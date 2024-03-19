Comment
Inheritance Bill long overdue
Elsewhere in this issue we carry a story of how Lesotho’s MPs are now in a stampede to pass a raft of laws in an attempt to unlock millions of dollars in funding for development projects.
The United States government last year said it would not release the funds unless Lesotho passes into law the Administration of Estates and Inheritance Bill and the Labour Bill by the end of this month.
With just two weeks before the March 31 deadline, Lesotho’s MPs have now found themselves in a squeeze.
A delegation from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was in Lesotho last week to check on progress.
The stampede by MPs to act comes only after the US government threatened to crack the whip by withholding funding.
One of the key demands is for Lesotho to pass the Administration of Estates and Inheritance Bill that will likely improve the welfare of women and the girl child in Lesotho.
For decades, women and girls were at the receiving end of discriminatory practices simply because they were women.
They could not inherit their parents’ wealth, with the customary law favouring sons. Women could not even succeed their fathers under the Lesotho chieftainship law.
The customary laws were patently discriminatory.
We can think of the long running legal wrangle involving Senate Masupha who was the first born child of the late Principal Chief Gabasheane Masupha and first wife Chieftainess ’Masenate Masupha.
Senate argued that a section of the Chieftainship Act denied her the right to succeed to the chieftainship solely on the basis of her gender.
She subsequently lost the case in the Constitutional Court.
The judgment was a devastating blow for the emancipation of women and confirmed that we remained stuck to our patriarchal ways of doing things.
Our courts had over the years backed the discriminatory customary laws by denying the girl child their inheritance.
The Administration of Estates and Inheritance Bill, tabled by Justice Minister Nthomeng Majara, will undo some of this damage. It will abolish a customary law which made males the only heirs of their parents’ late estate.
The law, once enacted, will introduce the female child as an heir even where she has brothers. However, it will leave customary chieftainship inheritance laws untouched.
The law will also introduce the giving out of inheritance to children born out of wedlock when their father dies.
We believe this is a progressive law that was long overdue.
Our question is simple: Did we have to wait for the Americans to nudge us to do the right thing? Couldn’t we have thought of this on our own and implemented it without the US holding a gun over our heads?
Now MPs are under pressure to deliver. If they don’t Lesotho risks losing massive funding that could have been used for development projects.
It is a law that will likely correct a historical injustice against women.
Our simple position is that it was never fair nor just to deny women their inheritance based on their gender. This is a practice that should have been reviewed a long time ago.
Once enacted into law, the government must go on an aggressive education and information campaign to educate the people about the change of law.
Ousting DPP is not the best way to go
THERE have been mixed reactions to the coalition government’s bid to oust the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, from her position as we reported last week.
The plan is to move her to a junior post in the Attorney General’s office.
The government has not yet spelled out its reasons for the move.
However, there is speculation that Advocate Motinyane was being punished after she refused to play ball in prosecuting certain individuals in the political arena.
Others have said the reasons have something to do with her professional performance and that she is not up to the task.
Whatever the reasons the government might proffer, we are of the strong opinion that demoting her should not be the way to go. We think such a move will likely not end well.
As DPP, Advocate Motinyane occupies a critical role in the administration of justice in Lesotho. If she resists the ouster, as she is most likely to do, we are likely to see yet another bruising battle in the judiciary.
That will likely hamper the delivery of justice in our courts and create serious discord between the various arms of government.
The authors of our Constitution had the foresight to put in bulwarks against the abuse of office. One such protection clearly says that the DPP can only be removed “for inability to exercise the functions of the office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or misbehavior . . .”
If that happens, the King is expected to appoint an impeachment tribunal made up of three members, a chairman and at least two members selected by the Chief Justice from current or former high judicial officers.
The tribunal will then conduct an investigation and report to the King.
It would appear all of these have not been done. Instead, the government is pushing to “demote” the DPP and move her to the Attorney General’s office without her consent.
Given the sensitivity of the matter, we do not think this is the best way to handle the matter. At the present moment, it would appear the government is likely to face a backlash from the public who might conclude that Advocate Motinyane is being victimised.
The lesson is that the government must play by the rulebook if it wants to get Advocate Motinyane out. There must be clear reasons for such action. Despite her perceived flaws, it would not be right to just wake up one day, and acting on one’s whims, decide to push her out. That is plain wrong.
If she is incompetent, the government must establish a tribunal as required by the law to investigate her. Only then can she be pushed out without leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Basotho.
Over the years, we have had a front-row seat as we watched senior judicial officers take on the government as it sought to push them out.
The current Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara was a victim of such political shenanigans. The results of her bruising battles were not so pleasant.
The coalition government must therefore step back from taking such a disastrous path.
Deputy Prime Minister Majara is in the best of positions to advise the government not to take this route. Previous governments have tried it before and the results were not so pleasant as Justice Majara can testify.
If Advocate Motinyane decides to fight the government’s decision, this will likely hurt the judiciary and stall the justice delivery system in Lesotho.
Time for a new broom at LMPS
THE exit of Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli last Friday has been met with mixed reactions from Basotho with certain sections of society gleefully celebrating his departure.
Prime Minister Samuel Matekane did not renew Molibeli’s contract despite his fervent pleas for a new term.
There is no denying that under his tenure, the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) had become a byword for brutality and incompetence.
