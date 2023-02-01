Comment
Don’t rock the boat
IN diplomacy, as in all interactions, it is not what you say but how you say it that is important.
We are perturbed by the tone of Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s letter to King Mswati III in reaction to the decisions of the SADC extraordinary summit in March.
He says Lesotho view “with disdain” the regional bloc’s communiqué after the summit in Swaziland that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Oversight committee “would be charged with the responsibility to monitor the political and security situation” in Lesotho during the election.
He says this will allow “these two SADC structures to gradually gnaw into the very fabric of our sovereignty.”
He complains that SADC gave Ramaphosa and the Oversight Committee “yet another spurious responsibility to conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue” ahead of the election.
“With due respect, we find this most unrealistic and absurd. How and where on earth, would anyone have time for this multi-stakeholder dialogue during the campaign period for elections?”
Given the emotive nature of election periods it is tempting to offhandedly dismiss Mosisili’s protests to SADC as mere grandstanding.
Yet on substantial issues Mosisili makes some valid points. Indeed there is no time to organise the multi-stakeholder dialogue. He has the right to push back on decisions he feels undermine Lesotho’s sovereignty.
In fact, Mosisili is at liberty to speak his mind to fellow SADC leaders. That has been the tradition in SADC and it should not change. However, the problem with Prime Minister’s letter is not the issues he raises but how he puts them across.
There is a thin line between being candid and being haughty. One can be forceful without offending. You can be frank but courteous.
We are therefore not surprised that the reaction to his letter has been frosty. Because of Mosisili’s demeanour a gauntlet has been thrown.
Botswana President, Ian Khama, has been uncharacteristically forceful in his reaction to Mosisili. He says if Lesotho feels that SADC’s interventions are undermining its sovereignty then Botswana would withdraw its people serving on the Oversight Committee.
King Mswati, although diplomatic, was equally cold in his response. He reminded Mosisili that the interventions were meant to help Lesotho in the spirit of brotherhood.
This government has walked this road before and the results have not been good for its reputation. We recall how the government fought tooth and nail to avoid receiving the Justice Mphapi Phumaphi Commission report.
SADC prevailed, leaving the Lesotho government embarrassed. As things stand Lesotho is in no position to be belligerent with the regional bloc.
Indeed, Mosisili should walk back some of the words he used in the letter.
The tenor of the letter has potential to create a diplomatic storm from which Lesotho might not be able to extricate itself.
If SADC has given Lesotho an impossible target then Mosisili must say so without rocking the boat.
SADC has, thus far, been Lesotho’s best friend. Its political support to Lesotho has been tremendous. It has stood with Lesotho in dark times.
Without SADC Lesotho could have been plunged into political and security chaos.
There is goodwill that Mosisili should not squander because we might need it soon.
In his letter the Prime Minister pleads for “restraint” and “decorum” in the regional bloc. Wise words indeed, but we hasten to say he should lead by example by being measured in his communication with SADC.
Sports-pst
Likuena’s international matches woes continue
LIKUENA’S uncomfortable hosting of their international matches in South Africa will not come to an end any time soon.
This is because Lesotho’s only national stadium, which was the only CAF-approved facility about three years ago, remains unapproved after CAF found it seriously wanting.
CAF made recommendations on what needs to be fixed then, and the government has been making promises but little has come out of them.
Two weeks ago the government, through the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC), wrote to Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) telling them that the state of the national stadium has not changed.
The letter was a response after the association’s enquiry for an update on the status of the ground.
The association had been told that there was no money for the renovations.
“The status of Setsoto Stadium has not changed. That is all the concerns raised by CAF have not yet been attended to,” the LSRC told LEFA.
The developments required by CAF include massive renovation, re-grassing, installing modern floodlights and a standby generator.
This update from the government is also bad news to the Premier League teams as the winner of the league will not be enrolled in the CAF Champions League unless the stadium is put back to required standards.
Last year in November, LEFA announced that quit CAF’s continental club competitions until further notice.
Bantu are currently leading the table with three points ahead of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).
Should any of them win they would not enjoy the benefits of competing internationally.
When suspending Lesotho’s participation in continental club competitions, LEFA cited high costs of hosting games in South Africa because of the Setsoto’s unavailability.
Likuena will host Zambia in Dobsonville Stadium in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Tlalane Phahla
Comment
Depoliticize civil service
OVER the last few weeks, we have watched with keen interest as the new government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane began purging Principal Secretaries (PSs) who were appointed by the previous administration.
Matekane has since appointed new PSs in their place.
Predictably, that has triggered howls of disapproval from opposition parties who accuse Matekane of ousting “their” people from the civil service.
However, it would appear Matekane has not violated any law. He has merely exercised the power vested in him under the Constitution of Lesotho.
