is the last thing it needs.
The country faces a demographic crisis and an economic crisis at the same time, and re-centralising power in the hands of a single man is definitely not the best way to solve those problems.
The recurring Covid-19 lock-downs that are paralysing Chinese cities, crippling the economy and stoking popular anger, are just one example of how his private obsessions are starting to threaten the Party’s grip on power.
Xi’s answer, as always, is just more severe repression. This month’s National Congress was the last hurdle on his route to absolute power, because the 2 226 delegates will be asked to cast aside the two-term limit.
Technically, they would only be granting Xi a third term as president, but everybody thinks that it will mean he stays in office for life.
Or maybe just until he is overthrown, because he is almost uniquely unsuited to deal with problems like a shrinking work-force (due to the collapsing birth-rate), rising unemployment and a huge debt crisis.
There are plenty of people in the Party who understand that Xi’s reversion to the bad old ways might ultimately bring about the end of Communist rule in China, but they seem too few and too cowed to challenge him directly.
China may be in for a wild ride — and the rest of us with it.
● Gwynne Dyer is a British-Canadian military historian, author, professor, journalist, broadcaster, and retired naval officer.
Gwynne Dyer