It would however be a gross mistake to think that the LMPS will change direction simply because Molibeli is gone. A new boss is not the magic bullet that will fix the LMPS.
What needs to change at the LMPS is the whole culture of policing. The Matekane government will need to metaphorically “burn down” the whole structure and build anew. It will need to reform the LMPS, lock, stock and barrel.
Molibeli alone was not the problem. He simply inherited a system that was rotten.
As the head of the LMPS, Molibeli however had a chance to steer the organisation towards a new path, a new culture, which he dismally failed to do.
Instead, what we saw over the last seven years was an escalation in police brutality. The police became notorious for brutalising suspects to extricate confessions. That was Molibeli’s biggest flaw.
As a political appointee, Molibeli also appeared too overzealous to please his political masters. He was in charge when Tšeliso Mokhosi was brutally tortured in 2017.
A video of Mokhosi being assaulted by his officers did a lot to damage the image of the police in the eyes of the public.
We are not surprised that the LMPS has had to deal with mounting lawsuits from tortured suspects.
Molibeli was also in charge when a student at the National University of Lesotho was shot and killed during a protest. The police officer who pulled the trigger has still not been prosecuted.
That of course gave the impression that Molibeli was protecting rogue officers.
But perhaps his biggest mistake was when he appeared, together with other security agency bosses, threatening to stop a parliamentary process to oust Matakane through a no-confidence vote.
He had no business dabbling in a political dispute. Molibeli and his two accomplices simply crossed the line.
While all this was going on, violent crime was on the increase in Lesotho, aided by the use of thousands of illegal guns in the hands of criminals. The famo music killings did not subside.
Lesotho now holds the dubious record of being the third most violent country in the world. Molibeli must take a large part of the blame.
There is no doubt that Molibeli’s tenure has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet we would be naïve to conclude that the appointment of a new boss will be the magic bullet that will fix the LMPS.
The new boss will not simply walk in and clean up the mess just because she is now the boss.
The new boss will likely face the same set of challenges that Molibeli had to deal with unless she is strong enough to instill a robust change of culture.
Dr Mahlape Morai, who was appointed acting commissioner last week, only has three months to demonstrate that she is fit for purpose. That may be too short a period to have any meaningful impact.
But she must do all she can to drive that process of change.
Dr Morai must start by weeding out rogue officers and revamp police training curriculum so that it is un line with modern policing trends.
Support the private sector
Finance Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane yesterday outlined her government’s ambitious plans to build a resilient economy for Lesotho.
It is an impressive budget statement with lofty goals that would likely see an upturn in Lesotho’s economic fortunes, if implemented to the letter.
But as we already know from previous budgets, it is the implementation of the plan that will likely be Matlanyane’s biggest challenge.
At the core of the budget is a realisation that Prime Minister Sam Matekane will need to do things differently if his government is to improve the lives of Basotho.
Some of the issues Matlanyane raised in the budget speech will have a huge transformative effect on the lives of Basotho if implemented correctly.
Take for instance, the proposal to set up a National Social Security Scheme for Lesotho. Such a vehicle, which we recommended in our previous editorials, will likely improve the lives of Basotho in the long term.
Congratulations are therefore in order, Dr Matlanyane. That is equally true of other ambitious programmes that she highlighted in her budget speech.
Matlanyane spoke of the government’s desire to see the private sector drive economic transformation in Lesotho. She spoke of the need to put the right stimuli in place and the need to create the right business environment in which entrepreneurs can flourish.
Yet, as she spoke, that same private sector is in serious distress. Every week, this newspaper carries at least four or five adverts about company closures.
Companies are operating in a suffocating economic environment. Most are now on life-support.
Matlanyane’s government will need to come up with creative ways to save these companies. That could be in the form of tax breaks; it could be in the form of expedited payments when they provide services to the government.
She also allocated M1.3 billion to the key agriculture sector. We, at thepost, are passionate about agriculture. We see it as a low-hanging fruit that the government must channel most of its energy towards to improve the lives of Basotho.
We will therefore always back initiatives that seek to revamp Lesotho’s agriculture sector and make the country food sufficient. The M118 million that the MCA Lesotho is channeling towards the development of horticultural projects in four irrigation schemes is a very good start.
Apart from agriculture, we have also argued that tourism could play a pivotal role in transforming Lesotho’s economic fortunes.
We have some of the most beautiful landscapes not just in Africa but in the world. However, over the years, we have become so used to these beautiful mountains to the extent that we no longer see why anyone should pay to come and see them.
They say familiarity breeds contempt. If we jerk up our tourism sector, we could soon be a magnet for the tourist dollar.
The government’s plan to waive tourist visas for citizens from certain selected countries could be a game-changer. That measure will likely drive tourism traffic into Lesotho.
All these policies might be well and good but will likely come to naught if the government does not stop leakages within its systems. Matlanyane promised to reduce these leakages so as to save resources.
While the budget is generally progressive, it is extremely thin on detail when it comes to other sectors such as sports and the entertainment industry, which are huge sectors.
Out of the 28-page budget speech, Matlanyane devoted just a tiny paragraph to the sports ministry. Could that be an indication of her government’s contempt for sports?
If true, that would be sad. Matlanyane only made general statements about “her government’s to promote leisure and recreation while harnessing the socio-economic potential of sports development”.
Inheritance Bill long overdue