As the appointing authority, he can also fire individuals he thinks are not suitable to his developmental agenda. He has since put in place loyalists who he thinks will drive his agenda.
While Matekane might have acted within the law, we do not think the entire process of dismissals was neither fair nor just.
It is part of the rotten, toxic fumes of the past 50 years that have contaminated the politics of this country. Every time a new government takes over, it appoints its own new PS’s.
The new round of removals and dismissals does little to ensure stability and a level of continuity in government ministries.
It is on this basis that we have always argued for a depoliticized civil service with all PS’s being appointed on the basis of their professional competence and not party affiliation. There are huge benefits of taking up the former model rather than the latter.
Matekane is generally an affable, humble man who has promised to transform how politics is done in Lesotho. He has promised to bring a business mindset in running the affairs of the government.
In seeking to transform the fortunes of Lesotho, he will need a competent team of technocrats to run government ministries who may not be party loyalists.
In line with his pre-election promises, we would want to see a meritocratic process as he appoints new PS’s and other key officials in government agencies and commissions.
The days of reserving senior jobs to party loyalists who know nothing about running government business must be over.
That is key if the Prime Minister is to succeed in his mission of transforming Lesotho’s economic fortunes. To do so, Matekane must block the noise coming from party apparatchiks and focus on what works for Lesotho.
We also understand why the opposition has been peeved by this purge. There is a perception that the individuals who have been shown the door were aligned to the previous government.
So it is natural that they would defend their own people. But to ensure that we deal with challenges of this nature in future, it has become urgent for MPs to resuscitate and pass the Reforms Bill that failed to pass in the last parliament.
That way, Lesotho would depoliticize the appointment of senior civil servants such as PS’s and other positions of government parastatals and institutions.
As long as Lesotho has not passed a new Constitution that regulates the appointment of PS’s we will remain stuck with these political appointments, much to the chagrin of the opposition.
To his credit, Matekane has not been brazen about how he has conducted the dismissals. Those he has so far removed are tainted by serious allegations of corruption.
Even if they had not been fired, ethical leadership should have dictated that they step aside until the allegations levelled against them had been fully investigated. That is how things should go if we want to clean the government.
Comment
Matekane’s 5-year strategic plan
IN our last week’s edition, we carried a story headlined, ‘‘Matekane’s five-year strategic plan,” which explained how the government intends to develop Lesotho over the next few years.
We must state that the strategic plan really looks impressive. Our only reservation is that the plan looks so broad to the extent that the government seems so eager to do so much in such a little time.
We would have liked the government to break down the plan to a few issues that need urgent addressing and are easier to implement given the state of its finances.
But generally, we are in full agreement with the vision as articulated in the National Strategic Development Plan for 2023/27.
Without a cohesive and cogent plan, the government would be fumbling in the dark and will not be able to bring the necessary changes that the people have been clamouring for the past five years.
Having articulated its vision, the people can see where Prime Minister Sam Matekane wants to take Lesotho which makes it easier for every Mosotho regardless of political persuasion to pull in the same direction.
That is critical if we are, extricate ourselves from the jaws of poverty and put Lesotho on the path to economic development. We need to look at the Rwanda-model to see that it can be possible to have a quick turn-around in economic fortunes.
After reading the document, it has become clear that Matekane is aware of the scale of work that needs to be done to roll back poverty and take Lesotho to the next level of development.
Half of Lesotho’s 2 million people are living in abject poverty. The unemployment rate is currently standing at over 20 percent, according to aid agencies.
Our private sector is so small that it is not creating enough jobs to absorb graduates from universities and colleges.
Without the support of donors, whom we euphemistically call development partners, the majority of Basotho would starve to death. This is the reality that needs to be turned around.
We are excited though that the National Strategic Development Plan for the 2023/27 successfully identifies the problem and goes on to prescribe what appears to be the correct medication to cure what ails Lesotho.
We will only cite two issues in this editorial: the push to revolutionise the agriculture sector and the decision to set up a National Social Security Fund.
The National Social Security Fund will be a contributory scheme for the employer and employee and will pay benefits to workers in the event they lose their jobs, are impaired or they retire.
As we have seen elsewhere, the fund is the surest way that pensioners can be looked after when they most need the funds.
It can also underwrite Lesotho’s economic development as it has the potential to amass lots of resources that can be invested into the country’s future.
The funds that will be generated will be pushed towards sustainable development within Lesotho. That way, we will build Lesotho together.
But the success of the fund will hinge on whether the government appoints the right calibre of technocrats to drive the strategy. It must break with the old, irritating habit of making appointments on the basis of political affiliation.
We need competent individuals to drive the implementation of the strategic plan. If the government botches the hiring, then it must be prepared for the consequences.
Matekane will only need to look next door in South Africa to see that the “cadre deployment policy” does not work.
