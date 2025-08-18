Engage South Africa

IT has been weeks of denials and prevarication with the government of Lesotho apparently at sixes and sevens as to how to respond to the maltreatment of Basotho citizens living in South Africa.

Following relentless pressure from the opposition, the government was forced to respond offering what critics said was a lame defence in parliament. It argued there was no evidence of the ill-treatment of its citizens across the border.

It is a response that drew scorn from its own citizens.

The Lesotho government’s comments appeared to be a reflex response, designed not to offend a key ally.

Instead of acknowledging the challenges Basotho were facing across the border, the government chose to deny the existence of the harassment, much to the exasperation of its own citizens.

But in a sign that the governing partners were not all singing from the same damaged hymn book, Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane appeared to break ranks when he organised a meeting with his South African counterpart Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in Pretoria yesterday to discuss “the welfare of Basotho patients living in South Africa”.

The indaba was couched as a “bilateral meeting on health cooperation”.

While this particular meeting focused on “health cooperation”, we believe the matters that need to be fixed between the two countries are much broader in scope and go beyond issues of health.

The very fact that Lesotho is a geographical oddity, as we are entirely surrounded by another country, will need to be taken into account in allowing some kind of “free movement” for Basotho citizens.

Maybe the use if IDs to cross the borders.

Maybe that Lesotho needs a corridor to the sea to boost trade with the outside world in exporting its water, wool and mohair and other things.

There are many other issues that could be looked at to improve the welfare of Lesotho citizens. That will need a separate conference of its own.

Of course, the matter that triggered yesterday’s urgent meeting is the health of Basotho living in South Africa particularly those living with chronic illnesses and those that rely on ARVs for survival.

For months, Basotho living in South Africa have been under siege from Operation Dudula, a militia that is pushing a highly xenophobic agenda against foreigners, both documented and undocumented.

Operation Dudula’s hysterical attacks against foreigners, including Basotho, have gone on for months.

The verbal attacks have since morphed into something more sinister with Operation Dudula thugs physically blocking documented and undocumented foreigners from accessing health services at government hospitals and clinics.

While we are not privy to details of yesterday’s meeting, we are happy to know that Mochoboroane, a combative minister well known for being results-oriented, raised the matter in his discussions with Dr Motsoaledi.

We await to see if these hysterical attacks against Basotho citizens living in South Africa will now stop and that Basotho will not be blocked from accessing health services at government clinics and hospitals.

What we have not understood is why the government of South Africa has given Operation Dudula a free pass to harass and intimidate foreign nationals.

Save for a few condemnatory statements, there has been no robust response from the South African government to discourage the lynching of foreigners.

If Operation Dudula is not stopped in its tracks, we likely to see a repeat of the violent riots of 2020.

Of course, we need to put our house in order by ensuring that Lesotho issues passports to its own citizens. And that our people comply with South Africa’s immigration law.

That is the barest minimum we must meet before making any demands for fair treatment by our only neighbour.